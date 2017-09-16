Node.js library to help you easy create telegram bots. Works on top of node-telegram-bot-api Supports telegram-api 2.0 inline keyboards
Main features:
This bots work on top of bot-brother: @weatherman_bot @zodiac_bot @my_ali_bot @delorean_bot @matchmaker_bot
npm install bot-brother
var bb = require('bot-brother');
var bot = bb({
key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.memory(),
polling: { interval: 0, timeout: 1 }
});
// Let's create command '/start'.
bot.command('start')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
// Setting data, data is used in text message templates.
ctx.data.user = ctx.meta.user;
// Invoke callback must return promise.
return ctx.sendMessage('Hello <%=user.first_name%>. How are you?');
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
ctx.data.answer = ctx.answer;
// Returns promise.
return ctx.sendMessage('OK. I understood. You feel <%=answer%>');
});
// Creating command '/upload_photo'.
bot.command('upload_photo')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Drop me a photo, please');
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
// ctx.message is an object that represents Message.
// See https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#message
return ctx.sendPhoto(ctx.message.photo[0].file_id, {caption: 'I got your photo!'});
});
We've written simple notification bot with
bot-brother, so you can inspect code here: https://github.com/SerjoPepper/delorean_bot
You can try bot in action here: https://telegram.me/delorean_bot
Commands can be set with strings or regexps.
bot.command(/^page[0-9]+/).invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Invoked on any page')
});
bot.command('page1').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Invoked only on page1');
});
bot.command('page2').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Invoked only on page2');
});
Middlewares are useful for multistage command handling.
var bb = require('bot-brother');
var bot = bb({
key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>'
})
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
return findUserFromDbPromise(ctx.meta.user.id).then(function (user) {
user.vehicle = user.vehicle || 'Car'
// You can set any fieldname except following:
// 1. You can't create fields starting with '_', like ctx._variable;
// 2. 'bot', 'session', 'message', 'isRedirected', 'isSynthetic', 'command', 'isEnded', 'meta' are reserved names.
ctx.user = user;
});
});
bot.command('my_command')
.use('before', function (ctx) {
ctx.user.age = ctx.user.age || '25';
})
.invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.data.user = ctx.user;
return ctx.sendMessage('Your vehicle is <%=user.vehicle%>. Your age is <%=user.age%>.');
});
There are following stages, sorted in order of appearance.
|Name
|Description
|before
|applied before all stages
|beforeInvoke
|applied before invoke stage
|beforeAnswer
|applied before answer stage
|invoke
|same as
command.invoke(...)
|answer
|same as
command.answer(...)
Let's look at following example, and try to understand how and in what order they will be invoked.
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('bot before');
})
.use('beforeInvoke', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('bot beforeInvoke');
})
.use('beforeAnswer', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('bot beforeAnswer');
});
// This callback cathes all commands.
bot.command(/.*/).use('before', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('rgx before');
})
.use('beforeInvoke', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('rgx beforeInvoke');
})
.use('beforeAnswer', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('rgx beforeAnswer');
});
bot.command('hello')
.use('before', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('hello before');
})
.use('beforeInvoke', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('hello beforeInvoke');
})
.use('beforeAnswer', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('hello beforeAnswer');
})
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('hello invoke');
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
return ctx.go('world');
});
bot.command('world')
.use('before', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('world before');
})
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('world invoke');
});
Bot dialog
me > /hello
bot > bot before
bot > bot beforeInvoke
bot > rgx before
bot > rgx beforeInvoke
bot > hello before
bot > hello beforeInvoke
bot > hello invoke
me > I type something
bot > bot before
bot > bot beforeAnswer
bot > rgx before
bot > rgx beforeAnswer
bot > hello beforeAnswer
bot > bot before // We've jumped to "world" command with "ctx.go('world')""
bot > bot beforeInvoke
bot > rgx before
bot > rgx beforeInvoke
bot > world before
bot > world invoke
There are two predefined middlewares:
botanio - tracks each incoming message. See http://botan.io/
typing - shows typing status before each message. See https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendchataction
