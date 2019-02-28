Boron

A collection of dialog animations with React.js.

React 0.14+ Use boron 0.2

React 0.12+ Use boron 0.1

Demo & Examples

Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/boron

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use boron is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/boron.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install boron --save

Usage

var Modal = require ( 'boron/DropModal' ); var Example = React.createClass({ showModal : function ( ) { this .refs.modal.show(); }, hideModal : function ( ) { this .refs.modal.hide(); }, callback : function ( event ) { console .log(event); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.showModal} > Open </ button > < Modal ref = "modal" keyboard = {this.callback} > < h2 > I am a dialog </ h2 > < button onClick = {this.hideModal} > Close </ button > </ Modal > </ div > ); } });

Props

className - Add custom class name.

keyboard - Receive a callback function or a boolean to choose to close the modal when escape key is pressed.

backdrop - Includes a backdrop element.

closeOnClick - Close the backdrop element when clicked.

onShow - Show callback.

onHide - Hide callback. Argument is the source of the hide action, one of:

hide - hide() method is the cause of the hide.

toggle - toggle() method is the cause of the hide

keyboard - keyboard (escape key) is the cause of the hide

backdrop - backdrop click is the cause of the hide

[any] - custom argument passed by invoking code into the hide() method when called directly.

modalStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal

backdropStyle - CSS styles to apply to the backdrop

contentStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal's content

Note: If the hide() method is called directly, a custom source string can be passed as the argument, as noted above. For example, this might be useful if if multiple actions could cause the hide and it was desirable to know which of those actions was the trigger for the given onHide callback).

Custom Styles

Objects consisting of CSS properties/values can be passed as props to the Modal component. The values for the CSS properties will either add new properties or override the default property value set for that Modal type.

Modal with 80% width:

var Modal = require ( 'boron/ScaleModal' ); var modalStyle = { width : '80%' }; var Example = React.createClass({ showModal : function ( ) { this .refs.modal.show(); }, hideModal : function ( ) { this .refs.modal.hide(); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.showModal} > Open </ button > < Modal ref = "modal" modalStyle = {modalStyle} > < h2 > I am a dialog </ h2 > < button onClick = {this.hideModal} > Close </ button > </ Modal > </ div > ); } });

Red backdrop with a blue modal, rotated at 45 degrees:

var Modal = require ( 'boron/FlyModal' ); var modalStyle = { transform : 'rotate(45deg) translateX(-50%)' , }; var backdropStyle = { backgroundColor : 'red' }; var contentStyle = { backgroundColor : 'blue' , height : '100%' }; var Example = React.createClass({ showModal : function ( ) { this .refs.modal.show(); }, hideModal : function ( ) { this .refs.modal.hide(); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.showModal} > Open </ button > < Modal ref = "modal" modalStyle = {modalStyle} backdropStyle = {backdropStyle} contentStyle = {contentStyle} > < h2 > I am a dialog </ h2 > < button onClick = {this.hideModal} > Close </ button > </ Modal > </ div > ); } });

Modals

DropModal

FadeModal

FlyModal

OutlineModal

ScaleModal

WaveModal

Browser Support

IE 10+ ✔ Chrome 4.0+ ✔ Firefox 16.0+ ✔ Opera 15.0+ ✔ Safari 4.0+ ✔

License

Boron is MIT licensed.