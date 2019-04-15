This is a Fork of alxlit's great stylesheet (https://github.com/alxlit/bootstrap-chosen).
The Bootstrap4C Chosen is a simple Bootstrap 4 styled component for the brilliant Harvest Chosen jQuery plugin (https://github.com/harvesthq/chosen). The component change the default bitmap icons into nice SVG and works better with the Bootstrap 4 variables.
See demo here => https://haubek.github.io
npm install bootstrap4c-chosen
<link href="path/to/component-chosen.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<select id="single" class="form-control form-control-chosen" data-placeholder="Please select...">
<option></option>
<option>Option One</option>
<option>Option Two</option>
<option>Option Three</option>
</select>
<select id="multiple" class="form-control form-control-chosen" data-placeholder="Please select..." multiple>
<option></option>
<option>Option One</option>
<option>Option Two</option>
<option>Option Three</option>
</select>
$('.form-control-chosen').chosen();