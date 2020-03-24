buffer/typed array agnostic buffer operations.
bops presents a JavaScript API for working with binary data that will work exactly the same in supported browsers and in node. due to the way that
Buffer is implemented in node it is impossible to take code written against the
Buffer API and make it work on top of binary data structures (Array Buffers and Typed Arrays) in the browser.
instead you have to fake the API on top of
Object, but
Object isn't designed for holding raw binary data and will be really slow/memory inefficient for many common binary use cases (parsing files, writing files, etc).
use
bops in place of
Buffer or
Uint8Array to make your binary JS code fast + portable.
var binary = require('bops')
binary.readUInt8(new Buffer(10), 0) // === 10
in browser, will default to using
Uint8Array instances.
in node, will default to using
Buffer instances.
supported encodings
- utf8
- hex
- base64
given a string (and optional encoding) return a native buffer instance. also accepts arrays.
given a native buffer (and optional encoding) return a string.
given a native buffer returns true. Returns false for other values.
return a view onto the original buffer.
compile several buffers into a single buffer.
create a native buffer instance of
size.
perform a fast copy from one native buffer to another.
read a value from a buffer at a given byte offset.
write a value to a buffer at a given byte offset.
MIT