Usage:
bot.use('before', bb.middlewares.typing());
bot.use('before', bb.middlewares.botanio('<BOTANIO_API_KEY>'));
Sessions can be implemented with Redis, with memory/fs storage or your custom storage
bot.command('memory')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Type some string');
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
ctx.session.memory = ctx.session.memory || '';
ctx.session.memory += ctx.answer;
ctx.data.memory = ctx.session.memory;
return ctx.sendMessage('Memory: <%=memory%>');
})
This dialog demonstrates how it works:
me > /memory
bot > Type some string
me > 1
bot > 1
me > 2
bot > 12
me > hello
bot > 12hello
var bb = require('bot-brother')
bot = bb({
key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.redis({port: '...', host: '...'}),
polling: { interval: 0, timeout: 1 }
})
var bb = require('bot-brother')
bot = bb({
key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.redis({client: yourCustomRedisConnection}),
polling: { interval: 0, timeout: 1 }
})
var bb = require('bot-brother')
bot = bb({
key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
// set the path where your session will be saved. You can skip this option
sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.memory({dir: '/path/to/dir'}),
polling: { interval: 0, timeout: 1 }
})
var bb = require('bot-brother')
bot = bb({
key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
// set the path where your session will be saved. You can skip this option
sessionManager: function (bot) {
return bb.sessionManager.create({
save: function (id, session) {
// save session
// should return promise
return Promise.resolve(true)
},
get: function(id) {
// get session by key
// should return promise with {Object}
return fetchYourSessionAsync(id)
},
getMultiple: function(ids) {
// optionally method
// define it if you use expression: bot.withContexts(ids)
// should return promise with array of session objects
},
getAll: function() {
// optionally method, same as 'getMultiple'
// define it if you use bot.withAllContexts
}
})
},
polling: { interval: 0, timeout: 1 }
})
Localization can be used in texts and keyboards. For templates we use ejs.
// Setting keys and values for locale 'en'.
bot.texts({
book: {
chapter1: {
page1: 'Hello <%=user.first_name%> :smile:'
},
chapter2: {
page3: 'How old are you, <%=user.first_name%>?'
}
}
}, {locale: 'en'})
// Setting default localization values (used if key in certain locale did not found).
bot.texts({
book: {
chapter1: {
page2: 'How are you, <%=user.first_name%>?'
},
chapter2: {
page4: 'Good bye, <%=user.first_name%>.'
}
}
})
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
// Let's set data.user to Telegram user to use value in message templates.
ctx.data.user = ctx.meta.user
ctx.session.locale = ctx.session.locale || 'en';
ctx.setLocale(ctx.session.locale);
});
bot.command('chapter1_page1').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter1.page1')
})
bot.command('chapter1_page2').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter1.page2')
})
bot.command('chapter2_page3').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter2.page3')
})
bot.command('chapter2_page4').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter2.page4')
})
When bot-brother sends a message, it tries to interpret this message as a key from your localization set. If key's not found, it interprets the message as a template with variables and renders it via ejs.
All local variables can be set via
ctx.data.
Texts can be set for following entities:
bot.texts({
book: {
chapter: {
page: 'Page 1 text'
}
}
});
bot.command('page1').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter.page');
});
bot.command('page2').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter.page');
})
.texts({
book: {
chapter: {
page: 'Page 2 text'
}
}
});
bot.command('page3')
.use('before', function (ctx) {
ctx.texts({
book: {
chapter: {
page: 'Page 3 text'
}
}
});
})
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('book.chapter.page');
})
Bot dialog:
me > /page1
bot > Page 1 text
me > /page2
bot > Page 2 text
me > /page3
bot > Page 3 text
You can set keyboard for context, command or bot.
// This keyboard is applied for any command.
// Also you can use emoji in keyboard.
bot.keyboard([
[{':one: go page 1': {go: 'page1'}}],
[{':two: go page 2': {go: 'page2'}}],
[{':three: go page 3': {go: 'page3'}}]
])
bot.command('page1').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('This is page 1')
})
bot.command('page2').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('This is page 2')
}).keyboard([
[{':one: go page 1': {go: 'page1'}}],
[{':three: go page 3': {go: 'page3'}}]
])
bot.command('page3').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.keyboard([
[{':one: go page 1': {go: 'page1'}}]
[{':two: go page 2': {go: 'page2'}}]
])
})
You can go to any command via keyboard. First argument for
go method is a command name.
bot.keyboard([[
{'command1': {go: 'command1'}}
]])
isShown flag can be used to hide keyboard buttons in certain moment.
