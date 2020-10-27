openbase logo
bnl

bootstrap.native-loader

by Jonathan Fleckenstein
2.0.0 (see all)

Webpack loader for bootstrap.native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bootstrap.native-loader

This is a webpack loader for bootstrap.native.

yarn add bootstrap.native

yarn add --dev bootstrap.native-loader

In your webpack config file, in the rules array, add this object. This will compile all of the bootstrap.native modules.

{
  test: /bootstrap\.native/,
  use: {
    loader: 'bootstrap.native-loader'
  }
}

There's also an only option. (cannot be used at the same time as the ignore option)

{
  test: /bootstrap\.native/,
  use: {
    loader: 'bootstrap.native-loader',
    options: {
      only: ['modal', 'dropdown']
    }
  }
}

Also, an ignore option. (cannot be used at the same time as the only option)

{
  test: /bootstrap\.native/,
  use: {
    loader: 'bootstrap.native-loader',
    options: {
      ignore: ['carousel', 'button']
    }
  }
}

A full list of components that can be listed under ignore or only are shown below. 

['alert', 'button',  'carousel', 'collapse', 'dropdown', 'modal', 'popover', 'scrollspy', 'tab', 'toast', 'tooltip']

Once you have the above setup in your add the code below to include the custom build in your bundle.

import 'bootstrap.native';

or if you use require

require('bootstrap.native');

