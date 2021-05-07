Bootstrap Dual Listbox is a responsive dual listbox widget optimized for Twitter Bootstrap. Works on all modern browsers and on touch devices.
Check the official website for a demo.
$ bower install bootstrap-duallistbox
$("#element").bootstrapDualListbox({
// see next for specifications
});
When calling
$("#element").bootstrapDualListbox() you can pass a parameters object with zero or more of the following:
bootstrap2Compatible, defaults to
false, set this to
true if you want graphic compatibility with Bootstrap 2.
bootstrap3Compatible, defaults to
false, set this to
true if you want graphic compatibility with Bootstrap 3.
filterTextClear, defaults to
'show all', is the text for the "Show All" button.
filterPlaceHolder, defaults to
'Filter', is the placeholder for the
input element for filtering elements.
moveSelectedLabel, defaults to
'Move selected', is the label for the "Move Selected" button.
moveAllLabel, defaults to
'Move all', is the label for the "Move All" button.
removeSelectedLabel, defaults to
'Remove selected', is the label for the "Remove Selected" button.
removeAllLabel, defaults to
'Remove all', is the label for the "Remove All" button.
moveOnSelect, defaults to
true, determines whether to move
options upon selection. This option is forced to
true on the Android browser.
moveOnDoubleClick, defaults to
true, determines whether to move
options upon double click. This option is not used on the Android browser.
preserveSelectionOnMove, can be
'all' (for selecting both moved elements and the already selected ones in the target list) or
'moved' (for selecting moved elements only); defaults to
false.
selectedListLabel, defaults to
false, can be a
string specifying the name of the selected list.
nonSelectedListLabel, defaults to
false, can be a
string specifying the name of the non selected list.
helperSelectNamePostfix, defaults to
'_helper'. The added
selects will have the same name as the original one, concatenated with this
string and
1 (for the non selected list, e.g.
element_helper1) or
2 (for the selected list, e.g.
element_helper2).
selectorMinimalHeight, defaults to
100, represents the minimal height of the generated dual listbox.
showFilterInputs, defaults to
true, whether to show filter inputs.
nonSelectedFilter, defaults to the empty string
'', initializes the dual listbox with a filter for the non selected elements. This is applied only if
showFilterInputs is set to
true.
selectedFilter, defaults to the empty string
'', initializes the dual listbox with a filter for the selected elements. This is applied only if
showFilterInputs is set to
true.
infoText, defaults to
'Showing all {0}', determines which
string format to use when all options are visible. Set this to
false to hide this information. Remember to insert the
{0} placeholder.
infoTextFiltered, defaults to
'<span class="label label-warning">Filtered</span> {0} from {1}', determines which element format to use when some element is filtered. Remember to insert the
{0} and
{1} placeholders.
infoTextEmpty, defaults to
'Empty list', determines the
string to use when there are no options in the list.
filterOnValues, defaults to
false, set this to
true to filter the
options according to their
values and not their HTML contents.
iconsPrefix, defaults to
oi, set it to whichever prefix your icon family uses.
iconMove, defaults to
oi-arrow-thick-right, sets the class for the move icon.
iconRemove, defaults to
oi-arrow-thick-left, sets the class for the remove icon.
You can modify the behavior and aspect of the dual listbox by calling its methods, all of which accept a
value and a
refresh option. The
value determines the new parameter value, while
refresh (optional, defaults to
false) tells whether to update the plugin UI or not.
To call methods on the dual listbox instance, use the following syntax:
$(selector).bootstrapDualListbox(methodName, parameter);
Note: when making multiple chained calls to the plugin, set
refresh to
true to the last call only, in order to make a unique UI change; alternatively, you can also call the
refresh method as your last one.
Here are the available methods:
setBootstrap2Compatible(value, refresh) to change the
bootstrap2Compatible parameter.
setBootstrap3Compatible(value, refresh) to change the
bootstrap3Compatible parameter.
setFilterTextClear(value, refresh) to change the
filterTextClear parameter.
setFilterPlaceHolder(value, refresh) to change the
filterPlaceHolder parameter.
setMoveSelectedLabel(value, refresh) to change the
moveSelectedLabel parameter.
setMoveAllLabel(value, refresh) to change the
moveAllLabel parameter.
setRemoveSelectedLabel(value, refresh) to change the
removeSelectedLabel parameter.
setRemoveAllLabel(value, refresh) to change the
removeAllLabel parameter.
setMoveOnSelect(value, refresh) to change the
moveOnSelect parameter.
setMoveOnDoubleClick(value, refresh) to change the
moveOnDoubleClick parameter.
setPreserveSelectionOnMove(value, refresh) to change the
preserveSelectionOnMove parameter.
setSelectedListLabel(value, refresh) to change the
selectedListLabel parameter.
setNonSelectedListLabel(value, refresh) to change the
nonSelectedListLabel parameter.
setHelperSelectNamePostfix(value, refresh) to change the
helperSelectNamePostfix parameter.
setSelectOrMinimalHeight(value, refresh) to change the
selectorMinimalHeight parameter.
setShowFilterInputs(value, refresh) to change the
showFilterInputs parameter.
setNonSelectedFilter(value, refresh) to change the
nonSelectedFilter parameter.
setSelectedFilter(value, refresh) to change the
selectedFilter parameter.
setInfoText(value, refresh) to change the
infoText parameter.
setInfoTextFiltered(value, refresh) to change the
infoTextFiltered parameter.
setInfoTextEmpty(value, refresh) to change the
infoTextEmpty parameter.
setFilterOnValues(value, refresh) to change the
filterOnValues parameter.
Furthermore, you can call:
refresh() or
trigger the
bootstrapDualListbox.refresh event to update the plugin element UI.
destroy() to restore the original
select element and delete the plugin element.
getContainer() to get the container element.
The basic structure of the project is given in the following way:
├── demo/
│ └── index.html
├── dist/
│ ├── bootstrap-duallistbox.css
│ ├── bootstrap-duallistbox.min.css
│ ├── jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.js
│ └── jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.min.js
├── src/
│ ├── bootstrap-duallistbox.css
│ └── jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.js
├── .editorconfig
├── .gitignore
├── .jshintrc
├── .travis.yml
├── bootstrap-duallistbox.jquery.json
├── bower.json
├── Gruntfile.js
└── package.json
Contains a simple HTML file to demonstrate your plugin.
This is where the generated files are stored once Grunt runs.
Contains the source files, both
js and
css.
This file is for unifying the coding style for different editors and IDEs.
Check editorconfig.org if you haven't heard about this project yet.
List of files that we don't want Git to track.
Check this Git Ignoring Files Guide for more details.
List of rules used by JSHint to detect errors and potential problems in JavaScript.
Check jshint.com if you haven't heard about this project yet.
Definitions for continous integration using Travis.
Check travis-ci.org if you haven't heard about this project yet.
Package manifest file used to publish plugins in jQuery Plugin Registry.
Check this Package Manifest Guide for more details.
Contains all automated tasks using Grunt.
Check gruntjs.com if you haven't heard about this project yet.
Specify all dependencies loaded via Node.JS.
Check NPM for more details.
To build and test the plugin, you need:
npm install bower --g)
npm install grunt-cli --g)
Then,
cd to the project directory and install the required dependencies:
$ npm install
$ bower install
To run jshint on the plugin code, call:
$ grunt jshint
To build the output js and css files, with the related minified ones, run:
$ grunt
You can report any issue you may encounter on the GitHub Issue Tracker.
To contribute, please follow the contribution guidelines.
Check Release list.
