Node.js library to help you easy create telegram bots. Works on top of node-telegram-bot-api Supports telegram-api 2.0 inline keyboards

Main features:

sessions

middlewares

localization

templated keyboards and messages

navigation between commands

inline keyboards

This bots work on top of bot-brother: @weatherman_bot @zodiac_bot @my_ali_bot @delorean_bot @matchmaker_bot

Install

npm install bot-brother

Simple usage

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ); var bot = bb({ key : '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , sessionManager : bb.sessionManager.memory(), polling : { interval : 0 , timeout : 1 } }); bot.command( 'start' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.user = ctx.meta.user; return ctx.sendMessage( 'Hello <%=user.first_name%>. How are you?' ); }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.answer = ctx.answer; return ctx.sendMessage( 'OK. I understood. You feel <%=answer%>' ); }); bot.command( 'upload_photo' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Drop me a photo, please' ); }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendPhoto(ctx.message.photo[ 0 ].file_id, { caption : 'I got your photo!' }); });

Examples of usage

We've written simple notification bot with bot-brother , so you can inspect code here: https://github.com/SerjoPepper/delorean_bot

You can try bot in action here: https://telegram.me/delorean_bot

Commands

Commands can be set with strings or regexps.

bot.command( /^page[0-9]+/ ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Invoked on any page' ) }); bot.command( 'page1' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Invoked only on page1' ); }); bot.command( 'page2' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Invoked only on page2' ); });

Middlewares

Middlewares are useful for multistage command handling.

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ); var bot = bb({ key : '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' }) bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { return findUserFromDbPromise(ctx.meta.user.id).then( function ( user ) { user.vehicle = user.vehicle || 'Car' ctx.user = user; }); }); bot.command( 'my_command' ) .use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.user.age = ctx.user.age || '25' ; }) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.user = ctx.user; return ctx.sendMessage( 'Your vehicle is <%=user.vehicle%>. Your age is <%=user.age%>.' ); });

There are following stages, sorted in order of appearance.

Name Description before applied before all stages beforeInvoke applied before invoke stage beforeAnswer applied before answer stage invoke same as command.invoke(...) answer same as command.answer(...)

Let's look at following example, and try to understand how and in what order they will be invoked.

bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'bot before' ); }) .use( 'beforeInvoke' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'bot beforeInvoke' ); }) .use( 'beforeAnswer' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'bot beforeAnswer' ); }); bot.command( /.*/ ).use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'rgx before' ); }) .use( 'beforeInvoke' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'rgx beforeInvoke' ); }) .use( 'beforeAnswer' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'rgx beforeAnswer' ); }); bot.command( 'hello' ) .use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'hello before' ); }) .use( 'beforeInvoke' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'hello beforeInvoke' ); }) .use( 'beforeAnswer' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'hello beforeAnswer' ); }) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'hello invoke' ); }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.go( 'world' ); }); bot.command( 'world' ) .use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'world before' ); }) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'world invoke' ); });

Bot dialog

me > /hello bot > bot before bot > bot beforeInvoke bot > rgx before bot > rgx beforeInvoke bot > hello before bot > hello beforeInvoke bot > hello invoke me > I type something bot > bot before bot > bot beforeAnswer bot > rgx before bot > rgx beforeAnswer bot > hello beforeAnswer bot > bot before // W e've jumped to "world" command with "ctx.go(' world ')"" bot > bot beforeInvoke bot > rgx before bot > rgx beforeInvoke bot > world before bot > world invoke

Predefined middlewares

There are two predefined middlewares:

botanio - tracks each incoming message. See http://botan.io/

- tracks each incoming message. See http://botan.io/ typing - shows typing status before each message. See https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendchataction

Usage:

bot.use( 'before' , bb.middlewares.typing()); bot.use( 'before' , bb.middlewares.botanio( '<BOTANIO_API_KEY>' ));

Sessions

Sessions can be implemented with Redis, with memory/fs storage or your custom storage

bot.command( 'memory' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Type some string' ); }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { ctx.session.memory = ctx.session.memory || '' ; ctx.session.memory += ctx.answer; ctx.data.memory = ctx.session.memory; return ctx.sendMessage( 'Memory: <%=memory%>' ); })

