Botfuel Dialog is an open source SDK that helps you build highly conversational chatbots using the MVC design pattern on top of Botfuel NLU.
To start using Botfuel, we recommend that you follow our Getting started tutorial. Once you are comfortable, you can continue with the many other tutorials.
If you want to know more about how to use Botfuel, please take a look at our documentation, which we are constantly updating.
Use one of our adapters or create your own to make your bot compatible with any platform.
Botfuel Dialog comes with sample bots which also serve as integration tests.
We also provide some standalone sample bots written with Botfuel Dialog. These are used in blog posts and in the documentation.
