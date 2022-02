BotAuth

botauth is now deprecated in favor of using the built-in OAuth capabilities of the Bot Framework. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/bot-service/bot-builder-tutorial-authentication

BotAuth is a set of libraries for .NET and Node that simplifies the process of performing OAuth and establishing an identity in a project built with the Bot Framework and BotBuilder packages. Please use the links below for documentation on BotAuth specific to .NET or Node