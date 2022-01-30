openbase logo
bootstrap4-dialog

by Marc Magon
4.4.1 (see all)

bootstrap4 compatible modal dialog based on nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog

Popularity

Downloads/wk

699

GitHub Stars: 49

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors: 36

36

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Dialog

Readme

bootstrap4-dialog

Latest release

Fully compatible with Bootstrap 5.1.0

Includes size-extrawide full width display

Includes all colour themes from Bootstrap 4 & 5

Make use of Bootstrap Modal more monkey-friendly.

Ask a question

It's recommended to provide online examples when asking questions or reporting bugs. Fork this all-ready jsfiddle and start writing your example: http://jsfiddle.net/qu6r3shn/

Use Guidances from contributors

How to use bootstrap-dialog as Rails 4 confirm - @Genkilabs

Reference to CDN

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/css/bootstrap-dialog.min.css
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/js/bootstrap-dialog.min.js

Install using Bower

bower install bootstrap4-dialog#https://github.com/GedMarc/bootstrap4-dialog.git

Install using npm

npm install --save bootstrap4-dialog

Build instructions:

Prepare:

npm install

Build:

gulp dist

Licensed under The MIT License.

Alternatives

boo
bootboxWrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
40K
boo
bootbox4Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51
bd
bootstrap3-dialogMake use of Twitter Bootstrap's modal more monkey-friendly.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
bw
bootstrap-waitingfor"Waiting for..." modal dialog with progress bar for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
607
boo
bootbox5Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
84
See 27 Alternatives

