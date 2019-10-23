Bootstrap 4 Toggle is a bootstrap plugin/widget that converts checkboxes into toggles.
|Project
|Description
|bootstrap4-toggle
|Supports bootstrap4 (requires jQuery)
|bootstrap-switch-button
|Supports bootstrap4+ (ES6 class, no dependencies)
|bootstrap-switch-button-react
|Supports bootstrap4+ (React component, no dependencies)
Demos and API Docs: https://gitbrent.github.io/bootstrap4-toggle/
Table of Contents generated with DocToc
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/bootstrap4-toggle@3.6.1/css/bootstrap4-toggle.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/bootstrap4-toggle@3.6.1/js/bootstrap4-toggle.min.js"></script>
npm install bootstrap4-toggle
yarn add bootstrap4-toggle
Simply add
data-toggle="toggle" to automatically convert a plain checkbox into a bootstrap 4 toggle.
<input id="chkToggle" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
Toggles can also be initialized via JavaScript code.
EX: Initialize id
chkToggle with a single line of JavaScript.
<input id="chkToggle" type="checkbox" checked>
<script>
$(function(){
$('#chkToggle').bootstrapToggle();
});
</script>
data- (ex:
data-on="Enabled")
<input type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle" data-on="Enabled" data-off="Disabled">
<input type="checkbox" id="toggle-two">
<script>
$(function() {
$('#toggle-two').bootstrapToggle({
on: 'Enabled',
off: 'Disabled'
});
})
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
on
|string/html
|"On"
|Text of the on toggle
off
|string/html
|"Off"
|Text of the off toggle
size
|string
|"normal"
|Size of the toggle. Possible values are:
large,
normal,
small,
mini.
onstyle
|string
|"primary"
|Style of the on toggle. Possible values are:
primary,
secondary,
success,
danger,
warning,
info,
light,
dark
offstyle
|string
|"light"
|Style of the off toggle. Possible values are:
primary,
secondary,
success,
danger,
warning,
info,
light,
dark
style
|string
|Appends the value to the class attribute of the toggle. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference.
width
|integer
|null
|Sets the width of the toggle. if set to null, width will be auto-calculated.
height
|integer
|null
|Sets the height of the toggle. if set to null, height will be auto-calculated.
Methods can be used to control toggles directly.
<input id="toggle-demo" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
|Method
|Example
|Description
|initialize
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle()
|Initializes the toggle plugin with options
|destroy
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('destroy')
|Destroys the toggle
|on
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('on')
|Sets the toggle to 'On' state
|off
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('off')
|Sets the toggle to 'Off' state
|toggle
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('toggle')
|Toggles the state of the toggle on/off
|enable
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('enable')
|Enables the toggle
|disable
$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('disable')
|Disables the toggle
Note All events are propagated to and from input element to the toggle.
You should listen to events from the
<input type="checkbox"> directly rather than look for custom events.
<input id="toggle-event" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<div id="console-event"></div>
<script>
$(function() {
$('#toggle-event').change(function() {
$('#console-event').html('Toggle: ' + $(this).prop('checked'))
})
})
</script>
Passing
true to the on/off methods will enable the silent option to prevent the control from propagating the change event in
cases where you want to update the controls on/off state, but do not want to fire the onChange event.
<input id="toggle-silent" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleApiOnSilent()" >On by API (silent)</button>
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleApiOffSilent()">Off by API (silent)</button>
<button class="btn btn-warning" onclick="toggleApiOnNotSilent()">On by API (not silent)</button>
<button class="btn btn-warning" onclick="toggleApiOffNotSilent()">On by API (not silent)</button>
<script>
function toggleApiOnSilent() {
$('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('on', true);
}
function toggleApiOffSilent() {
$('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('off', true);
}
function toggleApiOnNotSilent() {
$('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('on');
}
function toggleApiOffNotSilent() {
$('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('off');
}
</script>
This also means that using the API or Input to trigger events will work both ways.
<input id="toggle-trigger" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleApiOn()" >On by API</button>
<button class="btn btn-danger" onclick="toggleApiOff()">Off by API</button>
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleInpOn()" >On by Input</button>
<button class="btn btn-danger" onclick="toggleInpOff()">Off by Input</button>
<script>
function toggleApiOn() {
$('#toggle-trigger').bootstrapToggle('on')
}
function toggleApiOff() {
$('#toggle-trigger').bootstrapToggle('off')
}
function toggleInpOn() {
$('#toggle-trigger').prop('checked', true).change()
}
function toggleInpOff() {
$('#toggle-trigger').prop('checked', false).change()
}
</script>