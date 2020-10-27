This is a webpack loader for bootstrap.native.
yarn add bootstrap.native
yarn add --dev bootstrap.native-loader
In your webpack config file, in the rules array, add this object. This will compile all of the bootstrap.native modules.
{
test: /bootstrap\.native/,
use: {
loader: 'bootstrap.native-loader'
}
}
There's also an only option. (cannot be used at the same time as the ignore option)
{
test: /bootstrap\.native/,
use: {
loader: 'bootstrap.native-loader',
options: {
only: ['modal', 'dropdown']
}
}
}
Also, an ignore option. (cannot be used at the same time as the only option)
{
test: /bootstrap\.native/,
use: {
loader: 'bootstrap.native-loader',
options: {
ignore: ['carousel', 'button']
}
}
}
A full list of components that can be listed under ignore or only are shown below.
['alert', 'button', 'carousel', 'collapse', 'dropdown', 'modal', 'popover', 'scrollspy', 'tab', 'toast', 'tooltip']
Once you have the above setup in your add the code below to include the custom build in your bundle.
import 'bootstrap.native';
or if you use require
require('bootstrap.native');