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
ctx.isButtonShown = Math.round() > 0.5;
}).keyboard([[
{
'text1': {
go: 'command1',
isShown: function (ctx) {
return ctx.isButtonShown;
}
}
}
]]);
bot.texts({
menu: {
item1: ':one: page 1'
item2: ':two: page 2'
}
}).keyboard([
[{'menu.item1': {go: 'page1'}}]
[{'menu.item2': {go: 'page2'}}]
])
You can use keyboard templates
bot.keyboard('footer', [{':arrow_backward:': {go: 'start'}}])
bot.command('start', function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('Hello there')
}).keyboard([
[{'Page 1': {go: 'page1'}}],
[{'Page 2': {go: 'page2'}}]
])
bot.command('page1', function () {
ctx.sendMessage('This is page 1')
})
.keyboard([
[{'Page 2': {go: 'page2'}}],
'footer'
])
bot.command('page2', function () {
ctx.sendMessage('This is page 1')
})
.keyboard([
[{'Page 1': {go: 'page1'}}],
'footer'
])
If you want to handle a text answer from your keyboard, use following code:
bot.command('command1')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Hello')
})
.keyboard([
[{'answer1': 'answer1'}],
[{'answer2': {value: 'answer2'}}],
[{'answer3': 3}],
[{'answer4': {value: 4}}]
])
.answer(function (ctx) {
ctx.data.answer = ctx.answer;
return ctx.sendMessage('Your answer is <%=answer%>');
});
Sometimes you want user to manually enter an answer. Use following code to do this:
// Use 'compliantKeyboard' flag.
bot.command('command1', {compliantKeyboard: true})
.use('before', function (ctx) {
ctx.keyboard([
[{'answer1': 1}],
[{'answer2': 2}],
[{'answer3': 3}],
[{'answer4': 4}]
]);
})
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Answer me!')
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
if (typeof ctx.answer === 'number') {
return ctx.sendMessage('This is an answer from keyboard')
} else {
return ctx.sendMessage('This is not an answer from keyboard. Your answer is: ' + ctx.answer)
}
});
You can use inline keyboards in the same way as default keyboards
bot.bommand('inline_example')
.use('before', function (ctx) {
// set any your data to callbackData.
// IMPORTANT! Try to fit your data in 60 chars, because Telegram has limit for inline buttons
ctx.inlineKeyboard([[
{'Option 1': {callbackData: {myVar: 1}, isShown: function (ctx) { return ctx.callbackData.myVar != 1 }}},
{'Option 2': {callbackData: {myVar: 2}, isShown: function (ctx) { return ctx.callbackData.myVar != 2 }}},
// use syntax:
// 'callback${{CALLBACK_COMMAND}}' (or 'cb${{CALLBACK_COMMAND}}')
// 'invoke${{INVOKE_COMMAND}}'
// to go to another command
{'Option 3': {go: 'cb$go_inline_example'}},
{'Option 4': {go: 'invoke$go_inline_example'}}
]])
})
.invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('Inline data example')
})
.callback(function (ctx) {
ctx.updateText('Callback data: ' + ctx.callbackData.myVar)
})
bot.command('go_inline_example')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('This command invoked directly')
})
.callback(function (ctx) {
ctx.updateText('Command invoked via callback! type /inline_example to start again')
})
There are three base classes:
Bot represents a bot.
var bb = require('bot-brother');
var bot = bb({
key: '<TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
// optional
webHook: {
url: 'https://mybot.com/updates',
key: '<PEM_PRIVATE_KEY>',
cert: '<PEM_PUBLIC_KEY>',
port: 443,
https: true
}
})
Has following methods and fields:
bot.api is an instance of node-telegram-bot-api
bot.api.sendMessage(chatId, 'message');
Creates a command.
bot.command('start').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.sendMessage('Hello')
});
bot.keyboard([
[{column1: 'value1'}]
[{column2: {go: 'command1'}}]
])
Defined texts can be used in keyboards, messages, photo captions
bot.texts({
key1: {
embeddedKey2: 'Hello'
}
})
// With localization.
bot.texts({
key1: {
embeddedKey2: 'Hello2'
}
}, {locale: 'en'})
Webhook in telegram documentation: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#setwebhook
If your node.js process is running behind the proxy (nginx for example) use following code.
