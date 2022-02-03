openbase logo
bnv

bootstrap.native

by virajsoni06
2.0.16 (see all)

If you are looking for Bootstrap without jQuery, this is it.

Readme

BSN stands for Native JavaScript for Bootstrap

The faster, lighter and more compact set of JavaScript components for Bootstrap 5 and Bootstrap 4, developed on modern ES6+ standards. The bootstrap.native library is available on npm, CDN and comes packed with build tools and lots of goodies.

NPM Version NPM Downloads jsDeliver CDNJS

The library is around 30Kb minified (V5 38Kb) and around 10Kb gZipped. See the demo for components guidelines and examples, or the Wiki/How to use on how to use the library or create custom builds.

BSN Wiki

Please check the bootstrap.native Wiki pages, they're updated with almost every new commit:

  • Acknowledgements - there are similarities and differences with the original jQuery plugins, good to know for maximizing your workflow.
  • How to use - An in depth guide on how to use the library.
    • CDN Links - use CDN links available on jsdelivr and cdnjs
    • Locally Hosted - download and copy in your project assets/js folder, then use proper markup to enable BSN on your pages
    • ES5 Example - basic component initialization with JavaScript ES5
    • ES6+ Example - modern application would like you to import BSN from "bootstrap.native"
    • NPM Installation - just execute npm install bootstrap.native or mark it as dependency and take it from there
    • Custom Builds - use rollup build scripts to create your own custom builds, only with the components you need
    • Dynamic Content - use the library callbacks with your turbolinks:load, mount, load and similar events
    • RequireJS/CommonJS - NodeJS applications would like you to let BSN = require "bootstrap.native"
    • Factory Methods - for NodeJS apps you need to have document and window in scope
  • Browser support - Enable legacy browsers support via polyfills.
  • FAQs - A short list of frequent asked questions regarding the use of the library.
  • About - Learn about the bootstrap.native project inception, goals and motivations.

BSN Contributors

  • Full contributors list here. Thanks!

BSN License

The BSN library is released under the MIT license.

