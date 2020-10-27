This is a webpack loader for bootstrap.native.

yarn add bootstrap .native

yarn add

In your webpack config file, in the rules array, add this object. This will compile all of the bootstrap.native modules.

{ test : /bootstrap\.native/ , use : { loader : 'bootstrap.native-loader' } }

There's also an only option. (cannot be used at the same time as the ignore option)

{ test : /bootstrap\.native/ , use : { loader : 'bootstrap.native-loader' , options : { only : [ 'modal' , 'dropdown' ] } } }

Also, an ignore option. (cannot be used at the same time as the only option)

{ test : /bootstrap\.native/ , use : { loader : 'bootstrap.native-loader' , options : { ignore : [ 'carousel' , 'button' ] } } }

A full list of components that can be listed under ignore or only are shown below.

[ 'alert' , 'button' , 'carousel' , 'collapse' , 'dropdown' , 'modal' , 'popover' , 'scrollspy' , 'tab' , 'toast' , 'tooltip' ]

Once you have the above setup in your add the code below to include the custom build in your bundle.

import 'bootstrap.native' ;

or if you use require