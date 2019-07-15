Microsoft Bot Framework V3 connector for Line office account
LINE Messaging API for Node.js
Please refer to the official API documents for details.
npm install --save botbuilder-linebot-connector
If you want to thank me, or promote your Issue.
Sorry, but I have work and support for packages requires some time after work. I will be glad of your support and PR's.
var builder = require("botbuilder")
var LineConnector = require("botbuilder-linebot-connector");
var express = require('express');
var server = express();
server.listen(process.env.port || process.env.PORT || 3980, function () {
console.log("listening to");
});
var connector = new LineConnector.LineConnector({
hasPushApi: false, //you have to pay for push api >.,<
autoGetUserProfile:true, //default is false
// your line
channelId: process.env.channelId || "",
channelSecret: process.env.channelSecret || "",
channelAccessToken: process.env.channelAccessToken || ""
});
server.post('/line', connector.listen());
var bot = new builder.UniversalBot(connector)
var push = new builder.Message()
.address(<any>a)
.addAttachment(new ImageMap(<any>a,
"test",
"https://www.profolio.com/sites/default/files/styles/1920x1040/public/field/image/Bikini_Girls_adx.jpg?itok=uciEvomy",
{
"width": 1040,
"height": 1040
},
[]
))
bot.send(push);
bot.dialog("/", s => {
try{
let u = await connector.getUserProfile(s.message.from.id)
console.log("u" + u)
if (u === undefined) {
s.send("who said:" + s.message.text)
} else {
s.send("hello " + u.displayName)
}
}catch(e){
s.send("can`t get user profile!")
}
//image map
s.send(new builder.Message(s).addAttachment(new ImageMap(s,
"test",
"https://www.profolio.com/sites/default/files/styles/1920x1040/public/field/image/Bikini_Girls_adx.jpg?itok=uciEvomy",
{
"width": 1040,
"height": 1040
},
[
{
"type": "uri",
"linkUri": "https://google.com/",
"area": {
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"width": 333,
"height": 1040
}
},
{
"type": "message",
"label": "good",
"text": "hot",
"area": {
"x": 333,
"y": 0,
"width": 333,
"height": 1040
}
},
]
)));
s.send(new builder.Message(s)
/* Sticker */
.addAttachment(
new LineConnector.Sticker(s, 1, 1)
)
/* Location */
.addAttachment(
new LineConnector.Location(s, "my test", "中和", 35.65910807942215, 139.70372892916203)
)
/* Audio file */
.addAttachment(
new builder.AudioCard(s).media([{
url: "https://xxx", //file place must be https
profile: "music"
}])
/* Image file */
).addAttachment(
new builder.MediaCard(s).image(builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG'))
/* Video file */
).addAttachment(
new builder.MediaCard(s).media('https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG').image(builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG'))
)
);
/* Dialog */
s.send(new builder.Message(s)
.addAttachment(
new builder.HeroCard(s)
.title("Classic White T-Shirt")
.subtitle("100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton")
.text("Price is $25 and carried in sizes (S, M, L, and XL)")
.images([builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/11/b9/11b93df1ec7012f4d772c8bb0ac74e10.png')])
.buttons([
//left text message
builder.CardAction.imBack(s, "buy classic gray t-shirt", "Buy"),
//set timer
new builder.CardAction().type("datatimepicker").title("time"),
//postback
builder.CardAction.postBack(s, "action=buy&itemid=111", "send data"),
//open irl
builder.CardAction.openUrl(s, "https://1797.tw", "1797")
])
)
)
/* Carosuel */
var msg = new builder.Message(s);
msg.attachmentLayout(builder.AttachmentLayout.carousel)
msg.attachments([
new builder.HeroCard(s)
.title("Classic White T-Shirt")
.subtitle("100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton")
.text("Price is $25 and carried in sizes (S, M, L, and XL)")
.images([builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/11/b9/11b93df1ec7012f4d772c8bb0ac74e10.png')])
.buttons([
builder.CardAction.openUrl(s, "https://1797.tw", "1797"),
new builder.CardAction().type("datatimepicker").title("time"),
builder.CardAction.postBack(s, "action=buy&itemid=111", "send data"),
]),
new builder.HeroCard(s)
.title("Classic Gray T-Shirt")
.subtitle("100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton")
.text("Price is $25 and carried in sizes (S, M, L, and XL)")
.images([builder.CardImage.create(s, 'https://imagelab.nownews.com/?w=1080&q=85&src=http://s.nownews.com/5d/6b/5d6b74b674e643f522ed68ef83053a1f.JPG')])
.buttons([
new builder.CardAction().type("datatimepicker").title("time"),
builder.CardAction.imBack(s, "buy classic gray t-shirt", "Buy"),
builder.CardAction.postBack(s, "action=buy&itemid=111", "send data"),
])
]);
s.send(msg)
})
bot.dialog('leave'
, s => {
s.send("byebye");
//only work in group or room
connector.leave();
s.endDialog()
}
).triggerAction({
matches: /^leave$/i
});
bot.on('conversationUpdate', function (message) {
// detect event
switch (message.text) {
case 'follow':
break;
case 'unfollow':
break;
case 'join':
break;
case 'leave':
break;
}
var isGroup = message.address.conversation.isGroup;
var txt = isGroup ? "Hello everyone!" : "Hello " + message.from.name;
var reply = new builder.Message()
.address(message.address)
.text(txt);
bot.send(reply);
bot.beginDialog(message.address, "hello")
});
bot.dialog("hello", [
s => {
builder.Prompts.text(s, "go");
},
(s, r) => {
s.send("oh!" + r.response)
s.endDialog()
}
])
The MIT license
#If you like this, Welcome to give me Star