Connect Botkit or BotBuilder to Webex Teams.

This package contains an adapter that communicates directly with the Webex Teams API, and translates messages to and from a standard format used by your bot. This package can be used alongside your favorite bot development framework to build bots that work with Webex Teams.

Install Package

Add this package to your project using npm:

npm install --save botbuilder-adapter-webex

Import the adapter class into your code:

const { WebexAdapter } = require ( 'botbuilder-adapter-webex' );

Get Started

If you are starting a brand new project, follow these instructions to create a customized application template.

Use WebexAdapter in your App

WebexAdapter provides a translation layer for Botkit and BotBuilder so that bot developers can connect to Webex Teams and have access to Webex's API.

Botkit Basics

When used in concert with Botkit, developers need only pass the configured adapter to the Botkit constructor, as seen below. Botkit will automatically create and configure the webhook endpoints and other options necessary for communicating with Webex.

Developers can then bind to Botkit's event emitting system using controller.on and controller.hears to filter and handle incoming events from the messaging platform. Learn more about Botkit's core feature →.

A full description of the WebexAdapter options and example code can be found in the class reference docs.

const adapter = new WebexAdapter({ access_token : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN, public_address : process.env.PUBLIC_ADDRESS, secret : process.env.SECRET }); const controller = new Botkit({ adapter, }); controller.on( 'message' , async (bot, message) => { await bot.reply(message, 'I heard a message!' ); });

BotBuilder Basics

Alternately, developers may choose to use WebexAdapter with BotBuilder. With BotBuilder, the adapter is used more directly with a webserver, and all incoming events are handled as Activities.

const adapter = new WebexAdapter({ access_token : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN, public_address : process.env.PUBLIC_ADDRESS, secret : process.env.SECRET }); const server = restify.createServer(); server.use(restify.plugins.bodyParser()); server.post( '/api/messages' , (req, res) => { adapter.processActivity(req, res, async (context) => { await context.sendActivity( 'I heard a message!' ); }); });

Class Reference

Event List

All events listed here should be expected, in the format resource . event - for example, rooms.created .

Event Description message self_message

Calling Webex APIs

This package exposes a pre-configured Webex API client for developers who want to use one of the many available API endpoints.

In Botkit handlers, the bot worker object passed into all handlers will contain a bot.api field that contains the client, preconfigured and ready to use.

controller.on( 'message' , async (bot, message) { let members = await bot.api.memberships.get(message.channel); });

Botkit Extensions

In Botkit handlers, the bot worker for Webex contains all of the base methods as well as the following platform-specific extensions:

Use this method to initiate a conversation with a user in a given, known room. After calling this method, any further actions carried out by the bot worker will happen in that context.

This can be used to create or resume conversations with users that are not in direct response to an incoming message, like those sent on a schedule or in response to external events.

Use this method to initiate a private 1:1 conversation with a user.

Calling this method will create or switch to the private 1:1 room for any messages sent with bot.say . However, due to a quirk in the Webex protocol, multi-message dialogs started with beginDialog will not work.

Remove messages

Webex Teams supports deleting messages. Do so with the following convenience method:

