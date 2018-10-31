Bootstrap Mobile FullScreen Modal

A simple, CSS-only solution to improve UX of Bootstrap 4 modals on mobile phones.

Regular Bootstrap modals (with a lot of content) on mobile devices can cause additional vertical scrolling in order to get to the header and footer of modal.

Fullscreen modal provides more native user experience on mobile phones, with responsive behavior similar to modals in ZURB Foundation. Here is side-by-side comparison of regular and fullscreen modals:

Fullscreen modal applies these styles only on mobile devices. It also applies max-height to modals on devices with large screens to prevent scrolling of page to reach buttons in modal footer.

Live demo page is here - https://keaukraine.github.io/bootstrap4-fs-modal/

How to Use

You can obtain plugin either from GitHub or from npm, package name is bootstrap4-fs-modal .

This plugin is implemented purely in CSS, so all you need is to include CSS from dist folder:

< link href = "dist/css/bootstrap-fs-modal.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Then, you have two options to make modals use updated styles:

add modal-fullscreen CSS class to modals which you want to work full-screen.

add bootstrap-fs-modal CSS class to container element for all modals within this element to receive updated styles.

If your modals have large text buttons you may want to use a fixed bottom modal footer instead of placing buttons in header. In this case you should add modal-fullscreen-bottom-footer class either to modal or to container.

Examples (for detailed examples please see source code of demo page index.html):

< div class = "modal fade modal-fullscreen" ... > ... </ div >

< body class = "bootstrap-fs-modal" > < div class = "modal fade" ... > ... </ div > </ body >

Plugin places .modal-footer at the top of modal and modifies styles of all footer children with .button class to look like link buttons. Buttons with [data-dismiss="modal"] (used to close modal) will be automatically hidden.

You can use Bootstrap 4 responsive classes to show short text or icons in footer buttons for xs and sm breakpoints. Fullscreen modal styles include rules for Font Awesome and Google Material icons for them to have uniform size and alignment.

< div class = "modal-footer" > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss = "modal" > Close </ button > < button type = "button" id = "btnTestRefreshSmall" class = "btn btn-default" > < span class = "d-none d-md-inline" > Reload Data </ span > < span class = "d-md-none" > Reload </ span > </ button > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" > < span class = "d-none d-md-inline" > Reload Data </ span > < i class = "d-md-none fa fa-refresh fa-fw" > </ i > </ button > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" > < span class = "d-none d-md-inline" > Details </ span > < i class = "d-md-none material-icons" > info </ i > </ button > </ div >

Used Libraries

Twitter Bootstrap used under the MIT License https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap/blob/master/LICENSE

