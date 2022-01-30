Make use of Bootstrap Modal more monkey-friendly.
================
It's recommended to provide online examples when asking questions or reporting bugs. Fork this all-ready jsfiddle and start writing your example: http://jsfiddle.net/qu6r3shn/
================
How to use bootstrap-dialog as Rails 4 confirm - @Genkilabs
================
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/css/bootstrap-dialog.min.css
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/js/bootstrap-dialog.min.js
================
bower install bootstrap4-dialog#https://github.com/GedMarc/bootstrap4-dialog.git
================
npm install --save bootstrap4-dialog
================
Prepare:
npm install
Build:
gulp dist
================
Licensed under The MIT License.