This dialog demonstrates how it works:

me > /memory bot > Type some string me > 1 bot > 1 me > 2 bot > 12 me > hello bot > 12hello

Redis storage

var bb = require('bot-brother') bot = bb({ key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.redis({port: '...' , host: '...' }), polling: { interval: 0 , timeout: 1 } })

With custom Redis-client

var bb = require('bot-brother') bot = bb({ key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.redis({client: yourCustomRedisConnection}), polling: { interval: 0 , timeout: 1 } })

Memory storage

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ) bot = bb({ key: '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , sessionManager: bb.sessionManager.memory({dir: '/path/to/dir' }), polling: { interval: 0 , timeout: 1 } })

Your custom storage

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ) bot = bb({ key : '<_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , sessionManager : function ( bot ) { return bb.sessionManager.create({ save : function ( id, session ) { return Promise .resolve( true ) }, get : function ( id ) { return fetchYourSessionAsync(id) }, getMultiple : function ( ids ) { }, getAll : function ( ) { } }) }, polling : { interval : 0 , timeout : 1 } })

Localization and texts

Localization can be used in texts and keyboards. For templates we use ejs.

bot.texts({ book : { chapter1 : { page1 : 'Hello <%=user.first_name%> :smile:' }, chapter2 : { page3 : 'How old are you, <%=user.first_name%>?' } } }, { locale : 'en' }) bot.texts({ book : { chapter1 : { page2 : 'How are you, <%=user.first_name%>?' }, chapter2 : { page4 : 'Good bye, <%=user.first_name%>.' } } }) bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.user = ctx.meta.user ctx.session.locale = ctx.session.locale || 'en' ; ctx.setLocale(ctx.session.locale); }); bot.command( 'chapter1_page1' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter1.page1' ) }) bot.command( 'chapter1_page2' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter1.page2' ) }) bot.command( 'chapter2_page3' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter2.page3' ) }) bot.command( 'chapter2_page4' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter2.page4' ) })

When bot-brother sends a message, it tries to interpret this message as a key from your localization set. If key's not found, it interprets the message as a template with variables and renders it via ejs. All local variables can be set via ctx.data .

Texts can be set for following entities:

bot

command

context

bot.texts({ book : { chapter : { page : 'Page 1 text' } } }); bot.command( 'page1' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter.page' ); }); bot.command( 'page2' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter.page' ); }) .texts({ book : { chapter : { page : 'Page 2 text' } } }); bot.command( 'page3' ) .use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.texts({ book : { chapter : { page : 'Page 3 text' } } }); }) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'book.chapter.page' ); })

Bot dialog:

me > /page1 bot > Page 1 text me > /page2 bot > Page 2 text me > /page3 bot > Page 3 text

Keyboards

You can set keyboard for context, command or bot.

bot.keyboard([ [{ ':one: go page 1' : { go : 'page1' }}], [{ ':two: go page 2' : { go : 'page2' }}], [{ ':three: go page 3' : { go : 'page3' }}] ]) bot.command( 'page1' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'This is page 1' ) }) bot.command( 'page2' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'This is page 2' ) }).keyboard([ [{ ':one: go page 1' : { go : 'page1' }}], [{ ':three: go page 3' : { go : 'page3' }}] ]) bot.command( 'page3' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.keyboard([ [{ ':one: go page 1' : { go : 'page1' }}] [{ ':two: go page 2' : { go : 'page2' }}] ]) })

Going to command

You can go to any command via keyboard. First argument for go method is a command name.

bot.keyboard([[ { 'command1' : {go: 'command1' }} ]])

isShown flag

isShown flag can be used to hide keyboard buttons in certain moment.

bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.isButtonShown = Math .round() > 0.5 ; }).keyboard([[ { 'text1' : { go : 'command1' , isShown : function ( ctx ) { return ctx.isButtonShown; } } } ]]);

Localization in keyboards

bot.texts({ menu : { item1 : ':one: page 1' item2 : ':two: page 2' } }).keyboard([ [{ 'menu.item1' : { go : 'page1' }}] [{ 'menu.item2' : { go : 'page2' }}] ])

