PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+
https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/
https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-pdf-viewer
https://medium.com/@vadimdez/render-pdf-in-angular-4-927e31da9c76
npm install ng2-pdf-viewer
Partial Ivy compilated library bundles.
npm install ng2-pdf-viewer@^7.0.0
npm install ng2-pdf-viewer@~3.0.8
In case you're using
systemjs see configuration here.
Add
PdfViewerModule to your module's
imports
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component';
import { PdfViewerModule } from 'ng2-pdf-viewer';
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserModule, PdfViewerModule],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
class AppModule {}
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);
And then use it in your component
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'example-app',
template: `
<pdf-viewer [src]="pdfSrc"
[render-text]="true"
[original-size]="false"
style="width: 400px; height: 500px"
></pdf-viewer>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
pdfSrc = "https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf";
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[src]
|string, object, UInt8Array
|Required
Pass pdf location
[src]="'https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf'"
For more control you can pass options object to
[src]. See other attributes for the object here.
Options object for loading protected PDF would be:
{
url: 'https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf',
withCredentials: true
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[page] or [(page)]
|number
|Required with [show-all]="false" or Optional with [show-all]="true"
Page number
[page]="1"
supports two way data binding as well
[(page)]="pageVariable"
If you want that the
two way data binding actually updates your
page variable on page change/scroll - you have to be sure that you define the height of the container, for example:
pdf-viewer {
height: 100vh;
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[stick-to-page]
|boolean
|Optional
Sticks view to the page. Works in combination with
[show-all]="true" and
page.
[stick-to-page]="true"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[render-text]
|boolean
|Optional
Enable text rendering, allows to select text
[render-text]="true"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[render-text-mode]
|RenderTextMode
|Optional
Used in combination with
[render-text]="true"
Controls if the text layer is enabled, and the selection mode that is used.
0 = RenderTextMode.DISABLED - disable the text selection layer
1 = RenderTextMode.ENABLED - enables the text selection layer
2 = RenderTextMode.ENHANCED - enables enhanced text selection
[render-text-mode]="1"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[external-link-target]
|string
|Optional
Used in combination with
[render-text]="true"
Link target
blank
none
self
parent
top
[external-link-target]="'blank'"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[rotation]
|number
|Optional
Rotate PDF
Allowed step is 90 degree, ex. 0, 90, 180
[rotation]="90"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[zoom]
|number
|Optional
Zoom pdf
[zoom]="0.5"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[zoom-scale]
|'page-width'|'page-fit'|'page-height'
|Optional
Defines how the Zoom scale is computed when
[original-size]="false", by default set to 'page-width'.
'page-width' with zoom of 1 will display a page width that take all the possible horizontal space in the container
'page-height' with zoom of 1 will display a page height that take all the possible vertical space in the container
'page-fit' with zoom of 1 will display a page that will be scaled to either width or height to fit completely in the container
[zoom-scale]="'page-width'"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[original-size]
|boolean
|Optional
[original-size]="true"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[fit-to-page]
|boolean
|Optional
Works in combination with
[original-size]="true". You can show your document in original size, and make sure that it's not bigger then container block.
[fit-to-page]="false"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[show-all]
|boolean
|Optional
Show single or all pages altogether
[show-all]="true"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[autoresize]
|boolean
|Optional
Turn on or off auto resize.
!Important To make
[autoresize] work - make sure that
[original-size]="false" and
pdf-viewer tag has
max-width or
display are set.
[autoresize]="true"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[c-maps-url]
|string
|Optional
Url for non-latin characters source maps.
[c-maps-url]="'assets/cmaps/'"
Default url is: https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@2.0.550/cmaps/
To serve cmaps on your own you need to copy
node_modules/pdfjs-dist/cmaps to
assets/cmaps.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|[show-borders]
|boolean
|Optional
Show page borders
[show-borders]="true"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|(after-load-complete)
|callback
|Optional
Get PDF information with callback
First define callback function "callBackFn" in your controller,
callBackFn(pdf: PDFDocumentProxy) {
// do anything with "pdf"
}
And then use it in your template:
(after-load-complete)="callBackFn($event)"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|(page-rendered)
|callback
|Optional
Get event when a page is rendered. Called for every page rendered.
Define callback in your component:
pageRendered(e: CustomEvent) {
console.log('(page-rendered)', e);
}
And then bind it to
<pdf-viewer>:
(page-rendered)="pageRendered($event)"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|(pages-initialized)
|callback
|Optional
Get event when the pages are initialized.
Define callback in your component:
pageInitialized(e: CustomEvent) {
console.log('(pages-initialized)', e);
}
And then bind it to
<pdf-viewer>:
(pages-initialized)="pageInitialized($event)"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|(text-layer-rendered)
|callback
|Optional
Get event when a text layer is rendered.
Define callback in your component:
textLayerRendered(e: CustomEvent) {
console.log('(text-layer-rendered)', e);
}
And then bind it to
<pdf-viewer>:
(text-layer-rendered)="textLayerRendered($event)"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|(error)
|callback
|Optional
Error handling callback
Define callback in your component's class
onError(error: any) {
// do anything
}
Then add it to
pdf-component in component's template
(error)="onError($event)"
|Property
|Type
|Required
|(on-progress)
|callback
|Optional
Loading progress callback - provides progress information
total and
loaded bytes. Is called several times during pdf loading phase.
Define callback in your component's class
onProgress(progressData: PDFProgressData) {
// do anything with progress data. For example progress indicator
}
Then add it to
pdf-component in component's template
(on-progress)="onProgress($event)"
In your
html template add
input:
<input (change)="onFileSelected()" type="file" id="file">
and then add
onFileSelected method to your component:
onFileSelected() {
let $img: any = document.querySelector('#file');
if (typeof (FileReader) !== 'undefined') {
let reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = (e: any) => {
this.pdfSrc = e.target.result;
};
reader.readAsArrayBuffer($img.files[0]);
}
}
By default the
worker is loaded from
cdnjs.cloudflare.com.
In your code update
path to the worker to be for example
/pdf.worker.js
(window as any).pdfWorkerSrc = '/pdf.worker.js';
This should be set before
pdf-viewer component is rendered.
Use
pdfFindController for search functionality.
In your component's ts file:
pdf-viewer,
@ViewChild(PdfViewerComponent) private pdfComponent: PdfViewerComponent;
search(stringToSearch: string) {
this.pdfComponent.pdfFindController.executeCommand('find', {
caseSensitive: false, findPrevious: undefined, highlightAll: true, phraseSearch: true, query: stringToSearch
});
}
