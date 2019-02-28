openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bor

boron

by 元彦
0.2.3 (see all)

A collection of dialog animations with React.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation, React Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Boron npm version

Pair on this

A collection of dialog animations with React.js.

  • React 0.14+ Use boron 0.2
  • React 0.12+ Use boron 0.1

Demo & Examples

Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/boron

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use boron is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/boron.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install boron --save

Usage

var Modal = require('boron/DropModal');
var Example = React.createClass({
    showModal: function(){
        this.refs.modal.show();
    },
    hideModal: function(){
        this.refs.modal.hide();
    },

    callback: function(event){
        console.log(event);
    },

    render: function() {
        return (
            <div>
                <button onClick={this.showModal}>Open</button>
                <Modal ref="modal" keyboard={this.callback}>
                    <h2>I am a dialog</h2>
                    <button onClick={this.hideModal}>Close</button>
                </Modal>
            </div>
        );
    }
});

Props

  • className - Add custom class name.
  • keyboard - Receive a callback function or a boolean to choose to close the modal when escape key is pressed.
  • backdrop - Includes a backdrop element.
  • closeOnClick - Close the backdrop element when clicked.
  • onShow - Show callback.
  • onHide - Hide callback. Argument is the source of the hide action, one of:
  • hide - hide() method is the cause of the hide.
  • toggle - toggle() method is the cause of the hide
  • keyboard - keyboard (escape key) is the cause of the hide
  • backdrop - backdrop click is the cause of the hide
  • [any] - custom argument passed by invoking code into the hide() method when called directly.
  • modalStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal
  • backdropStyle - CSS styles to apply to the backdrop
  • contentStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal's content

Note: If the hide() method is called directly, a custom source string can be passed as the argument, as noted above. For example, this might be useful if if multiple actions could cause the hide and it was desirable to know which of those actions was the trigger for the given onHide callback).

Custom Styles

Objects consisting of CSS properties/values can be passed as props to the Modal component. The values for the CSS properties will either add new properties or override the default property value set for that Modal type.

Modal with 80% width:

var Modal = require('boron/ScaleModal');

// Style object
var modalStyle = {
    width: '80%'
};

var Example = React.createClass({
    showModal: function(){
        this.refs.modal.show();
    },
    hideModal: function(){
        this.refs.modal.hide();
    },
    render: function() {
        return (
            <div>
                <button onClick={this.showModal}>Open</button>
                <Modal ref="modal" modalStyle={modalStyle}>
                    <h2>I am a dialog</h2>
                    <button onClick={this.hideModal}>Close</button>
                </Modal>
            </div>
        );
    }
});

Red backdrop with a blue modal, rotated at 45 degrees:

var Modal = require('boron/FlyModal');

// Individual styles for the modal, modal content, and backdrop
var modalStyle = {
    transform: 'rotate(45deg) translateX(-50%)',
};

var backdropStyle = {
    backgroundColor: 'red'
};

var contentStyle = {
    backgroundColor: 'blue',
    height: '100%'
};

var Example = React.createClass({
    showModal: function(){
        this.refs.modal.show();
    },
    hideModal: function(){
        this.refs.modal.hide();
    },
    render: function() {
        return (
            <div>
                <button onClick={this.showModal}>Open</button>
                <Modal ref="modal" modalStyle={modalStyle} backdropStyle={backdropStyle} contentStyle={contentStyle}>
                    <h2>I am a dialog</h2>
                    <button onClick={this.hideModal}>Close</button>
                </Modal>
            </div>
        );
    }
});

Modals

  • DropModal
  • FadeModal
  • FlyModal
  • OutlineModal
  • ScaleModal
  • WaveModal

Browser Support

IEChromeFirefoxOperaSafari
IE 10+ ✔Chrome 4.0+ ✔Firefox 16.0+ ✔Opera 15.0+ ✔Safari 4.0+ ✔

License

Boron is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
795K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial