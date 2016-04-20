Once upon a time, you managed your Github repositories,

the pull requests and the commits... didn't yoooou?

botdylan : Automate your Github processes with js scripts.

botdylan runs as a daemon. It's configured by writing a config.json file that describes cron and hooks scripts. cron scripts execute periodically and hook scripts execute on github hook events.

$ ls /etc/botdylan scripts/hooks scripts/crons config.json $ botdylan

botdylan was initially built and used internally at Teambox.

We use Github heavily. There are some repetitive tasks that were taking away our time to hack on a better product. Since we are in the productivity space we decided to stop doing things manually and start to have a more productive environment to work with.

The project is heavily inspired by hubot.

Give me some examples...

You can automatize any process in GitHub. Some of the things we are currently doing:

Label issues with the status of the CI

Show a cowboy image when someone posts directly to develop.

Label issues that have 2 or more thumbs

Post images on demand "image me..."

Label issues with the status of the PR (mergeable or not)

Ping inactive pull requests

Post message to your chat room (when the CI fails for instance)

Interact with other services via HTTP

Command line options

botdylan has just one CLI option:

--dir [current_path] : Location of your scripts folder and config.json .

Configuring botdylan is damn simple! Just populate your config.json file on your configuration directory with the following options:

username : Bot username

: Bot username password : Bot password or oauth token

: Bot password or oauth token auth [basic] : Auth type to use when connecting to GitHub. Can be basic (username/password) or oauth (username/token)

: Auth type to use when connecting to GitHub. Can be (username/password) or (username/token) repositories : Hash of repositories (owner/repository) with the cron and hooks setted up

: Hash of repositories (owner/repository) with the and setted up port [80] : Port to listen github webhooks

: Port to listen github webhooks silent [false] : Flag to disable output

: Flag to disable output secret : (Optional) String with high entropy to secure your webhook

: (Optional) String with high entropy to secure your webhook github_api : (Optional) Object with options directly to GitHubApi constructor, see npm's github docs

{ "username" : "botdylan" , "password" : "blood-on-the-tracks" , "secret" : "myhashsecret" , "url" : "http://example.com:5000" , "port" : 5000 , "repositories" : { "botdylan/test" : { "crons" : { "0 0 0 * * *" : [ "ping" ] } , "hooks" : { "issue_comment" : [ "pong" ] , "push" : [ "cowboys" ] } } } , "github_api" : { "host" : "my-enterprise-github-instance.mycompany.com" "timeout" : 2000 } }

Scripts under scripts/hooks will run on any given hook event, botdylan will create the hooks automatically if they don't exist.

Scripts under scripts/crons use the cron syntax.

Environment variables

Sometimes you might not want to store your GitHub credentials inside repository. In order to prevent this you can use three environment variables: GITHUB_USERNAME , GITHUB_PASSWORD , GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET - when set they will overwrite username , password , secret config options.

Example:

GITHUB_USERNAME=johndoe GITHUB_PASSWORD=qwerty GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET=bazinga botdylan --dir /etc/botdylan

How to write botdylan scripts?

The scripts have to export a single function that will be executed by botdylan .

Cron scripts receive:

bot

repo_info

Hooks scripts receive:

bot

repo_info

payload

You will find plenty of examples under the scripts folder.

The bot helper object

This object represents our beloved bot. It has some methods to help you write your scripts:

trace : Write a message to the console unless the silent option is sent

: Write a message to the console unless the option is sent options : Options from your config.json file

: Options from your file handleError : Function applicator that handles showing errors if any

: Function applicator that handles showing errors if any github : Authenticated GitHubApi instance of node-github

: Authenticated instance of node-github http : A request instance

: A request instance events : Contains a on and an emit message. Ideal to communicate between scripts

: Contains a and an message. Ideal to communicate between scripts store : A getter/setter memory storage.

TODO

There are plenty of things that we would like to have soon done:

More scripts! Most of them can be imported from hubot which we love <3

scripts/events to be able to create scripts that are invoked from custom events

to be able to create scripts that are invoked from custom events Better tools for bot to reduce the boilerplate on the scripts

Better documentation and how to script guides

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Pau Ramon masylum@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.