We omit
webHook.key parameter and run node.js on 3000 unsecure port.
var bb = require('bot-brother');
var bot = bb({
key: '<TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
webHook: {
// Your nginx should proxy this to 127.0.0.1:3000
url: 'https://mybot.com/updates',
cert: '<PEM_PUBLIC_KEY>',
port: 3000,
https: false
}
})
Otherwise if your node.js server is available outside, use following code:
var bb = require('bot-brother');
var bot = bb({
key: '<TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>',
webHook: {
url: 'https://mybot.com/updates',
cert: '<PEM_PUBLIC_KEY>',
key: '<PEM_PRIVATE_KEY>',
port: 443
}
})
bot.command('command1')
.invoke(function (ctx) {})
.answer(function (ctx) {})
.keyboard([[]])
.texts([[]])
The context is the essence that runs through all middlewares. You can put some data in the context and use this data in the next handler. Context is passed as the first argument in all middleware handlers.
// this is handler is invoke
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
// 'ctx' is an instance of Context
ctx.someProperty = 'hello';
});
bot.command('mycommand').invoke(function (ctx) {
// You can use data from previous stage!
ctx.someProperty === 'hello'; // true
});
You can put any property to context variable. But! You must observe the following rules:
ctx._myVar - bad!,
ctx.myVar - good.
ctx.session = 'Hello' - bad!
ctx.mySession = 'Hello' - good.
Context has following predefined properties available for reading. Some of them are available for editing. Let's take a look at them:
You can put any data in context.session. This data will be available in commands and middlewares invoked for the same user. Important! Currently for group chats session data is shared between all users in chat.
bot.command('hello').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Hello! What is your name?');
}).answer(function (ctx) {
// Sets user answer to session.name.
ctx.session.name = ctx.answer;
return ctx.sendMessage('OK! I got it.')
});
bot.command('bye').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Bye ' + ctx.session.name);
});
This is how it works:
me > /hello
bot > Hello! What is your name?
me > John
bot > OK! I remembered it.
me > /bye
bot > Bye John
This variable works when rendering message texts. For template rendering we use (ejs)[https://github.com/tj/ejs]. All the data you put in context.data is available in the templates.
bot.texts({
hello: {
world: {
friend: 'Hello world, <%=name%>!'
}
}
});
bot.command('hello').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.data.name = 'John';
ctx.sendMessage('hello.world.friend');
});
This is how it works:
me > /hello
bot > Hello world, John!
There is predefined method
render in context.data. It can be used for rendering embedded keys:
bot.texts({
hello: {
world: {
friend: 'Hello world, <%=name%>!',
bye: 'Good bye, <%=name%>',
message: '<%=render("hello.world.friend")%> <%=render("hello.world.bye")%>'
}
}
});
bot.command('hello').invoke(function (ctx) {
ctx.data.name = 'John';
ctx.sendMessage('hello.world.message');
});
Bot dialog:
me > /hello
bot > Hello world, John! Good bye, John
context.meta contains following fields:
user - see https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#user
chat - see https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#chat
sessionId - key name for saving session, currently it is
meta.chat.id. So for group chats your session data is shared between all users in chat.
Represents currently handled command. Has following properties:
name - the name of a command
args - arguments for a command
type - Can be
invoke or
answer. If handler is invoked with
.withContext method, type is
synthetic
Suppose that we have the following code:
bot.command('hello')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
var args = ctx.command.args.join('-');
var type = ctx.command.type;
var name = ctx.command.name;
return ctx.sendMessage('Type '+type+'; Name: '+name+'; Arguments: '+args);
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
var type = ctx.command.type;
var name = ctx.command.name;
var answer = ctx.answer;
ctx.sendMessage('Type '+type+'; Name: '+name+'; Answer: ' + answer)
});
The result is the following dialogue:
me > /hello world dear friend
bot > Type: invoke; Name: hello; Arguments: world-dear-friend
me > bye
bot > Type: answer; Name: hello; Answer: bye
Also you can pass args in this way
me > /hello__world
bot > Type: invoke; Name: hello; Arguments: world
me > bye
bot > Type: answer; Name: hello; Answer: bye
This is an answer for a command. Context.answer is defined only when user answers with a text message.
Represents message object. For more details see: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#message
Bot instance
Boolean. This flag is set to 'true' when a command was achieved via
go method (user did not type text
/command in bot).
Let's look at the following example:
bot.command('hello').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('Type something.')
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
return ctx.go('world');
});
bot.command('world').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('isRedirected: ' + ctx.isRedirected);
});
User was typing something like this:
me > /hello
bot > Type something
me > lol
bot > isRedirected: true
Boolean. This flag is true when we achieve the handler with
.withContext method.
