Bootstrap 5 components built with React.

Bootstrap compatibility

React-Bootstrap is compatible with various versions of Bootstrap. As such, you need to ensure you are using the correct combination of versions.

See the below table on which version of React-Bootstrap you should be using in your project.

Bootstrap Version React-Bootstrap Version Documentation v5.x 2.x Link v4.x 1.x Link v3.x 0.33.x (not maintained) Link

Migrating from previous versions

Bootstrap 4 to Bootstrap 5

If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 5, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V2.

Bootstrap 3 to Bootstrap 4

If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 4, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V1.

Local setup

Yarn is our package manager of choice here. Check out setup instructions here if you don't have it installed already. After that you can run yarn run bootstrap to install all the needed dependencies.

From there you can:

Run the tests once with yarn test (Or run them in watch mode with yarn run tdd ).

(Or run them in watch mode with ). Start a local copy of the docs site with yarn start

Or build a local copy of the library with yarn run build

Contributions

Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.