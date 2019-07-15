Microsoft Bot Framework V3 connector for Line office account

Features

ready for Microsoft Bot Framework V3

no need a registered bot on dev.botframework.com, but require a certified line developer account, go to apply trial account

depend on line and line-message-api packages

support receiving and sending almost any line message types

for express framework

serverless framework support - connector.serverlessWebhock(event)

LINE Messaging API for Node.js

About LINE Messaging API

Please refer to the official API documents for details.

Developer Documents - https://developers.line.me/messaging-api/overview

API Reference - https://devdocs.line.me/en/#messaging-api

Messaging API SDKs - https://developers.line.biz/en/docs/messaging-api/line-bot-sdk/

Installation

npm install --save botbuilder-linebot-connector

Document

使用 botframework + botbuilder-linebot-connector + serverless(AWS lambda) + botbuilder-mongodb-storage 連 mongodb cluster 開發 LineBot 入門 1 - http://wolke-codes.blogspot.tw/2018/02/botframework-botbuilder-linebot.html

使用 botframework + botbuilder-linebot-connector + serverless(AWS lambda) + botbuilder-mongodb-storage 連 mongodb cluster 開發 LineBot 入門 2 - http://wolke-codes.blogspot.tw/2018/02/botframework-botbuilder-linebot_10.html

Code Sample

example express - https://github.com/Wolke/botbuilder-linebot-connector-example

example serverless - https://github.com/Wolke/linebot-serverless-MongoDbStorage-LineConnector-typeScript-starter-Kit

javaScript

var builder = require ( "botbuilder" ) var LineConnector = require ( "botbuilder-linebot-connector" ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var server = express(); server.listen(process.env.port || process.env.PORT || 3980 , function ( ) { console .log( "listening to" ); }); var connector = new LineConnector.LineConnector({ hasPushApi : false , autoGetUserProfile : true , channelId : process.env.channelId || "" , channelSecret : process.env.channelSecret || "" , channelAccessToken : process.env.channelAccessToken || "" }); server.post( '/line' , connector.listen()); var bot = new builder.UniversalBot(connector) var push = new builder.Message() .address(<any>a) .addAttachment(new ImageMap(<any>a, "test", "https://www.profolio.com/sites/default/files/styles/1920x1040/public/field/image/Bikini_Girls_adx.jpg?itok=uciEvomy", { "width": 1040, "height": 1040 }, [] )) bot.send(push); bot.dialog("/", s => { try{ let u = await connector.getUserProfile(s.message.from.id) console.log("u" + u) if (u === undefined) { s.send("who said:" + s.message.text) } else { s.send("hello " + u.displayName) } }catch(e){ s.send("can`t get user profile!") } //image map s.send(new builder.Message(s).addAttachment(new ImageMap(s, "test", "https://www.profolio.com/sites/default/files/styles/1920x1040/public/field/image/Bikini_Girls_adx.jpg?itok=uciEvomy", { "width": 1040, "height": 1040 }, [ { "type": "uri", "linkUri": "https://google.com/", "area": { "x": 0, "y": 0, "width": 333, "height": 1040 } }, { "type": "message", "label": "good", "text": "hot", "area": { "x": 333, "y": 0, "width": 333, "height": 1040 } }, ] ))); s.send(new builder.Message(s) /* Sticker */ .addAttachment( new LineConnector.Sticker(s, 1, 1) ) /* Location */ .addAttachment( new LineConnector.Location(s, "my test", "中和", 35.65910807942215, 139.70372892916203) ) /* Audio file */ .addAttachment( new builder.AudioCard(s).media([{ url: "https://xxx", //file place must be https profile: "music" }]) /* Image file */ ).addAttachment( new builder.MediaCard(s).image(builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG')) /* Video file */ ).addAttachment( new builder.MediaCard(s).media('https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG').image(builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG')) ) ); /* Dialog */ s.send(new builder.Message(s) .addAttachment( new builder.HeroCard(s) .title("Classic White T-Shirt") .subtitle("100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton") .text("Price is $25 and carried in sizes (S, M, L, and XL)") .images([builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/11/b9/11b93df1ec7012f4d772c8bb0ac74e10.png')]) .buttons([ //left text message builder.CardAction.imBack(s, "buy classic gray t-shirt", "Buy"), //set timer new builder.CardAction().type("datatimepicker").title("time"), //postback builder.CardAction.postBack(s, "action=buy&itemid=111", "send data"), //open irl builder.CardAction.openUrl(s, "https://1797.tw", "1797") ]) ) ) /* Carosuel */ var msg = new builder.Message(s); msg.attachmentLayout(builder.AttachmentLayout.carousel) msg.attachments([ new builder.HeroCard(s) .title("Classic White T-Shirt") .subtitle("100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton") .text("Price is $25 and carried in sizes (S, M, L, and XL)") .images([builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/11/b9/11b93df1ec7012f4d772c8bb0ac74e10.png')]) .buttons([ builder.CardAction.openUrl(s, "https://1797.tw", "1797"), new builder.CardAction().type("datatimepicker").title("time"), builder.CardAction.postBack(s, "action=buy&itemid=111", "send data"), ]), new builder.HeroCard(s) .title("Classic Gray T-Shirt") .subtitle("100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton") .text("Price is $25 and carried in sizes (S, M, L, and XL)") .images([builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG')]) .buttons([ new builder.CardAction().type("datatimepicker").title("time"), builder.CardAction.imBack(s, "buy classic gray t-shirt", "Buy"), builder.CardAction.postBack(s, "action=buy&itemid=111", "send data"), ]) ]); s.send(msg) }) bot.dialog('leave' , s => { s.send("byebye"); //only work in group or room connector.leave(); s.endDialog() } ).triggerAction({ matches: /^leave$/i }); bot.on('conversationUpdate', function (message) { // detect event switch (message.text) { case 'follow': break; case 'unfollow': break; case 'join': break; case 'leave': break; } var isGroup = message.address.conversation.isGroup; var txt = isGroup ? "Hello everyone!" : "Hello " + message.from.name; var reply = new builder.Message() .address(message.address) .text(txt); bot.send(reply); bot.beginDialog(message.address, "hello") }); bot.dialog("hello", [ s => { builder.Prompts.text(s, "go"); }, (s, r) => { s.send("oh!" + r.response) s.endDialog() } ])

License

The MIT license

