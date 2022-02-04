A collection of open source themes for Bootstrap
There are a few different ways you can integrate Bootswatch into your project.
Download the
bootstrap.min.css file associated with a theme and replace
Bootstrap's default stylesheet. You must still include Bootstrap's JavaScript
file to have functional dropdowns, modals, etc.
You can use the themes via CDN at jsDelivr.
If you're using Sass (SCSS) in your project, you can
import the
_variables.scss and
_bootswatch.scss files for a given theme.
This method allows you to override theme variables.
// Your variable overrides go here, e.g.:
// $h1-font-size: 3rem;
@import "~bootswatch/dist/[theme]/variables";
@import "~bootstrap/scss/bootstrap";
@import "~bootswatch/dist/[theme]/bootswatch";
Make sure to import Bootstrap's
bootstrap.scss in between
_variables.scss
and
_bootswatch.scss!
You can install as a package with the command
npm install bootswatch.
create-react-app, or similar bundler)
Modern JavaScript bundlers (webpack, parcel, rollup) support
importing CSS from JS files. This can make it easier to deploy various 1st and 3rd party assets predictably. Note: There are tradeoffs to the following method, research your tooling before deploying to production.
Before continuing, ensure you've run
npm install bootswatch in your local project folder. (Use either
npm or
yarn.)
Add the following
import to your top-level
index.js (or
App.js) file. Add it before any other
.css imports.
import "bootswatch/dist/[theme]/bootstrap.min.css";
// TODO: Note: Replace ^[theme]^ (examples: darkly, slate, cosmo, spacelab, and superhero. See https://bootswatch.com for current theme names.)
Here's an example of updated
imports in
App.js to use "slate" theme (using a
create-react-app fresh project.)
import React from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import 'bootswatch/dist/slate/bootstrap.min.css'; // Added this :boom:
import './App.css';
function App() {
...
In your Ruby project, you can access the latest version of each theme by adding
the following to your Gemfile and running
bundle install:
gem "bootswatch", github: "thomaspark/bootswatch"
Each theme directory is then accessible via the path
"#{Gem.loaded_specs["bootswatch"].load_paths.first}/[theme]".
Ruby on Rails users can add the following to an initializer (e.g.
config/initializers/bootswatch.rb):
Rails.application.config.assets.paths += Gem.loaded_specs["bootswatch"].load_paths
And thus be able to import themes via Sass like so:
@import "[theme]/variables";
@import "~bootstrap/scss/bootstrap";
@import "[theme]/bootswatch";
A simple JSON API is available for integrating your platform with Bootswatch. More info can be found on the Help page.
Bootswatch is open source and you’re welcome to modify the themes.
Each theme consists of two SASS files.
_variables.scss, which is included by default in Bootstrap, allows you to customize the settings.
_bootswatch.scss introduces more extensive structural changes.
Check out the Help page for more details on building your own theme.
It's through your contributions that Bootswatch will continue to improve. You can contribute in several ways.
Issues: Provide a detailed report of any bugs you encounter and open an issue on GitHub.
Documentation: If you'd like to fix a typo or beef up the docs, you can fork the project, make your changes, and submit a pull request.
Code: Make a fix and submit it as a pull request. When making changes, it's important to keep the CSS and SASS versions in sync. To do this, be sure to edit the SASS source files for the particular theme first, then run the tasks
grunt swatch to build the CSS.
Donation: Donations are gratefully accepted via GitHub and PayPal.
Thomas Park
Mark Otto and Jacob Thornton for Bootstrap.
Jenil Gogari for his contributions to the Flatly theme.
James Taylor for cors-lite.
Corey Sewell for SASS conversion.
Copyright 2014-2021 Thomas Park
Code released under the MIT License.
This extension will give you lots on build-in themes templates on top of bootstrap. each template has it's color palette and some changes on the components inside like on the buttons, lists, divs and so on. all-in-all - it is nice library to use as well.