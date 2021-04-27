borc

Assimilate all your JavaScript objects into the Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC7049) as fast as possible.

About

This library is a fork of the awesome node-cbor. It borrows a lot of the interface, but drops all streaming and async processing in favor of a minimal syn api and being as fast as possible.

Installation

$ npm install --save borc

Benchmarks

TODO

Example

const cbor = require ( 'borc' ) const assert = require ( 'assert' ) const encoded = cbor.encode( true ) const decoded = cbor.decodeFirst(encoded) assert.ok(decoded === true ) var m = new Map () m.set( 1 , 2 ) encoded = cbor.encode(m)

API

See https://dignifiedquire.github.io/borc for details

The sync encoding and decoding are exported as a leveldb encoding, as cbor.leveldb .

Supported types

The following types are supported for encoding:

boolean

number (including -0, NaN, and ±Infinity)

string

Array, Set (encoded as Array)

Object (including null), Map

undefined

Buffer

Date,

RegExp

url.URL

bignumber

Decoding supports the above types, including the following CBOR tag numbers:

Tag Generated Type 0 Date 1 Date 2 bignumber 3 bignumber 4 bignumber 5 bignumber 32 url.URL 35 RegExp

Customizations

Borc supports custom tags as well as custom input types.

Encode Custom Types

class MyType { constructor (val) { this .val = val } encodeCBOR (gen) { return gen.pushAny( 'mytype:' + this .val) } } cbor.encode([ new MyType( 'hello' )])

cbor.encode([ new cbor.Tagged( 42 , 'hello' )])

const decoder = new cbor.Decoder({ tags : { 42 : ( val ) => val + ' world' } })

License

MIT