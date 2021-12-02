Borsh JS is an implementation of the Borsh binary serialization format for JavaScript and TypeScript projects.
Borsh stands for Binary Object Representation Serializer for Hashing. It is meant to be used in security-critical projects as it prioritizes consistency, safety, speed, and comes with a strict specification.
const value = new Test({ x: 255, y: 20, z: '123', q: [1, 2, 3] });
const schema = new Map([[Test, { kind: 'struct', fields: [['x', 'u8'], ['y', 'u64'], ['z', 'string'], ['q', [3]]] }]]);
const buffer = borsh.serialize(schema, value);
const newValue = borsh.deserialize(schema, Test, buffer);
|Borsh
|TypeScript
u8 integer
number
u16 integer
number
u32 integer
number
u64 integer
BN
u128 integer
BN
u256 integer
BN
u512 integer
BN
f32 float
|N/A
f64 float
|N/A
|fixed-size byte array
Uint8Array
|UTF-8 string
string
|option
null or type
|map
|N/A
|set
|N/A
|structs
any
Install dependencies:
yarn install
Continuously build with:
yarn dev
Run tests:
yarn test
Run linter
yarn lint
Prepare
dist version by running:
yarn build
When publishing to npm use np.
This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE-MIT and LICENSE-APACHE for details.