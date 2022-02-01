Connect Botkit or BotBuilder to the Web.

This package contains an adapter that communicates directly with the web via webhooks or websocket connections. This package can be used alongside your favorite bot development framework to build bots that work on a website or within an existing app.

Install Package

Add this package to your project using npm:

npm install --save botbuilder-adapter-web

Import the adapter class into your code:

const { WebAdapter } = require ( 'botbuilder-adapter-web' );

Get Started

If you are starting a brand new project, follow these instructions to create a customized application template.

Use WebAdapter in your App

WebAdapter provides a translation layer for Botkit and BotBuilder so that bot developers can connect directly to users on the web.

Botkit Basics

When used in concert with Botkit, developers need only pass the configured adapter to the Botkit constructor, as seen below. Botkit will automatically create and configure the webhook endpoints and other options necessary for communicating with the web.

Developers can then bind to Botkit's event emitting system using controller.on and controller.hears to filter and handle incoming events from the messaging platform. Learn more about Botkit's core feature →.

A full description of the WebAdapter options and example code can be found in the class reference docs.

const adapter = new WebAdapter(); const controller = new Botkit({ adapter, }); controller.on( 'message' , async (bot, message) => { await bot.reply(message, 'I heard a message!' ); });

BotBuilder Basics

Alternately, developers may choose to use WebAdapter with BotBuilder. With BotBuilder, the adapter is used more directly with a webserver, and all incoming events are handled as Activities.

Class Reference

Reference Chat Client

This package includes a reference implementation of a chat client written in HTML/JS/CSS that serves as a base for building a customized chat widget.

Event List

Event Description message a message sent by the user hello event sent when a user first connects welcome_back event sent when a user reconnects identify an extended user profile is being sent by the client to be associated with the user id

Botkit Extensions

In Botkit handlers, the bot worker for web contains all of the base methods as well as the following platform-specific extensions:

Configures the webserver to accept websocket connections. This method is called automatically by Botkit, but must be manually called when using with BotBuilder.

