booty-grid

by skinnybrit51
1.0.47 (see all)

Bootstrap grid with CRUD functionality.

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

editable-grid

Build Status NPM version

Description

Bootstrap table with CRUD functionality.

View Demos with Implementation Code

Tree Sorting Ability to add new rows. Ability to edit cells. Ability to delete rows. Row Selection Run time Cell Classes

Features

  • Table based on twitter bootstrap classes
  • Tree
  • Column Sorting
  • Cell Links
  • Text Alignment
  • Row Selection
  • Row Addition
  • Row Deletion
  • Total Column Row
  • Editable Cells
  • Checkbox column
  • Formatting, parsing and validation on each column

Enhancements

I would love to hear what features you would like to see implemented. Please raise them through github issues. Thanks

Installation

  • npm install editable-grid
  • and import grid.less file into your own less file from node_modules/editable-grid/less/grid.less

or

Standalone version can be downloaded from the below links

The grid depends on bootstrap so you will also need to import the stylesheet at the top of your stylesheets. <link href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.1.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>

Using

var Grid = require('editable-grid'),
    datepicker = require('date-selector'),
    $ = require('jquery');

// initialize datepicker - only required once per page
datepicker();                                           

var grid = new Grid({
    // switch table borders on and off
    borders: true,
    // property name for column id
    id: 'id',                                           
    rows: {
        // turn to true for clickable rows
        link: false,
        // turn to true for an add row to appear in footer
        newRow: false,
        // turn to true to see an total row appear (only applicable to cost columns)                                          
        totalRow: false                                 
    },
    // pre sort the grid when rendered
    sortConfig: [                                       
        {
            id: 'col1',
            asc: true
        }
    ],
    // append custom event handlers
    addListeners: function(el) {},
    // return true to make a cell editable                          
    stateManager: {                                     
        isEditable: function(rowId, colId) {
            return false;
        }
    },
    // element to append grid too
    el: $('body'),                                      
    columns: [
        {
            // unique id for the data property name, can be nested - EG foo.bar
            id: 'col1',
            // title to be used in header column
            title: 'Column A',
            // width of column - must be in percentage form                           
            width: '100%',
            // can the value not have a value, only applies to editable values
            nullable: false,
            // format the value
            formatter: function(id, value) {            
                return value;
            },
            // parse the value, only applies to editable values            
            parser: function(id, value) {               
                return value;
            },
            // return an error message when a value is not valid
            // only applies to editable values
            validate: function(id, value) {             
                return '';  // value valid
            },
            // 'left' (default), 'center', 'right'
            alignment: 'left',
            // can the column be sorted                          
            sortable: false,
            // custom sort function
            sortCompare: function(left, right, ascending) {},
            // use a different sort type to the column type
            // see lib https://www.npmjs.com/package/stand-in-order to see available types
            sortType: 'integer',
            // type of data in the column,
            // options are 'text', 'cost', 'percent', 'select', 'date', 'checkbox'
            type: 'text',                               
            // values for a select type column,
            // use formatter to format to the selected value            
            list: ['a', 'b', 'c'],                      
            // advanced functionality - see demos for example
            preCreateCallback: function() {             
                // called before cell is created
                // return cell value
            },
            // add classes `foo` and `bar` to table cell tag
            classes: ['foo', 'bar']
        }
    ],
    // data to be rendered to grid
    data: [                                             
        {
            id: 'id',
            col1: 'Hello World'
        }
    ],
    // child data
    childData: function (parentId, object) {
        return $.Deferred();
    },
    // tree mode
    treeMode: false,
    // Launch links in new tabs
    launchLinksNewTab: false,
    // return an array of classes for a cell
    getCellClasses: function (columnId, obj) {
        return ['my-cell-class-1', 'my-cell-class-2'];
    }
});

// render the grid onto the page
grid.render();      

// things to listen for
grid.on('editable-value-updated', function(params) {});
grid.on('editable-new-row-value-changed', function(newObj, colId) {});
grid.on('editable-new-row', function(newObj) {});
grid.on('editable-row-clicked', function(params) {});
grid.on('editable-can-delete', function(rowId) {});        // must return a deferred
grid.on('editable-pre-render');
grid.on('editable-post-render');
grid.on('editable-before-tree-node-expand', function(id) {});
grid.on('editable-after-tree-node-expand', function(id) {});
grid.on('editable-before-tree-node-collapse', function(id) {});
grid.on('editable-after-tree-node-collapse', function(id) {});

// things to trigger
grid.trigger('editable-delete-mode', true/false);