Keyboard templates

You can use keyboard templates

bot.keyboard( 'footer' , [{ ':arrow_backward:' : { go : 'start' }}]) bot.command( 'start' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'Hello there' ) }).keyboard([ [{ 'Page 1' : { go : 'page1' }}], [{ 'Page 2' : { go : 'page2' }}] ]) bot.command( 'page1' , function ( ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'This is page 1' ) }) .keyboard([ [{ 'Page 2' : { go : 'page2' }}], 'footer' ]) bot.command( 'page2' , function ( ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'This is page 1' ) }) .keyboard([ [{ 'Page 1' : { go : 'page1' }}], 'footer' ])

Keyboard answers

If you want to handle a text answer from your keyboard, use following code:

bot.command( 'command1' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Hello' ) }) .keyboard([ [{ 'answer1' : 'answer1' }], [{ 'answer2' : { value : 'answer2' }}], [{ 'answer3' : 3 }], [{ 'answer4' : { value : 4 }}] ]) .answer( function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.answer = ctx.answer; return ctx.sendMessage( 'Your answer is <%=answer%>' ); });

Sometimes you want user to manually enter an answer. Use following code to do this:

bot.command( 'command1' , { compliantKeyboard : true }) .use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.keyboard([ [{ 'answer1' : 1 }], [{ 'answer2' : 2 }], [{ 'answer3' : 3 }], [{ 'answer4' : 4 }] ]); }) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Answer me!' ) }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { if ( typeof ctx.answer === 'number' ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'This is an answer from keyboard' ) } else { return ctx.sendMessage( 'This is not an answer from keyboard. Your answer is: ' + ctx.answer) } });

Inline 2.0 keyboards

You can use inline keyboards in the same way as default keyboards

bot.bommand( 'inline_example' ) .use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.inlineKeyboard([[ { 'Option 1' : { callbackData : { myVar : 1 }, isShown : function ( ctx ) { return ctx.callbackData.myVar != 1 }}}, { 'Option 2' : { callbackData : { myVar : 2 }, isShown : function ( ctx ) { return ctx.callbackData.myVar != 2 }}}, { 'Option 3' : { go : 'cb$go_inline_example' }}, { 'Option 4' : { go : 'invoke$go_inline_example' }} ]]) }) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'Inline data example' ) }) .callback( function ( ctx ) { ctx.updateText( 'Callback data: ' + ctx.callbackData.myVar) }) bot.command( 'go_inline_example' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'This command invoked directly' ) }) .callback( function ( ctx ) { ctx.updateText( 'Command invoked via callback! type /inline_example to start again' ) })

Api

There are three base classes:

Bot

Command

Context

Bot

Bot represents a bot.

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ); var bot = bb({ key : '<TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , webHook : { url : 'https://mybot.com/updates' , key : '<PEM_PRIVATE_KEY>' , cert : '<PEM_PUBLIC_KEY>' , port : 443 , https : true } })

Has following methods and fields:

bot.api is an instance of node-telegram-bot-api

bot.api.sendMessage(chatId, 'message' );

Creates a command.

bot.command( 'start' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.sendMessage( 'Hello' ) });

bot.keyboard([ [{ column1 : 'value1' }] [{ column2 : { go : 'command1' }}] ])

Defined texts can be used in keyboards, messages, photo captions

bot.texts({ key1 : { embeddedKey2 : 'Hello' } }) bot.texts({ key1 : { embeddedKey2 : 'Hello2' } }, { locale : 'en' })

Using webHook

Webhook in telegram documentation: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#setwebhook If your node.js process is running behind the proxy (nginx for example) use following code. We omit webHook.key parameter and run node.js on 3000 unsecure port.

