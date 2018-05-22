Due to many reasons, we're going to shut down this service soon. You can use these alternatives:
Botan is a telegram bot analytics system based on Yandex.Appmetrica. In this document you can find how to setup Yandex.Appmetrica account, as well as examples of Botan SDK usage.
Botan has 2 main use cases:
We have libraries for the following languages:
Alternatively, you can use Botan API via plain HTTP calls.
In case your preferred language is missed, you can make a contribution. It's easy — library usually contains 30 lines of code.
Also, pay attention to "what data to put into tracking data" section. 90% benefit from analytics usage lies in right integration;)
Install npm:
npm install botanio
var botan = require('botanio')(token);
botan.track(message, 'Start');
var uid = message.from.id;
var url = 'https://github.com/'; // some url you want to send to user
botan.shortenUrl(uid, url, function (err, res, body) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log(body); // shortened url here
}
});
You need to install requests library to use python botan lib. You can do it with
pip install requests
Code:
import botan
botan_token = '.........' # Token got from @botaniobot
uid = message.from_user
message_dict = message.to_dict()
event_name = update.message.text
print botan.track(botan_token, uid, message_dict, event_name)
.....
original_url = ... # some url you want to send to user
short_url = botan.shorten_url(original_url, botan_token, uid)
# now send short_url to user instead of original_url, and get geography, OS, Device of user
You need to put the class in a convenient place.
private $token = 'token';
public function _incomingMessage($message_json) {
$messageObj = json_decode($message_json, true);
$messageData = $messageObj['message'];
$botan = new Botan($this->token);
$botan->track($messageData, 'Start');
...
$original_url = ...
$uid = $message['from']['id']
$short_url = $botan->shortenUrl($url, $uid)
// now send short_url to user instead of original_url, and get geography, OS, Device of user
}
uid is a user id you get from Telegram.
require_relative 'botan'
token = 1111
uid = 1
message = { text: 'text' }
puts Botan.track(token, uid, message, 'Search')
extern crate rustc_serialize;
extern crate botanio;
use botanio::{Botan};
#[derive(Debug, RustcEncodable)]
struct Message {
some_metric: u32,
another_metric: u32,
}
fn main() {
let token = "1111";
let uid = 1;
let name = "Search";
let message = Message {some_metric: 100, another_metric: 500};
let botan = Botan::new(token);
botan.track(uid, name, &message).unwrap();
}
try (CloseableHttpAsyncClient client = HttpAsyncClients.createDefault()) {
client.start();
Botan botan = new Botan(client, new ObjectMapper());
botan.track("1111", "1", ImmutableMap.of("some_metric": 100, "another_metric": 500), "Search").get();
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"github.com/botanio/sdk/go"
)
type Message struct {
SomeMetric int
AnotherMetric int
}
func main() {
ch := make(chan bool) // Channel for synchronization
bot := botan.New("1111")
message := Message{100, 500}
// Asynchronous track example
bot.TrackAsync(1, message, "Search", func(ans botan.Answer, err []error) {
fmt.Printf("Asynchonous: %+v\n", ans)
ch <- true // Synchronization send
})
// Synchronous track example
ans, _ := bot.Track(1, message, "Search")
fmt.Printf("Synchronous: %+v\n", ans)
<-ch // Synchronization receive
}
import Network.HTTP.Client (newManager)
import Network.HTTP.Client.TLS (tlsManagerSettings)
import Servant.Client
import Web.Botan.Sdk
import GHC.Generics
import Data.Aeson
import Control.Concurrent.Async
main :: IO ()
main = do
manager <- runIO $ newManager tlsManagerSettings
let message = toJSON $ AnyMessage "A" "B"
a <- async $ track "token" "user2222" message "test_action" manager
res <- wait a -- not real use case
print res
data AnyMessage = AnyMessage
{
a :: Text
, b :: Text
} deriving (Show, Generic, ToJSON)
The base url is: https://api.botan.io/track
You should put data to Botan using POST method.
The url should look like https://api.botan.io/track?token=API_KEY&uid=UID&name=EVENT_NAME
Please provide a json document as the post body.
API response is a json document:
Send GET request to
https://api.botan.io/s/?token={token}&url={original_url}&user_ids={user_id}
You get shortened url in a plain-text response (in case the response code was 200). Codes other than 200 mean that an error occurred.
Also, in case of group chats you can add several user_ids: &user_ids={user_id_1},{user_id_2},{user_id_3}, but currently this data will not be used (because we don't know which particular user clicked link).
###Basic integration
botan.track(<botan_token>, <user_who_wrote_to_bot>, <user_message_in_json_format>, <command_name>)
###Advanced integration Actually, most benefit from analytics usage lies in sending right events with right data inside. Here is some best practices we recommend. Feel free to contribute your ways or improve existing ones.
#####Commands order That's how you can see what command users execute after which:
botan.track(<botan_token>, <user_who_wrote_to_bot>, {last_command: current_command}, "command_order")
Also you can send not pairs, but triples of commands:
botan.track(<botan_token>, <user_who_wrote_to_bot>, {before_last_command: {last_command: current_command}}, "command_order")
Using this, we can see, for example, what commands users execute after /start: #####Date cohorts Here is how you can tag every user with time cohort based on what was his first day at your service. Later you can use to see how your bot's performance has changed over time:
if this_is_first_occurence_of_user:
botan.track(<botan_token>,
<user_who_wrote_to_bot>,
{
'daily': message.date.strftime('%Y-%m-%d'),
'weekly': (message.date - datetime.timedelta(message.date.weekday())).strftime('%Y-%m-%d'),
'monthly': message.date.strftime('%Y-%m')
},
'cohorts')
###How it works You create unique short link for each pair (user, link). When user clicks the link, Botan stores his user agent, IP address and other stuff. After that you'll be able to use user segmentation by geography, language, device and operating system (and see corresponding statistics).
###What url to wrap We suggest you to wrap every url that you send to user. Most often use case is sending "please rate us" link — most popular bots asks for rating in storebot.me.
###What you will get You'll get a lot of useful new data in the web interface:
Countries, regions and cities
Devices
Operating systems
Locales
###How to use Here you can find examples for Python, PHP. Feel free to make pull requests with wrappers for other languages (here's HTTP spec for the shortener).
##Contribution We are welcome any contributions as pull-requests!
Feel free to write more libraries for the languages we are not supporting yet.