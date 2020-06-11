openbase logo
botfuel-dialog

by Botfuel
12.4.3 (see all)

Botfuel SDK to build highly conversational chatbots

Readme

Build highly conversational bots with Botfuel Dialog.

Botfuel Dialog Tweet

StackShare CircleCI AppVeyor

What is botfuel-dialog?

Botfuel Dialog is an open source SDK that helps you build highly conversational chatbots using the MVC design pattern on top of Botfuel NLU.

Where to start ?

To start using Botfuel, we recommend that you follow our Getting started tutorial. Once you are comfortable, you can continue with the many other tutorials.

If you want to know more about how to use Botfuel, please take a look at our documentation, which we are constantly updating.

Use one of our adapters or create your own to make your bot compatible with any platform.

Check out our sample bots

Botfuel Dialog comes with sample bots which also serve as integration tests.

We also provide some standalone sample bots written with Botfuel Dialog. These are used in blog posts and in the documentation.

Contribute to Botfuel Dialog

If you have any issues or questions, feel free to open an issue.

In addition to your feedback, we also welcome your contributions. See our contributing guidelines.

License

See the License file.

