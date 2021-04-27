Assimilate all your JavaScript objects into the Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC7049) as fast as possible.
This library is a fork of the awesome node-cbor. It borrows a lot of the interface, but drops all streaming and async processing in favor of a minimal syn api and being as fast as possible.
$ npm install --save borc
TODO
const cbor = require('borc')
const assert = require('assert')
const encoded = cbor.encode(true) // returns <Buffer f5>
const decoded = cbor.decodeFirst(encoded)
// decoded is the unpacked object
assert.ok(decoded === true)
// Use integers as keys
var m = new Map()
m.set(1, 2)
encoded = cbor.encode(m) // <Buffer a1 01 02>
See https://dignifiedquire.github.io/borc for details
The sync encoding and decoding are exported as a
leveldb encoding, as
cbor.leveldb.
The following types are supported for encoding:
Decoding supports the above types, including the following CBOR tag numbers:
|Tag
|Generated Type
|0
|Date
|1
|Date
|2
|bignumber
|3
|bignumber
|4
|bignumber
|5
|bignumber
|32
|url.URL
|35
|RegExp
Borc supports custom tags as well as custom input types.
class MyType {
constructor (val) {
this.val = val
}
// Gets called when encoding this object
// gen - instance of the encoder
// obj - the object being encoded
//
// should return true on success and false otherwise
encodeCBOR (gen) {
return gen.pushAny('mytype:' + this.val)
}
}
cbor.encode([new MyType('hello')])
cbor.encode([new cbor.Tagged(42, 'hello')])
const decoder = new cbor.Decoder({
tags: {
42: (val) => val + ' world'
}
})
MIT