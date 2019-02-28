A collection of dialog animations with React.js.
boron 0.2
boron 0.1
Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/boron
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
gulp dev
Then open
localhost:9999 in a browser.
The easiest way to use
boron is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/boron.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install boron --save
var Modal = require('boron/DropModal');
var Example = React.createClass({
showModal: function(){
this.refs.modal.show();
},
hideModal: function(){
this.refs.modal.hide();
},
callback: function(event){
console.log(event);
},
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.showModal}>Open</button>
<Modal ref="modal" keyboard={this.callback}>
<h2>I am a dialog</h2>
<button onClick={this.hideModal}>Close</button>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
});
Note: If the hide() method is called directly, a custom source string can be passed as the argument, as noted above. For example, this might be useful if if multiple actions could cause the hide and it was desirable to know which of those actions was the trigger for the given onHide callback).
Objects consisting of CSS properties/values can be passed as props to the Modal component. The values for the CSS properties will either add new properties or override the default property value set for that Modal type.
Modal with 80% width:
var Modal = require('boron/ScaleModal');
// Style object
var modalStyle = {
width: '80%'
};
var Example = React.createClass({
showModal: function(){
this.refs.modal.show();
},
hideModal: function(){
this.refs.modal.hide();
},
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.showModal}>Open</button>
<Modal ref="modal" modalStyle={modalStyle}>
<h2>I am a dialog</h2>
<button onClick={this.hideModal}>Close</button>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
});
Red backdrop with a blue modal, rotated at 45 degrees:
var Modal = require('boron/FlyModal');
// Individual styles for the modal, modal content, and backdrop
var modalStyle = {
transform: 'rotate(45deg) translateX(-50%)',
};
var backdropStyle = {
backgroundColor: 'red'
};
var contentStyle = {
backgroundColor: 'blue',
height: '100%'
};
var Example = React.createClass({
showModal: function(){
this.refs.modal.show();
},
hideModal: function(){
this.refs.modal.hide();
},
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.showModal}>Open</button>
<Modal ref="modal" modalStyle={modalStyle} backdropStyle={backdropStyle} contentStyle={contentStyle}>
<h2>I am a dialog</h2>
<button onClick={this.hideModal}>Close</button>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
});
|IE 10+ ✔
|Chrome 4.0+ ✔
|Firefox 16.0+ ✔
|Opera 15.0+ ✔
|Safari 4.0+ ✔
Boron is MIT licensed.