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ); var bot = bb({ key : '<TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , webHook : { url : 'https://mybot.com/updates' , cert : '<PEM_PUBLIC_KEY>' , port : 3000 , https : false } })

Otherwise if your node.js server is available outside, use following code:

var bb = require ( 'bot-brother' ); var bot = bb({ key : '<TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN>' , webHook : { url : 'https://mybot.com/updates' , cert : '<PEM_PUBLIC_KEY>' , key : '<PEM_PRIVATE_KEY>' , port : 443 } })

Command

bot.command( 'command1' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) {}) .answer( function ( ctx ) {}) .keyboard([[]]) .texts([[]])

Context

The context is the essence that runs through all middlewares. You can put some data in the context and use this data in the next handler. Context is passed as the first argument in all middleware handlers.

bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.someProperty = 'hello' ; }); bot.command( 'mycommand' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.someProperty === 'hello' ; });

You can put any property to context variable. But! You must observe the following rules:

Property name can not start with an underscore. ctx._myVar - bad!, ctx.myVar - good. Names of properties should not overlap predefined properties or methods. ctx.session = 'Hello' - bad! ctx.mySession = 'Hello' - good.

Context properties

Context has following predefined properties available for reading. Some of them are available for editing. Let's take a look at them:

You can put any data in context.session. This data will be available in commands and middlewares invoked for the same user. Important! Currently for group chats session data is shared between all users in chat.

bot.command( 'hello' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Hello! What is your name?' ); }).answer( function ( ctx ) { ctx.session.name = ctx.answer; return ctx.sendMessage( 'OK! I got it.' ) }); bot.command( 'bye' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Bye ' + ctx.session.name); });

This is how it works:

me > /hello bot > Hello! What is your name? me > John bot > OK! I remembered it. me > /bye bot > Bye John

This variable works when rendering message texts. For template rendering we use (ejs)[https://github.com/tj/ejs]. All the data you put in context.data is available in the templates.

bot.texts({ hello : { world : { friend : 'Hello world, <%=name%>!' } } }); bot.command( 'hello' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.name = 'John' ; ctx.sendMessage( 'hello.world.friend' ); });

This is how it works:

me > /hello bot > Hello world, John!

There is predefined method render in context.data. It can be used for rendering embedded keys:

bot.texts({ hello : { world : { friend : 'Hello world, <%=name%>!' , bye : 'Good bye, <%=name%>' , message : '<%=render("hello.world.friend")%> <%=render("hello.world.bye")%>' } } }); bot.command( 'hello' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { ctx.data.name = 'John' ; ctx.sendMessage( 'hello.world.message' ); });

Bot dialog:

me > /hello bot > Hello world, John! Good bye , John

context.meta contains following fields:

user - see https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#user

- see https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#user chat - see https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#chat

- see https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#chat sessionId - key name for saving session, currently it is meta.chat.id . So for group chats your session data is shared between all users in chat.

Represents currently handled command. Has following properties:

name - the name of a command

- the name of a command args - arguments for a command

- arguments for a command type - Can be invoke or answer . If handler is invoked with .withContext method, type is synthetic

Suppose that we have the following code:

bot.command( 'hello' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { var args = ctx.command.args.join( '-' ); var type = ctx.command.type; var name = ctx.command.name; return ctx.sendMessage( 'Type ' +type+ '; Name: ' +name+ '; Arguments: ' +args); }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { var type = ctx.command.type; var name = ctx.command.name; var answer = ctx.answer; ctx.sendMessage( 'Type ' +type+ '; Name: ' +name+ '; Answer: ' + answer) });

The result is the following dialogue:

me > /hello world dear friend bot > Type: invoke; Name: hello; Arguments: world-dear-friend me > bye bot > Type: answer; Name: hello; Answer: bye

Also you can pass args in this way

me > /hello__world bot > Type: invoke; Name: hello; Arguments: world me > bye bot > Type: answer; Name: hello; Answer: bye

This is an answer for a command. Context.answer is defined only when user answers with a text message.

Represents message object. For more details see: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#message

Bot instance

Boolean. This flag is set to 'true' when a command was achieved via go method (user did not type text /command in bot). Let's look at the following example:

bot.command( 'hello' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'Type something.' ) }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.go( 'world' ); }); bot.command( 'world' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'isRedirected: ' + ctx.isRedirected); });

User was typing something like this:

me > /hello bot > Type something me > lol bot > isRedirected: true

Boolean. This flag is true when we achieve the handler with .withContext method.

bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'isSynthetic before: ' + ctx.isSynthetic); }); bot.command( 'withcontext' , function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'hello' ).then( function ( ) { return bot.withContext(ctx.meta.sessionId, function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'isSynthetic in handler: ' + ctx.isSynthetic); }); }); })

Dialog with bot:

me > /withcontext bot > isSynthetic before: false bot > hello bot > isSynthetic before: true bot > isSynthetic in handler: true

Context methods

Context has the following methods.

Sets keyboard

ctx.keyboard([[{ 'command 1' : { go : 'command1' }}]])

ctx.hideKeyboard()

Sets keyboard

ctx.inlineKeyboard([[{ 'command 1' : { callbackData : { myVar : 2 }}}]])

Returns rendered text or key

ctx.texts({ localization : { key : { name : 'Hi, <%=name%> <%=secondName%>' } } }) ctx.data.name = 'John' ; var str = ctx.render( 'localization.key.name' , { secondName : 'Doe' }); console .log(str);

Returns Promise Goes to some command

var command1 = bot.command( 'command1' ) var command2 = bot.command( 'command2' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.go( 'command1' ); })

Returns Promise Goes to the parent command. A command is considered a descendant if its name begins with the parent command name, for example setting is a parent command, settings_locale is a descendant command.

var command1 = bot.command( 'command1' ) var command1Child = bot.command( 'command1_child' ).invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.goParent(); });

Returns Promise Goes to previously invoked command. Useful in keyboard 'Back' button.

bot.command( 'hello' ) .answer( function ( context ) { return context.goBack() }) bot.keyboard([[ { 'Back' : { go : '$back' }} ]])

Returns Promise Repeats current state, useful for handling wrong answers.

bot.command( 'command1' ) .invoke( function ( ctx ) { return ctx.sendMessage( 'How old are you?' ) }) .answer( function ( ctx ) { if ( isNaN (ctx.answer)) { return ctx.repeat(); } });

Stops middlewares chain.

Sets locale for the context. Use it if you need localization.

bot.texts({ greeting : 'Hello <%=name%>!' }) bot.use( 'before' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.setLocale( 'en' ); });

Returns current locale

Returns Promise Sends text message.

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendmessage

Param Type Description text String Text or localization key to be sent [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Forwards messages of any kind.

Param Type Description fromChatId Number | String Unique identifier for the chat where the original message was sent messageId Number | String Unique message identifier

Returns Promise Sends photo

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendphoto

Param Type Description photo String | stream.Stream A file path or a Stream. Can also be a file_id previously uploaded [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Sends audio

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendaudio

Param Type Description audio String | stream.Stream A file path or a Stream. Can also be a file_id previously uploaded. [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Sends Document

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendDocument

Param Type Description A String | stream.Stream file path or a Stream. Can also be a file_id previously uploaded. [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Sends .webp stickers.

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendsticker

Param Type Description A String | stream.Stream file path or a Stream. Can also be a file_id previously uploaded. [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Use this method to send video files, Telegram clients support mp4 videos (other formats may be sent as Document).

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendvideo

Param Type Description A String | stream.Stream file path or a Stream. Can also be a file_id previously uploaded. [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Sends voice

Kind: instance method of TelegramBot See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendvoice

Param Type Description voice String | stream.Stream A file path or a Stream. Can also be a file_id previously uploaded. [options] Object Additional Telegram query options

Returns Promise Sends chat action. typing for text messages, upload_photo for photos, record_video or upload_video for videos, record_audio or upload_audio for audio files, upload_document for general files, find_location for location data.

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendchataction

Param Type Description action String Type of action to broadcast.

Returns Promise Use this method to get the list of profile pictures for a user. Returns a UserProfilePhotos object.

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#getuserprofilephotos

Param Type Description [offset] Number Sequential number of the first photo to be returned. By default, all photos are returned. [limit] Number Limits the number of photos to be retrieved. Values between 1—100 are accepted. Defaults to 100.

Returns Promise Sends location. Use this method to send point on the map.

See: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendlocation