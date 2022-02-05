A type-safe MobX router with parallel routing support.
Boring Router is a state-first router with light-weight route components. It manages observable (MobX) route states like
route.$matched and
route.$params, so the route components as well as your code can react to those states. Boring Router is written in TypeScript and it puts type safety in mind designing the API.
# Install dependencies if you haven't
yarn add react react-dom mobx mobx-react-lite
# Install Boring Router packages
yarn add boring-router boring-router-react
import {Router} from 'boring-router';
import {BrowserHistory, Link, Route} from 'boring-router-react';
import {observer} from 'mobx-react-lite';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
const history = new BrowserHistory();
const router = new Router(history);
const route = router.$route({
$children: {
workbench: true,
userSettings: true,
notFound: {
$match: /.*/,
},
},
});
const App = observer(() => {
return (
<>
<ul>
<li>
<Link to={route}>Home</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link to={route.workbench}>Workbench</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link to={route.userSettings}>User Settings</Link>
</li>
</ul>
<hr />
<Route exact match={route} component={HomeView} />
<Route match={route.workbench} component={WorkbenchView} />
<Route match={route.userSettings} component={UserSettingsView} />
<Route match={route.notFound} component={NotFoundView} />
</>
);
});
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
Schema-based, type-safe route notation.
You don't need, and it is not recommended to write routes as strings with Boring Router. Route schema can be shared with Node.js backend and this makes route notations type-safe everywhere.
Unlike most of other schema-based router, how to use the observable route states to render the view is completely under your control: you can use it with the built-in
Route component, or simply compose rendering condition with the route states in your own components.
Parallel routes that makes different views route-trackable.
Views like sidebar and overlay can be easily routed with Boring Router parallel routes.
URL for parallel routes looks like
/workbench?_sidebar=/notifications, and additional parallel routes work just like primary route in most cases.
Powerful and complete lifecycle hooks.
Boring Router supports
before/will/after x
enter/update/leave hooks.
To support full lifecycle hooks while keeping history navigation behavior right, Boring Router implements its own
BrowserHistory with the ability to restore browser history stack according to a given snapshot.
Server-side rendering.
Boring Router by its nature supports SSR. By using life-cycle hooks (usually asynchronous
willEnter hook) and route services, we can easily achieve asynchronous content loading.
MIT License.