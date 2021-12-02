Borsh JS

Borsh JS is an implementation of the Borsh binary serialization format for JavaScript and TypeScript projects.

Borsh stands for Binary Object Representation Serializer for Hashing. It is meant to be used in security-critical projects as it prioritizes consistency, safety, speed, and comes with a strict specification.

Examples

Serializing an object

const value = new Test({ x : 255 , y : 20 , z : '123' , q : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }); const schema = new Map ([[Test, { kind : 'struct' , fields : [[ 'x' , 'u8' ], [ 'y' , 'u64' ], [ 'z' , 'string' ], [ 'q' , [ 3 ]]] }]]); const buffer = borsh.serialize(schema, value);

Deserializing an object

const newValue = borsh.deserialize(schema, Test, buffer);

Type Mappings

Borsh TypeScript u8 integer number u16 integer number u32 integer number u64 integer BN u128 integer BN u256 integer BN u512 integer BN f32 float N/A f64 float N/A fixed-size byte array Uint8Array UTF-8 string string option null or type map N/A set N/A structs any

Contributing

Install dependencies:

yarn install

Continuously build with:

yarn dev

Run tests:

yarn test

Run linter

yarn lint

Publish

Prepare dist version by running:

yarn build

When publishing to npm use np.

License

This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE-MIT and LICENSE-APACHE for details.