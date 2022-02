Botium Bindings

UPDATE 2020/11/05: Botium has a FREE, hosted plan available! The new Botium Box Mini is our ❤️ to the community. Take it for a test drive 🚗 ...

This project was formerly known as "TestMyBot" - same scope, different name

Botium is the Selenium for chatbots. Botium Bindings is the glue to bind Botium to test runners like Mocha, Jasmine and Jest.

Documentation

See here for Botium documentation.