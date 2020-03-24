bops

buffer/typed array agnostic buffer operations.

bops presents a JavaScript API for working with binary data that will work exactly the same in supported browsers and in node. due to the way that Buffer is implemented in node it is impossible to take code written against the Buffer API and make it work on top of binary data structures (Array Buffers and Typed Arrays) in the browser.

instead you have to fake the API on top of Object , but Object isn't designed for holding raw binary data and will be really slow/memory inefficient for many common binary use cases (parsing files, writing files, etc).

use bops in place of Buffer or Uint8Array to make your binary JS code fast + portable.

var binary = require ( 'bops' ) binary.readUInt8( new Buffer( 10 ), 0 )

in browser, will default to using Uint8Array instances. in node, will default to using Buffer instances.

API

supported encodings utf8

hex

base64

bops.from(str, encoding="utf8") -> buf

given a string (and optional encoding) return a native buffer instance. also accepts arrays.

bops.to(buf, encoding="utf8") -> str

given a native buffer (and optional encoding) return a string.

bops.is(buf) -> bool

given a native buffer returns true. Returns false for other values.

bops.subarray(buf, start[, end]) -> buf

return a view onto the original buffer.

bops.join([buf, buf, buf]) -> buf

compile several buffers into a single buffer.

bops.create(size) -> buf

create a native buffer instance of size .

perform a fast copy from one native buffer to another.

read a value from a buffer at a given byte offset.

write a value to a buffer at a given byte offset.

License

MIT