Boring avatars is a tiny JavaScript React library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.
yarn add boring-avatars
or
npm install boring-avatars
import Avatar from "boring-avatars";
<Avatar
size={40}
name="Maria Mitchell"
variant="marble"
colors={["#92A1C6", "#146A7C", "#F0AB3D", "#C271B4", "#C20D90"]}
/>;
|Prop
|Type
|size
|number or string
|square
|boolean
|name
|string
|variant
|oneOf:
marble,
beam,
pixel,
sunset,
ring,
bauhaus
|colors
|array of colors
You can embed your boring avatars using the boring avatars source.
To choose a random avatar from a specific user and a color palette, the format follows:
https://source.boringavatars.com/marble/120/Maria%20Mitchell?colors=264653,2a9d8f,e9c46a,f4a261,e76f51
For more information, check out the README