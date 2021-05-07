openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bd

bootstrap4-duallistbox

by István Ujj-Mészáros
4.0.2 (see all)

Bootstrap Dual Listbox

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20K

GitHub Stars

587

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap List

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Bootstrap Dual Listbox Build Status

Bootstrap Dual Listbox is a responsive dual listbox widget optimized for Twitter Bootstrap. Works on all modern browsers and on touch devices.

Check the official website for a demo.

Usage

  1. Download the latest tag from the releases page or get it via bower:
$ bower install bootstrap-duallistbox
  1. Include jQuery and Bootstrap:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-Gn5384xqQ1aoWXA+058RXPxPg6fy4IWvTNh0E263XmFcJlSAwiGgFAW/dAiS6JXm" crossorigin="anonymous">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.slim.min.js" integrity="sha384-KJ3o2DKtIkvYIK3UENzmM7KCkRr/rE9/Qpg6aAZGJwFDMVNA/GpGFF93hXpG5KkN" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.12.9/umd/popper.min.js" integrity="sha384-ApNbgh9B+Y1QKtv3Rn7W3mgPxhU9K/ScQsAP7hUibX39j7fakFPskvXusvfa0b4Q" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-JZR6Spejh4U02d8jOt6vLEHfe/JQGiRRSQQxSfFWpi1MquVdAyjUar5+76PVCmYl" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
  1. Include plugin's code:
<script src="dist/jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../src/bootstrap-duallistbox.css">
  1. Call the plugin:
$("#element").bootstrapDualListbox({
    // see next for specifications
});

Specifications

Initialization parameters object

When calling $("#element").bootstrapDualListbox() you can pass a parameters object with zero or more of the following:

  • bootstrap2Compatible, defaults to false, set this to true if you want graphic compatibility with Bootstrap 2.
  • bootstrap3Compatible, defaults to false, set this to true if you want graphic compatibility with Bootstrap 3.
  • filterTextClear, defaults to 'show all', is the text for the "Show All" button.
  • filterPlaceHolder, defaults to 'Filter', is the placeholder for the input element for filtering elements.
  • moveSelectedLabel, defaults to 'Move selected', is the label for the "Move Selected" button.
  • moveAllLabel, defaults to 'Move all', is the label for the "Move All" button.
  • removeSelectedLabel, defaults to 'Remove selected', is the label for the "Remove Selected" button.
  • removeAllLabel, defaults to 'Remove all', is the label for the "Remove All" button.
  • moveOnSelect, defaults to true, determines whether to move options upon selection. This option is forced to true on the Android browser.
  • moveOnDoubleClick, defaults to true, determines whether to move options upon double click. This option is not used on the Android browser.
  • preserveSelectionOnMove, can be'all' (for selecting both moved elements and the already selected ones in the target list) or 'moved' (for selecting moved elements only); defaults to false.
  • selectedListLabel, defaults to false, can be a string specifying the name of the selected list.
  • nonSelectedListLabel, defaults to false, can be a string specifying the name of the non selected list.
  • helperSelectNamePostfix, defaults to '_helper'. The added selects will have the same name as the original one, concatenated with this string and 1 (for the non selected list, e.g. element_helper1) or 2 (for the selected list, e.g. element_helper2).
  • selectorMinimalHeight, defaults to 100, represents the minimal height of the generated dual listbox.
  • showFilterInputs, defaults to true, whether to show filter inputs.
  • nonSelectedFilter, defaults to the empty string '', initializes the dual listbox with a filter for the non selected elements. This is applied only if showFilterInputs is set to true.
  • selectedFilter, defaults to the empty string '', initializes the dual listbox with a filter for the selected elements. This is applied only if showFilterInputs is set to true.
  • infoText, defaults to 'Showing all {0}', determines which string format to use when all options are visible. Set this to false to hide this information. Remember to insert the {0} placeholder.
  • infoTextFiltered, defaults to '<span class="label label-warning">Filtered</span> {0} from {1}', determines which element format to use when some element is filtered. Remember to insert the {0} and {1} placeholders.
  • infoTextEmpty, defaults to 'Empty list', determines the string to use when there are no options in the list.
  • filterOnValues, defaults to false, set this to true to filter the options according to their values and not their HTML contents.
  • iconsPrefix, defaults to oi, set it to whichever prefix your icon family uses.
  • iconMove, defaults to oi-arrow-thick-right, sets the class for the move icon.
  • iconRemove, defaults to oi-arrow-thick-left, sets the class for the remove icon.

Methods

You can modify the behavior and aspect of the dual listbox by calling its methods, all of which accept a value and a refresh option. The value determines the new parameter value, while refresh (optional, defaults to false) tells whether to update the plugin UI or not.

To call methods on the dual listbox instance, use the following syntax:

$(selector).bootstrapDualListbox(methodName, parameter);

Note: when making multiple chained calls to the plugin, set refresh to true to the last call only, in order to make a unique UI change; alternatively, you can also call the refresh method as your last one.

