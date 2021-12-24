Boring Avatars

Boring avatars is a tiny JavaScript React library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.

Install

yarn add boring-avatars

or

npm install boring-avatars

Usage

import Avatar from "boring-avatars" ; < Avatar size = {40} name = "Maria Mitchell" variant = "marble" colors = {[ "# 92A1C6 ", "# 146A7C ", "# F0AB3D ", "# C271B4 ", "# C20D90 "]} /> ;

Props

Prop Type size number or string square boolean name string variant oneOf: marble , beam , pixel , sunset , ring , bauhaus colors array of colors

Source

You can embed your boring avatars using the boring avatars source.

To choose a random avatar from a specific user and a color palette, the format follows:

https :

For more information, check out the README