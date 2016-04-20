Once upon a time, you managed your Github repositories,
the pull requests and the commits... didn't yoooou?
botdylan: Automate your Github processes with js scripts.
botdylan runs as a daemon. It's configured by writing a
config.json file
that describes
cron and
hooks scripts.
cron scripts execute periodically
and
hook scripts execute on
github hook events.
$ ls /etc/botdylan
scripts/hooks
scripts/crons
config.json
$ botdylan --dir /etc/botdylan
botdylan was initially built and used internally at Teambox.
We use Github heavily. There are some repetitive tasks that were taking away our time to hack on a better product. Since we are in the productivity space we decided to stop doing things manually and start to have a more productive environment to work with.
The project is heavily inspired by hubot.
You can automatize any process in GitHub. Some of the things we are currently doing:
botdylan has just one CLI option:
--dir [current_path]: Location of your
scripts folder and
config.json.
Configuring botdylan is damn simple! Just populate your
config.json file on your
configuration directory with the following options:
username: Bot username
password: Bot password or oauth token
auth [basic]: Auth type to use when connecting to GitHub. Can be
basic (username/password) or
oauth (username/token)
repositories: Hash of repositories (owner/repository) with the
cron and
hooks setted up
port [80]: Port to listen github webhooks
silent [false]: Flag to disable output
secret: (Optional) String with high entropy to secure your webhook
github_api: (Optional) Object with options directly to
GitHubApi constructor, see npm's github docs
{
"username": "botdylan"
, "password": "blood-on-the-tracks"
, "secret": "myhashsecret"
, "url": "http://example.com:5000"
, "port": 5000
, "repositories": {
"botdylan/test": {
"crons": {
"0 0 0 * * *": ["ping"]
}
, "hooks": {
"issue_comment": ["pong"]
, "push" : ["cowboys"]
}
}
}
, "github_api": {
"host": "my-enterprise-github-instance.mycompany.com" // if you're using GitHub Enterprise,
"timeout": 2000
}
}
Scripts under
scripts/hooks will run on any given hook event,
botdylan will create the hooks automatically if they don't exist.
Scripts under
scripts/crons use the
cron syntax.
Sometimes you might not want to store your GitHub credentials inside repository. In order to prevent this you can use three environment variables:
GITHUB_USERNAME,
GITHUB_PASSWORD,
GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET - when set they will overwrite
username,
password,
secret config options.
Example:
GITHUB_USERNAME=johndoe GITHUB_PASSWORD=qwerty GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET=bazinga botdylan --dir /etc/botdylan
botdylan scripts?
The scripts have to export a single function that will be executed by
botdylan.
Cron scripts receive:
bot
repo_info
Hooks scripts receive:
bot
repo_info
payload
You will find plenty of examples under the
scripts folder.
bot helper object
This object represents our beloved bot. It has some methods to help you write your scripts:
trace: Write a message to the console unless the
silent option is sent
options: Options from your
config.json file
handleError: Function applicator that handles showing errors if any
github: Authenticated
GitHubApi instance of
node-github
http: A request instance
events: Contains a
on and an
emit message. Ideal to communicate between scripts
store: A getter/setter memory storage.
There are plenty of things that we would like to have soon done:
scripts/events to be able to create scripts that are invoked from custom events
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Pau Ramon masylum@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.