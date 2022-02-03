BSN stands for Native JavaScript for Bootstrap
The faster, lighter and more compact set of JavaScript components for Bootstrap 5 and Bootstrap 4, developed on modern ES6+ standards.
The bootstrap.native library is available on npm, CDN and comes packed with build tools and lots of goodies.
The library is around 30Kb minified (V5 38Kb) and around 10Kb gZipped. See the demo for components guidelines and examples, or the Wiki/How to use on how to use the library or create custom builds.
- Acknowledgements - there are similarities and differences with the original jQuery plugins, good to know for maximizing your workflow.
- How to use - An in depth guide on how to use the library.
- CDN Links - use CDN links available on jsdelivr and cdnjs
- Locally Hosted - download and copy in your project
assets/js folder, then use proper markup to enable BSN on your pages
- ES5 Example - basic component initialization with JavaScript ES5
- ES6+ Example - modern application would like you to
import BSN from "bootstrap.native"
- NPM Installation - just execute
npm install bootstrap.native or mark it as dependency and take it from there
- Custom Builds - use rollup build scripts to create your own custom builds, only with the components you need
- Dynamic Content - use the library callbacks with your
turbolinks:load,
mount,
load and similar events
- RequireJS/CommonJS - NodeJS applications would like you to
let BSN = require "bootstrap.native"
- Factory Methods - for NodeJS apps you need to have
document and
window in scope
- Browser support - Enable legacy browsers support via polyfills.
- FAQs - A short list of frequent asked questions regarding the use of the library.
- About - Learn about the
bootstrap.native project inception, goals and motivations.
BSN Contributors
- Full contributors list here. Thanks!
BSN License
The BSN library is released under the MIT license.