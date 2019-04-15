Bootstrap4C

chosen

This is a Fork of alxlit's great stylesheet (https://github.com/alxlit/bootstrap-chosen).

The Bootstrap4C Chosen is a simple Bootstrap 4 styled component for the brilliant Harvest Chosen jQuery plugin (https://github.com/harvesthq/chosen). The component change the default bitmap icons into nice SVG and works better with the Bootstrap 4 variables.

See demo here => https://haubek.github.io

NPM install

npm install bootstrap4c-chosen

CSS

< link href = "path/to/component-chosen.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

HTML5 markup

< select id="single" class ="form-control form-control-chosen" data-placeholder="Please select..."> < option ></ option > < option > Option One</ option > < option > Option Two</ option > < option > Option Three</ option > </ select >

< select id="multiple" class ="form-control form-control-chosen" data-placeholder="Please select..." multiple> < option ></ option > < option > Option One</ option > < option > Option Two</ option > < option > Option Three</ option > </ select >

Javascript