Bot Framework provides the most comprehensive experience for building conversation applications.
With the Bot Framework SDK, developers can build bots that converse free-form or with guided interactions including using simple text or rich cards that contain text, images, and action buttons.
Developers can model and build sophisticated conversation using their favorite programming languages including C#, JS, Python and Java or using Bot Framework Composer, an open-source, visual authoring canvas for developers and multi-disciplinary teams to design and build conversational experiences with Language Understanding, QnA Maker and sophisticated composition of bot replies (Language Generation).
Checkout the Bot Framework ecosystem section to learn more about other tooling and services related to the Bot Framework SDK.
| Bot Framework Composer | C# Repo | JS Repo | Python Repo | Java Repo | BF CLI |
The Bot Framework SDK v4 is an open source SDK that enable developers to model and build sophisticated conversation using their favorite programming language.
|C#
|JS
|Python
|Java
|Stable Release
|packages
|packages
|packages
|packages
|Docs
|docs
|docs
|docs
|docs
|Samples
|.NET Core, WebAPI
|Node.js , TypeScript, es6
|Python
|Java
There are two ways to connect your bot to a client experience:
|Client
|Azure Channel
|C# Adapter
|JS Adapter
|Python Adapter
|Microsoft Teams
|Azure
|Direct Line
|Azure
|Web Chat
|Azure
|Botkit
|Skype
|Azure
|Azure
|Azure
|SDK
|Botkit
|Slack
|Azure
|SDK
|Botkit
|SDK
|Kik
|Azure
|Telegram
|Azure
|Line
|Azure
|GroupMe
|Azure
|Twilio (SMS)
|Azure
|SDK
|Botkit
|Alexa Skills
|Community
|Community
|Google Actions
|Community
|Community
|Google Hangouts
|Botkit
|WebEx
|SDK
|Botkit
|WhatsApp (Infobip)
|Community
|Zoom
|Community
|RingCentral
|Community
|Cortana
|Azure
|Console
|Community
The following open source communities make various components available to extend your bot application, including adapters, recognizers, dialogs and middleware.
|C#
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|Bot Framework Community
|C#
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|Botkit
|JavaScript
If you have questions about Bot Framework SDK or using Azure Bot Service, we encourage you to reach out to the community and Azure Bot Service dev team for help.
See all of the available support options here.
We track functional issues and features asks for the Bot Framework SDK, tools and Azure Bot Service in a variety of locations. If you have found an issue or have a feature request, please submit an issue to the below repositories.
|Item
|Description
|Link
|SDK v4 .NET
|core bot runtime for .NET, connectors, middleware, dialogs, prompts, LUIS and QnA
|File an issue
|SDK v4 JavaScript
|core bot runtime for Typescript/Javascript, connectors, middleware, dialogs, prompts, LUIS and QnA
|File an issue
|SDK v4 Python
|core bot runtime for Python, connectors, middleware, dialogs, prompts, LUIS and QnA
|File an issue
|SDK v4 Java
|core bot runtime for Java, connectors, middleware, dialogs, prompts, LUIS and QnA
|File an issue
|Bot Framework Composer
|bot framework composer electron and web app
|File an issue
|Bot Framework CLI
|bot framework cli tools
|File an issue
|Webchat
|bot framework web chat tool
|File an issue
Bot Framework Composer is an integrated development tool for developers and multi-disciplinary teams to build bots and conversational experiences with the Microsoft Bot Framework. Within this tool, you'll find everything you need to build a sophisticated conversational experience.
Botkit is a developer tool and SDK for building chat bots, apps and custom integrations for major messaging platforms. Botkit bots
hear() triggers,
ask() questions and
say() replies. Developers can use this syntax to build dialogs - now cross compatible with the latest version of Bot Framework SDK.
In addition, Botkit brings with it 6 platform adapters allowing Javascript bot applications to communicate directly with messaging platforms: Slack, Webex Teams, Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, Twilio, and Web chat.
Botkit is part of Microsoft Bot Framework and is released under the MIT Open Source license
The Bot Framework Solutions repository is home to the Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator, which provides a set of templates, solution accelerators and skills to help build sophisticated conversational experiences.
Virtual Assistant. Customers and partners have a significant need to deliver a conversational assistant tailored to their brand, personalized to their users, and made available across a broad range of canvases and devices.
This brings together all of the supporting components and greatly simplifies the creation of a new bot project including: basic conversational intents, Dispatch integration, QnA Maker, Application Insights and an automated deployment.
Skills. A library of re-usable conversational skill building-blocks enabling you to add functionality to a Bot. We currently provide: Calendar, Email, Task, Point of Interest, Automotive, Weather and News skills. Skills include LUIS models, Dialogs, and integration code delivered in source code form to customize and extend as required.
Analytics. Gain key insights into your bot’s health and behavior with the Bot Framework Analytics solutions, which includes: sample Application Insights queries, and Power BI dashboards to understand the full breadth of your bot’s conversations with users.
Azure Bot Service enables you to host intelligent, enterprise-grade bots with complete ownership and control of your data. Developers can register and connect their bots to users on Skype, Microsoft Teams, Cortana, Web Chat, and more. [Docs]
The Bot Framework Emulator is a cross-platform desktop application that allows bot developers to test and debug bots built using the Bot Framework SDK. You can use the Bot Framework Emulator to test bots running locally on your machine or to connect to bots running remotely. [Download latest | Docs]
The Bot Framework Web Chat is a highly customizable web-based client chat control for Azure Bot Service that provides the ability for users to interact with your bot directly in a web page. [Stable release | Docs | Samples]
The Bot Framework CLI Tools hosts the open source cross-platform Bot Framework CLI tool, designed to support building robust end-to-end development workflows. The Bot Framework CLI tool replaced the legacy standalone tools used to manage bots and related services. BF CLI aggregates the collection of cross-platform tools into one cohesive and consistent interface.
A machine learning-based service to build natural language experiences. Quickly create enterprise-ready, custom models that continuously improve. Language Understanding Service(LUIS) allows your application to understand what a person wants in their own words. [Docs | Add language understanding to your bot]
QnA Maker is a cloud-based API service that creates a conversational, question-and-answer layer over your data. With QnA Maker, you can build, train and publish a simple question and answer bot based on FAQ URLs, structured documents, product manuals or editorial content in minutes. [Docs | Add qnamaker to your bot]
Dispatch tool lets you build language models that allow you to dispatch between disparate components (such as QnA, LUIS and custom code). [Readme]
Speech Services convert audio to text, perform speech translation and text-to-speech with the unified Speech services. With the speech services, you can integrate speech into your bot, create custom wake words, and author in multiple languages. [Docs]
Adaptive Cards are an open standard for developers to exchange card content in a common and consistent way, and are used by Bot Framework developers to create great cross-channel conversatational experiences.
See our contributing guidelines.
Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) at secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.