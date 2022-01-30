Fully compatible with Bootstrap 5.1.0

Includes size-extrawide full width display

Includes all colour themes from Bootstrap 4 & 5

Make use of Bootstrap Modal more monkey-friendly.

================

Ask a question

It's recommended to provide online examples when asking questions or reporting bugs. Fork this all-ready jsfiddle and start writing your example: http://jsfiddle.net/qu6r3shn/

================

Use Guidances from contributors

How to use bootstrap-dialog as Rails 4 confirm - @Genkilabs

================

Reference to CDN

https : https :

================

Install using Bower

bower install bootstrap4-dialog #https :

================

Install using npm

npm install --save bootstrap4-dialog

================

Build instructions:

Prepare:

npm install

Build:

gulp dist

================

Licensed under The MIT License.