Here are the available methods:

  • setBootstrap2Compatible(value, refresh) to change the bootstrap2Compatible parameter.
  • setBootstrap3Compatible(value, refresh) to change the bootstrap3Compatible parameter.
  • setFilterTextClear(value, refresh) to change the filterTextClear parameter.
  • setFilterPlaceHolder(value, refresh) to change the filterPlaceHolder parameter.
  • setMoveSelectedLabel(value, refresh) to change the moveSelectedLabel parameter.
  • setMoveAllLabel(value, refresh) to change the moveAllLabel parameter.
  • setRemoveSelectedLabel(value, refresh) to change the removeSelectedLabel parameter.
  • setRemoveAllLabel(value, refresh) to change the removeAllLabel parameter.
  • setMoveOnSelect(value, refresh) to change the moveOnSelect parameter.
  • setMoveOnDoubleClick(value, refresh) to change the moveOnDoubleClick parameter.
  • setPreserveSelectionOnMove(value, refresh) to change the preserveSelectionOnMove parameter.
  • setSelectedListLabel(value, refresh) to change the selectedListLabel parameter.
  • setNonSelectedListLabel(value, refresh) to change the nonSelectedListLabel parameter.
  • setHelperSelectNamePostfix(value, refresh) to change the helperSelectNamePostfix parameter.
  • setSelectOrMinimalHeight(value, refresh) to change the selectorMinimalHeight parameter.
  • setShowFilterInputs(value, refresh) to change the showFilterInputs parameter.
  • setNonSelectedFilter(value, refresh) to change the nonSelectedFilter parameter.
  • setSelectedFilter(value, refresh) to change the selectedFilter parameter.
  • setInfoText(value, refresh) to change the infoText parameter.
  • setInfoTextFiltered(value, refresh) to change the infoTextFiltered parameter.
  • setInfoTextEmpty(value, refresh) to change the infoTextEmpty parameter.
  • setFilterOnValues(value, refresh) to change the filterOnValues parameter.

Furthermore, you can call:

  • refresh() or trigger the bootstrapDualListbox.refresh event to update the plugin element UI.
  • destroy() to restore the original select element and delete the plugin element.
  • getContainer() to get the container element.

Structure

The basic structure of the project is given in the following way:

├── demo/
│   └── index.html
├── dist/
│   ├── bootstrap-duallistbox.css
│   ├── bootstrap-duallistbox.min.css
│   ├── jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.js
│   └── jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.min.js
├── src/
│   ├── bootstrap-duallistbox.css
│   └── jquery.bootstrap-duallistbox.js
├── .editorconfig
├── .gitignore
├── .jshintrc
├── .travis.yml
├── bootstrap-duallistbox.jquery.json
├── bower.json
├── Gruntfile.js
└── package.json

demo/

Contains a simple HTML file to demonstrate your plugin.

dist/

This is where the generated files are stored once Grunt runs.

src/

Contains the source files, both js and css.

.editorconfig

This file is for unifying the coding style for different editors and IDEs.

Check editorconfig.org if you haven't heard about this project yet.

.gitignore

List of files that we don't want Git to track.

Check this Git Ignoring Files Guide for more details.

.jshintrc

List of rules used by JSHint to detect errors and potential problems in JavaScript.

Check jshint.com if you haven't heard about this project yet.

.travis.yml

Definitions for continous integration using Travis.

Check travis-ci.org if you haven't heard about this project yet.

bootstrap-duallistbox.jquery.json

Package manifest file used to publish plugins in jQuery Plugin Registry.

Check this Package Manifest Guide for more details.

Gruntfile.js

Contains all automated tasks using Grunt.

Check gruntjs.com if you haven't heard about this project yet.

package.json

Specify all dependencies loaded via Node.JS.

Check NPM for more details.

Building

To build and test the plugin, you need:

  • NodeJS with npm
  • bower (install it with npm install bower --g)
  • grunt-cli (install it with npm install grunt-cli --g)

Then, cd to the project directory and install the required dependencies:

$ npm install
$ bower install

To run jshint on the plugin code, call:

$ grunt jshint

To build the output js and css files, with the related minified ones, run:

$ grunt

Issues and Contributions

You can report any issue you may encounter on the GitHub Issue Tracker.

To contribute, please follow the contribution guidelines.

History

Check Release list.

License

  Copyright 2013-2014 István Ujj-Mészáros

  Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
  you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
  You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

  Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
  distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
  WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
  See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
  limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
dvreddy007Hyderabad3 Ratings0 Reviews
August 23, 2020

Alternatives

@openeuropa/bcl-list-groupOpeneuropa Bootstrap Component Library
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
61
@openeuropa/bcl-data-list-groupOpeneuropa Bootstrap Component Library
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
60
bd
bootstrap-duallistboxBootstrap Dual Listbox
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
3K
bst
bstreeviewBootstrap Treeview, A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with bootstrap 4. See the demo:
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
265
bh
bootstrap-html5sortableBootstrap HTML5 Sortable lightweight jQuery plugin to create sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
281
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial