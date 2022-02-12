Bootstrap 5 components built with React.
React-Bootstrap is compatible with various versions of Bootstrap. As such, you need to ensure you are using the correct combination of versions.
See the below table on which version of React-Bootstrap you should be using in your project.
|Bootstrap Version
|React-Bootstrap Version
|Documentation
|v5.x
|2.x
|Link
|v4.x
|1.x
|Link
|v3.x
|0.33.x (not maintained)
|Link
If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 5, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V2.
If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 4, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V1.
Yarn is our package manager of choice here. Check out setup
instructions here if you don't have it installed already.
After that you can run
yarn run bootstrap to install all the needed dependencies.
From there you can:
yarn test (Or run them in watch mode with
yarn run tdd).
yarn start
yarn run build
Click here to explore some React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox examples.
Click here to automatically open CodeSandbox with the React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox Examples GitHub Repository as a workspace.
Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.