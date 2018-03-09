Description

Bootstrap table with CRUD functionality.

Tree Sorting Ability to add new rows. Ability to edit cells. Ability to delete rows. Row Selection Run time Cell Classes

Features

Table based on twitter bootstrap classes

Tree

Column Sorting

Cell Links

Text Alignment

Row Selection

Row Addition

Row Deletion

Total Column Row

Editable Cells

Checkbox column

Formatting, parsing and validation on each column

Enhancements

I would love to hear what features you would like to see implemented. Please raise them through github issues. Thanks

Installation

npm install editable-grid

and import grid.less file into your own less file from node_modules/editable-grid/less/grid.less

or

Standalone version can be downloaded from the below links

The grid depends on bootstrap so you will also need to import the stylesheet at the top of your stylesheets. <link href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.1.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>

Using