Connect Botkit or BotBuilder to Webex Teams.
This package contains an adapter that communicates directly with the Webex Teams API, and translates messages to and from a standard format used by your bot. This package can be used alongside your favorite bot development framework to build bots that work with Webex Teams.
Add this package to your project using npm:
npm install --save botbuilder-adapter-webex
Import the adapter class into your code:
const { WebexAdapter } = require('botbuilder-adapter-webex');
If you are starting a brand new project, follow these instructions to create a customized application template.
WebexAdapter provides a translation layer for Botkit and BotBuilder so that bot developers can connect to Webex Teams and have access to Webex's API.
When used in concert with Botkit, developers need only pass the configured adapter to the Botkit constructor, as seen below. Botkit will automatically create and configure the webhook endpoints and other options necessary for communicating with Webex.
Developers can then bind to Botkit's event emitting system using
controller.on and
controller.hears to filter and handle incoming events from the messaging platform. Learn more about Botkit's core feature →.
A full description of the WebexAdapter options and example code can be found in the class reference docs.
const adapter = new WebexAdapter({
access_token: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN,
public_address: process.env.PUBLIC_ADDRESS,
secret: process.env.SECRET
});
const controller = new Botkit({
adapter,
// ...other options
});
controller.on('message', async(bot, message) => {
await bot.reply(message, 'I heard a message!');
});
Alternately, developers may choose to use
WebexAdapter with BotBuilder. With BotBuilder, the adapter is used more directly with a webserver, and all incoming events are handled as Activities.
const adapter = new WebexAdapter({
access_token: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN,
public_address: process.env.PUBLIC_ADDRESS,
secret: process.env.SECRET
});
const server = restify.createServer();
server.use(restify.plugins.bodyParser());
server.post('/api/messages', (req, res) => {
adapter.processActivity(req, res, async(context) => {
await context.sendActivity('I heard a message!');
});
});
All events listed here should be expected, in the format
resource.
event - for example,
rooms.created.
This package exposes a pre-configured Webex API client for developers who want to use one of the many available API endpoints.
In Botkit handlers, the
bot worker object passed into all handlers will contain a
bot.api field that contains the client, preconfigured and ready to use.
controller.on('message', async(bot, message) {
// get a list of the members of a room
let members = await bot.api.memberships.get(message.channel);
// .. do stuff
});
In Botkit handlers, the
bot worker for Webex contains all of the base methods as well as the following platform-specific extensions:
Use this method to initiate a conversation with a user in a given, known room. After calling this method, any further actions carried out by the bot worker will happen in that context.
This can be used to create or resume conversations with users that are not in direct response to an incoming message, like those sent on a schedule or in response to external events.
Use this method to initiate a private 1:1 conversation with a user.
Calling this method will create or switch to the private 1:1 room for any messages sent with
bot.say. However, due to a quirk in the Webex protocol, multi-message dialogs started with
beginDialog will not work.
Webex Teams supports deleting messages. Do so with the following convenience method:
