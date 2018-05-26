The non-configurable configuration loader for lazy people.
The only option is to pass rc the name of your app, and your default configuration.
var conf = require('rc')(appname, {
//defaults go here.
port: 2468,
//defaults which are objects will be merged, not replaced
views: {
engine: 'jade'
}
});
rc will return your configuration options merged with the defaults you specify.
If you pass in a predefined defaults object, it will be mutated:
var conf = {};
require('rc')(appname, conf);
If
rc finds any config files for your app, the returned config object will have
a
configs array containing their paths:
var appCfg = require('rc')(appname, conf);
appCfg.configs[0] // /etc/appnamerc
appCfg.configs[1] // /home/dominictarr/.config/appname
appCfg.config // same as appCfg.configs[appCfg.configs.length - 1]
Given your application name (
appname), rc will look in all the obvious places for configuration.
--foo baz, also nested:
--foo.bar=baz)
${appname}_
appname_foo__bar__baz =>
foo.bar.baz)
--config file then from that file
.${appname}rc or the first found looking in
./ ../ ../../ ../../../ etc.
$HOME/.${appname}rc
$HOME/.${appname}/config
$HOME/.config/${appname}
$HOME/.config/${appname}/config
/etc/${appname}rc
/etc/${appname}/config
All configuration sources that were found will be flattened into one object, so that sources earlier in this list override later ones.
Configuration files (e.g.
.appnamerc) may be in either json or ini format. No file extension (
.json or
.ini) should be used. The example configurations below are equivalent:
ini
; You can include comments in `ini` format if you want.
dependsOn=0.10.0
; `rc` has built-in support for ini sections, see?
[commands]
www = ./commands/www
console = ./commands/repl
; You can even do nested sections
[generators.options]
engine = ejs
[generators.modules]
new = generate-new
engine = generate-backend
json
{
// You can even comment your JSON, if you want
"dependsOn": "0.10.0",
"commands": {
"www": "./commands/www",
"console": "./commands/repl"
},
"generators": {
"options": {
"engine": "ejs"
},
"modules": {
"new": "generate-new",
"backend": "generate-backend"
}
}
}
Comments are stripped from JSON config via strip-json-comments.
Since ini, and env variables do not have a standard for types, your application needs be prepared for strings.
To ensure that string representations of booleans and numbers are always converted into their proper types (especially useful if you intend to do strict
=== comparisons), consider using a module such as parse-strings-in-object to wrap the config object returned from rc.
Assume you have an application like this (notice the hard-coded defaults passed to rc):
const conf = require('rc')('myapp', {
port: 12345,
mode: 'test'
});
console.log(JSON.stringify(conf, null, 2));
You also have a file
config.json, with these contents:
{
"port": 9000,
"foo": "from config json",
"something": "else"
}
And a file
.myapprc in the same folder, with these contents:
{
"port": "3001",
"foo": "bar"
}
Here is the expected output from various commands:
node .
{
"port": "3001",
"mode": "test",
"foo": "bar",
"_": [],
"configs": [
"/Users/stephen/repos/conftest/.myapprc"
],
"config": "/Users/stephen/repos/conftest/.myapprc"
}
Default
mode from hard-coded object is retained, but port is overridden by
.myapprc file (automatically found based on appname match), and
foo is added.
node . --foo baz
{
"port": "3001",
"mode": "test",
"foo": "baz",
"_": [],
"configs": [
"/Users/stephen/repos/conftest/.myapprc"
],
"config": "/Users/stephen/repos/conftest/.myapprc"
}
Same result as above but
foo is overridden because command-line arguments take precedence over
.myapprc file.
node . --foo barbar --config config.json
{
"port": 9000,
"mode": "test",
"foo": "barbar",
"something": "else",
"_": [],
"config": "config.json",
"configs": [
"/Users/stephen/repos/conftest/.myapprc",
"config.json"
]
}
Now the
port comes from the
config.json file specified (overriding the value from
.myapprc), and
foo value is overriden by command-line despite also being specified in the
config.json file.
argv
You may pass in your own
argv as the third argument to
rc. This is in case you want to use your own command-line opts parser.
require('rc')(appname, defaults, customArgvParser);
If you have a special need to use a non-standard parser, you can do so by passing in the parser as the 4th argument. (leave the 3rd as null to get the default args parser)
require('rc')(appname, defaults, null, parser);
This may also be used to force a more strict format, such as strict, valid JSON only.
rc is running
fs.statSync-- so make sure you don't use it in a hot code path (e.g. a request handler)
Multi-licensed under the two-clause BSD License, MIT License, or Apache License, version 2.0