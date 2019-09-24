openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bct

bootstrap4-card-tables

by Philip Newcomer
1.2.1 (see all)

CSS for properly rendering tables inside of cards in Bootstrap 4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bootstrap4 Card Tables

CSS for properly rendering tables inside of cards in Bootstrap 4

While Bootstrap 3 supported tables inside of panels, tables are not supported in cards (the replacement for panels) in Bootstrap 4. Although the resulting visual glitches can be fixed using several helper classes on the card component and the table itself, this is something that would be nice if it would just work. Thus, this package provides the needed styles to use tables inside of cards in Bootstrap 4 without any additional helper classes. It also modifes the horizontal padding of table cells to match that of the card header, body, and footer.

Installation

npm install --save-dev bootstrap4-card-tables

Usage

Import the SASS source files into your app:

@import "~bootstrap4-card-tables/src/bootstrap4-card-tables";

Compiled (and optionally, minified) CSS is provided in the dist directory:

https://unpkg.com/bootstrap4-card-tables@1.2.0/dist/bootstrap4-card-tables.css
https://unpkg.com/bootstrap4-card-tables@1.2.0/dist/bootstrap4-card-tables.min.css

Notes

  • This package fixes the use cases I encountered when trying to use tables inside of cards in Bootstrap 4, but I do not consider this package to be comprehensive. If you encounter an edge case not covered by this package, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.
  • There is currently an open issue and a pull request on the Bootstrap project for adding native support for tables inside of cards to an upcoming release of Bootstrap 4. While progress has been slow, it would be worth checking if there have been any recent developments there before using this package.

Screenshots

Given the markup below, this package fixes the visual glitches without requiring any additional classes to be added to the markup.

Before

before screenshot

After

after screenshot

HTML

<div class="card">
    <div class="card-header">Card Header</div>

    <table class="table table-bordered">
        <thead>
            <tr>
                <th>Column 1</th>
                <th>Column 2</th>
                <th>Column 3</th>
            </tr>
        </thead>

        <tbody>
            <tr>
                <td>Row 1 Cell 1</td>
                <td>Row 1 Cell 2</td>
                <td>Row 1 Cell 3</td>
            </tr>

            <tr>
                <td>Row 2 Cell 1</td>
                <td>Row 2 Cell 2</td>
                <td>Row 2 Cell 3</td>
            </tr>

            <tr>
                <td>Row 3 Cell 1</td>
                <td>Row 3 Cell 2</td>
                <td>Row 3 Cell 3</td>
            </tr>
        </tbody>
    </table>

    <div class="card-footer">
        Card Footer
    </div>
</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
dnr
datatables.net-responsive-bs4Responsive for DataTables with styling for [Bootstrap4](https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.6/getting-started/introduction/)
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41K
dnr
datatables.net-responsive-bsResponsive for DataTables with styling for [Bootstrap](https://getbootstrap.com/docs/3.3/)
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18K
rbt
react-bootstrap-tableA Bootstrap table built with React.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
31K
gij
gijgoGijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial