Bootstrap 4 Toggle

Bootstrap 4 Toggle is a bootstrap plugin/widget that converts checkboxes into toggles.

Library Distributions

Project Description bootstrap4-toggle Supports bootstrap4 (requires jQuery) bootstrap-switch-button Supports bootstrap4+ (ES6 class, no dependencies) bootstrap-switch-button-react Supports bootstrap4+ (React component, no dependencies)

Demos

Demos and API Docs: https://gitbrent.github.io/bootstrap4-toggle/

Table of Contents generated with DocToc

Installation

CDN

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/bootstrap4-toggle@3.6.1/css/bootstrap4-toggle.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/bootstrap4-toggle@3.6.1/js/bootstrap4-toggle.min.js" > </ script >

Download

Latest GitHub Release

NPM

npm install bootstrap4-toggle

Yarn

yarn add bootstrap4-toggle

Usage

Initialize With HTML

Simply add data-toggle="toggle" to automatically convert a plain checkbox into a bootstrap 4 toggle.

< input id = "chkToggle" type = "checkbox" data-toggle = "toggle" >

Initialize With Code

Toggles can also be initialized via JavaScript code.

EX: Initialize id chkToggle with a single line of JavaScript.

< input id = "chkToggle" type = "checkbox" checked > < script > $( function ( ) { $( '#chkToggle' ).bootstrapToggle(); }); </ script >

API

Options

Options can be passed via data attributes or JavaScript

For data attributes, append the option name to data- (ex: data-on="Enabled" )

< input type = "checkbox" data-toggle = "toggle" data-on = "Enabled" data-off = "Disabled" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "toggle-two" > < script > $( function ( ) { $( '#toggle-two' ).bootstrapToggle({ on : 'Enabled' , off : 'Disabled' }); }) </ script >

Name Type Default Description on string/html "On" Text of the on toggle off string/html "Off" Text of the off toggle size string "normal" Size of the toggle. Possible values are: large , normal , small , mini . onstyle string "primary" Style of the on toggle. Possible values are: primary , secondary , success , danger , warning , info , light , dark offstyle string "light" Style of the off toggle. Possible values are: primary , secondary , success , danger , warning , info , light , dark style string Appends the value to the class attribute of the toggle. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference. width integer null Sets the width of the toggle. if set to null, width will be auto-calculated. height integer null Sets the height of the toggle. if set to null, height will be auto-calculated.

Methods

Methods can be used to control toggles directly.

< input id = "toggle-demo" type = "checkbox" data-toggle = "toggle" >

Method Example Description initialize $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle() Initializes the toggle plugin with options destroy $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('destroy') Destroys the toggle on $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('on') Sets the toggle to 'On' state off $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('off') Sets the toggle to 'Off' state toggle $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('toggle') Toggles the state of the toggle on/off enable $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('enable') Enables the toggle disable $('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('disable') Disables the toggle

Events

Event Propagation

Note All events are propagated to and from input element to the toggle.

You should listen to events from the <input type="checkbox"> directly rather than look for custom events.

< input id = "toggle-event" type = "checkbox" data-toggle = "toggle" > < div id = "console-event" > </ div > < script > $( function ( ) { $( '#toggle-event' ).change( function ( ) { $( '#console-event' ).html( 'Toggle: ' + $( this ).prop( 'checked' )) }) }) </ script >

Stopping Event Propagation

Passing true to the on/off methods will enable the silent option to prevent the control from propagating the change event in cases where you want to update the controls on/off state, but do not want to fire the onChange event.

< input id = "toggle-silent" type = "checkbox" data-toggle = "toggle" > < button class = "btn btn-success" onclick = "toggleApiOnSilent()" > On by API (silent) </ button > < button class = "btn btn-success" onclick = "toggleApiOffSilent()" > Off by API (silent) </ button > < button class = "btn btn-warning" onclick = "toggleApiOnNotSilent()" > On by API (not silent) </ button > < button class = "btn btn-warning" onclick = "toggleApiOffNotSilent()" > On by API (not silent) </ button > < script > function toggleApiOnSilent ( ) { $( '#toggle-silent' ).bootstrapToggle( 'on' , true ); } function toggleApiOffSilent ( ) { $( '#toggle-silent' ).bootstrapToggle( 'off' , true ); } function toggleApiOnNotSilent ( ) { $( '#toggle-silent' ).bootstrapToggle( 'on' ); } function toggleApiOffNotSilent ( ) { $( '#toggle-silent' ).bootstrapToggle( 'off' ); } </ script >

API vs Input

This also means that using the API or Input to trigger events will work both ways.