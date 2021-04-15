The Microsoft location control for Microsoft Bot Framework makes the process of collecting and validating the user's desired location in a conversation easy and reliable. The control is available for C# and Node.js and works consistently across all channels supported by Bot Framework.
Bots often need the user's location to complete a task. For example, a Taxi bot requires the user's pickup and destination address before requesting a ride. Similarly, a Pizza bot must know the user's delivery address to submit the order, and so on. Normally, bot developers need to use a combination of location or place APIs, and have their bots engage in a multi-turn dialog with users to get their desired location and subsequently validate it. The development steps are usually complicated and error-prone.
The Microsoft location control makes this process easy by abstracting away the tedious coding steps to let the user pick a location and reliably validate it. The control offers the following capabilities:
To start using the control, you need to obtain an Azure Maps or Bing Maps API subscription key.
Navigate to the C# or Node.js folder and follow the guide to add the control to your Bot Framework bot.
The examples show different location selection scenarios supported by the Microsoft location control.
Read these resources for more information about the Microsoft Bot Framework, Bot Builder SDK and Bing Maps REST Services: