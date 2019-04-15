openbase logo
Martin Haubek
1.1.1

Bootstrap 4 Component - Chosen

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bootstrap4C

chosen

This is a Fork of alxlit's great stylesheet (https://github.com/alxlit/bootstrap-chosen).

The Bootstrap4C Chosen is a simple Bootstrap 4 styled component for the brilliant Harvest Chosen jQuery plugin (https://github.com/harvesthq/chosen). The component change the default bitmap icons into nice SVG and works better with the Bootstrap 4 variables.

See demo here => https://haubek.github.io

NPM install

npm install bootstrap4c-chosen

CSS

<link href="path/to/component-chosen.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

HTML5 markup

<select id="single" class="form-control form-control-chosen" data-placeholder="Please select...">
  <option></option>
  <option>Option One</option>
  <option>Option Two</option>
  <option>Option Three</option>
</select>

<select id="multiple" class="form-control form-control-chosen" data-placeholder="Please select..." multiple>
  <option></option>
  <option>Option One</option>
  <option>Option Two</option>
  <option>Option Three</option>
</select>

Javascript

$('.form-control-chosen').chosen();

