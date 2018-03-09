Bootstrap table with CRUD functionality.
Tree Sorting Ability to add new rows. Ability to edit cells. Ability to delete rows. Row Selection Run time Cell Classes
I would love to hear what features you would like to see implemented. Please raise them through github issues. Thanks
npm install editable-grid
node_modules/editable-grid/less/grid.less
or
Standalone version can be downloaded from the below links
The grid depends on bootstrap so you will also need to import the stylesheet at the top of your stylesheets.
<link href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.1.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
var Grid = require('editable-grid'),
datepicker = require('date-selector'),
$ = require('jquery');
// initialize datepicker - only required once per page
datepicker();
var grid = new Grid({
// switch table borders on and off
borders: true,
// property name for column id
id: 'id',
rows: {
// turn to true for clickable rows
link: false,
// turn to true for an add row to appear in footer
newRow: false,
// turn to true to see an total row appear (only applicable to cost columns)
totalRow: false
},
// pre sort the grid when rendered
sortConfig: [
{
id: 'col1',
asc: true
}
],
// append custom event handlers
addListeners: function(el) {},
// return true to make a cell editable
stateManager: {
isEditable: function(rowId, colId) {
return false;
}
},
// element to append grid too
el: $('body'),
columns: [
{
// unique id for the data property name, can be nested - EG foo.bar
id: 'col1',
// title to be used in header column
title: 'Column A',
// width of column - must be in percentage form
width: '100%',
// can the value not have a value, only applies to editable values
nullable: false,
// format the value
formatter: function(id, value) {
return value;
},
// parse the value, only applies to editable values
parser: function(id, value) {
return value;
},
// return an error message when a value is not valid
// only applies to editable values
validate: function(id, value) {
return ''; // value valid
},
// 'left' (default), 'center', 'right'
alignment: 'left',
// can the column be sorted
sortable: false,
// custom sort function
sortCompare: function(left, right, ascending) {},
// use a different sort type to the column type
// see lib https://www.npmjs.com/package/stand-in-order to see available types
sortType: 'integer',
// type of data in the column,
// options are 'text', 'cost', 'percent', 'select', 'date', 'checkbox'
type: 'text',
// values for a select type column,
// use formatter to format to the selected value
list: ['a', 'b', 'c'],
// advanced functionality - see demos for example
preCreateCallback: function() {
// called before cell is created
// return cell value
},
// add classes `foo` and `bar` to table cell tag
classes: ['foo', 'bar']
}
],
// data to be rendered to grid
data: [
{
id: 'id',
col1: 'Hello World'
}
],
// child data
childData: function (parentId, object) {
return $.Deferred();
},
// tree mode
treeMode: false,
// Launch links in new tabs
launchLinksNewTab: false,
// return an array of classes for a cell
getCellClasses: function (columnId, obj) {
return ['my-cell-class-1', 'my-cell-class-2'];
}
});
// render the grid onto the page
grid.render();
// things to listen for
grid.on('editable-value-updated', function(params) {});
grid.on('editable-new-row-value-changed', function(newObj, colId) {});
grid.on('editable-new-row', function(newObj) {});
grid.on('editable-row-clicked', function(params) {});
grid.on('editable-can-delete', function(rowId) {}); // must return a deferred
grid.on('editable-pre-render');
grid.on('editable-post-render');
grid.on('editable-before-tree-node-expand', function(id) {});
grid.on('editable-after-tree-node-expand', function(id) {});
grid.on('editable-before-tree-node-collapse', function(id) {});
grid.on('editable-after-tree-node-collapse', function(id) {});
// things to trigger
grid.trigger('editable-delete-mode', true/false);