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('isSynthetic before: ' + ctx.isSynthetic);
});
bot.command('withcontext', function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('hello').then(function () {
return bot.withContext(ctx.meta.sessionId, function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('isSynthetic in handler: ' + ctx.isSynthetic);
});
});
})
Dialog with bot:
me > /withcontext
bot > isSynthetic before: false
bot > hello
bot > isSynthetic before: true
bot > isSynthetic in handler: true
Context has the following methods.
Sets keyboard
ctx.keyboard([[{'command 1': {go: 'command1'}}]])
ctx.hideKeyboard()
Sets keyboard
ctx.inlineKeyboard([[{'command 1': {callbackData: {myVar: 2}}}]])
Returns rendered text or key
ctx.texts({
localization: {
key: {
name: 'Hi, <%=name%> <%=secondName%>'
}
}
})
ctx.data.name = 'John';
var str = ctx.render('localization.key.name', {secondName: 'Doe'});
console.log(str); // outputs 'Hi, John Doe'
Returns
Promise
Goes to some command
var command1 = bot.command('command1')
var command2 = bot.command('command2').invoke(function (ctx) {
// Go to command1.
return ctx.go('command1');
})
Returns
Promise
Goes to the parent command. A command is considered a descendant if its name begins with the parent command name, for example
setting is a parent command,
settings_locale is a descendant command.
var command1 = bot.command('command1')
var command1Child = bot.command('command1_child').invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.goParent(); // Goes to command1.
});
Returns
Promise
Goes to previously invoked command.
Useful in keyboard 'Back' button.
bot.command('hello')
.answer(function (context) {
return context.goBack()
})
// or
bot.keyboard([[
{'Back': {go: '$back'}}
]])
Returns
Promise
Repeats current state, useful for handling wrong answers.
bot.command('command1')
.invoke(function (ctx) {
return ctx.sendMessage('How old are you?')
})
.answer(function (ctx) {
if (isNaN(ctx.answer)) {
return ctx.repeat(); // Sends 'How old are your?', calls 'invoke' handler.
}
});
Stops middlewares chain.
Sets locale for the context. Use it if you need localization.
bot.texts({
greeting: 'Hello <%=name%>!'
})
bot.use('before', function (ctx) {
ctx.setLocale('en');
});
Returns current locale
Returns
Promise
Sends text message.
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendmessage
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
String
|Text or localization key to be sent
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Forwards messages of any kind.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|fromChatId
Number |
String
|Unique identifier for the chat where the original message was sent
|messageId
Number |
String
|Unique message identifier
Returns
Promise
Sends photo
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendphoto
|Param
|Type
|Description
|photo
String |
stream.Stream
|A file path or a Stream. Can also be a
file_id previously uploaded
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Sends audio
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendaudio
|Param
|Type
|Description
|audio
String |
stream.Stream
|A file path or a Stream. Can also be a
file_id previously uploaded.
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Sends Document
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendDocument
|Param
|Type
|Description
|A
String |
stream.Stream
|file path or a Stream. Can also be a
file_id previously uploaded.
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Sends .webp stickers.
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendsticker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|A
String |
stream.Stream
|file path or a Stream. Can also be a
file_id previously uploaded.
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Use this method to send video files, Telegram clients support mp4 videos (other formats may be sent as Document).
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendvideo
|Param
|Type
|Description
|A
String |
stream.Stream
|file path or a Stream. Can also be a
file_id previously uploaded.
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Sends voice
Kind: instance method of
TelegramBot
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendvoice
|Param
|Type
|Description
|voice
String |
stream.Stream
|A file path or a Stream. Can also be a
file_id previously uploaded.
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options
Returns
Promise
Sends chat action.
typing for text messages,
upload_photo for photos,
record_video or
upload_video for videos,
record_audio or
upload_audio for audio files,
upload_document for general files,
find_location for location data.
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendchataction
|Param
|Type
|Description
|action
String
|Type of action to broadcast.
Returns
Promise
Use this method to get the list of profile pictures for a user.
Returns a UserProfilePhotos object.
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#getuserprofilephotos
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[offset]
Number
|Sequential number of the first photo to be returned. By default, all photos are returned.
|[limit]
Number
|Limits the number of photos to be retrieved. Values between 1—100 are accepted. Defaults to 100.
Returns
Promise
Sends location.
Use this method to send point on the map.
See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendlocation
|Param
|Type
|Description
|latitude
Float
|Latitude of location
|longitude
Float
|Longitude of location
|[options]
Object
|Additional Telegram query options