Readme

MIT Licence Bootstrap 4.2.1 Known Vulnerabilities npm downloads JSDelivr Badge

Bootstrap 4 Toggle

Bootstrap 4 Toggle is a bootstrap plugin/widget that converts checkboxes into toggles.

Library Distributions

ProjectDescription
bootstrap4-toggleSupports bootstrap4 (requires jQuery)
bootstrap-switch-buttonSupports bootstrap4+ (ES6 class, no dependencies)
bootstrap-switch-button-reactSupports bootstrap4+ (React component, no dependencies)

Demos

Demos and API Docs: https://gitbrent.github.io/bootstrap4-toggle/

Demo GIF

Table of Contents generated with DocToc

Installation

CDN

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/bootstrap4-toggle@3.6.1/css/bootstrap4-toggle.min.css" rel="stylesheet">  
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/bootstrap4-toggle@3.6.1/js/bootstrap4-toggle.min.js"></script>

Download

Latest GitHub Release

NPM

npm install bootstrap4-toggle

Yarn

yarn add bootstrap4-toggle

Usage

Initialize With HTML

Simply add data-toggle="toggle" to automatically convert a plain checkbox into a bootstrap 4 toggle.

<input id="chkToggle" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">

Initialize With Code

Toggles can also be initialized via JavaScript code.

EX: Initialize id chkToggle with a single line of JavaScript.

<input id="chkToggle" type="checkbox" checked>
<script>
  $(function(){
    $('#chkToggle').bootstrapToggle();
  });
</script>

API

Options

  • Options can be passed via data attributes or JavaScript
  • For data attributes, append the option name to data- (ex: data-on="Enabled")
<input type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle" data-on="Enabled" data-off="Disabled">
<input type="checkbox" id="toggle-two">
<script>
  $(function() {
    $('#toggle-two').bootstrapToggle({
      on: 'Enabled',
      off: 'Disabled'
    });
  })
</script>
NameTypeDefaultDescription
onstring/html"On"Text of the on toggle
offstring/html"Off"Text of the off toggle
sizestring"normal"Size of the toggle. Possible values are: large, normal, small, mini.
onstylestring"primary"Style of the on toggle. Possible values are: primary,secondary,success,danger,warning,info,light,dark
offstylestring"light"Style of the off toggle. Possible values are: primary,secondary,success,danger,warning,info,light,dark
stylestringAppends the value to the class attribute of the toggle. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference.
widthintegernullSets the width of the toggle. if set to null, width will be auto-calculated.
heightintegernullSets the height of the toggle. if set to null, height will be auto-calculated.

Methods

Methods can be used to control toggles directly.

<input id="toggle-demo" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
MethodExampleDescription
initialize$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle()Initializes the toggle plugin with options
destroy$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('destroy')Destroys the toggle
on$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('on')Sets the toggle to 'On' state
off$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('off')Sets the toggle to 'Off' state
toggle$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('toggle')Toggles the state of the toggle on/off
enable$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('enable')Enables the toggle
disable$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('disable')Disables the toggle

Events

Event Propagation

Note All events are propagated to and from input element to the toggle.

You should listen to events from the <input type="checkbox"> directly rather than look for custom events.

<input id="toggle-event" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<div id="console-event"></div>
<script>
  $(function() {
    $('#toggle-event').change(function() {
      $('#console-event').html('Toggle: ' + $(this).prop('checked'))
    })
  })
</script>

Stopping Event Propagation

Passing true to the on/off methods will enable the silent option to prevent the control from propagating the change event in cases where you want to update the controls on/off state, but do not want to fire the onChange event.

<input id="toggle-silent" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleApiOnSilent()" >On by API (silent)</button>
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleApiOffSilent()">Off by API (silent)</button>
<button class="btn btn-warning" onclick="toggleApiOnNotSilent()">On by API (not silent)</button>
<button class="btn btn-warning" onclick="toggleApiOffNotSilent()">On by API (not silent)</button>
<script>
  function toggleApiOnSilent() {
    $('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('on', true);
  }
  function toggleApiOffSilent() {
    $('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('off', true);
  }
  function toggleApiOnNotSilent() {
    $('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('on');
  }
  function toggleApiOffNotSilent() {
    $('#toggle-silent').bootstrapToggle('off');
  }
</script>

API vs Input

This also means that using the API or Input to trigger events will work both ways.

<input id="toggle-trigger" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleApiOn()" >On by API</button>
<button class="btn btn-danger"  onclick="toggleApiOff()">Off by API</button>
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleInpOn()" >On by Input</button>
<button class="btn btn-danger"  onclick="toggleInpOff()">Off by Input</button>
<script>
  function toggleApiOn() {
    $('#toggle-trigger').bootstrapToggle('on')
  }
  function toggleApiOff() {
    $('#toggle-trigger').bootstrapToggle('off')  
  }
  function toggleInpOn() {
    $('#toggle-trigger').prop('checked', true).change()
  }
  function toggleInpOff() {
    $('#toggle-trigger').prop('checked', false).change()
  }
</script>

