BSN stands for Native JavaScript for Bootstrap

The faster, lighter and more compact set of JavaScript components for Bootstrap 5 and Bootstrap 4, developed on modern ES6+ standards. The bootstrap.native library is available on npm, CDN and comes packed with build tools and lots of goodies.

The library is around 30Kb minified (V5 38Kb) and around 10Kb gZipped. See the demo for components guidelines and examples, or the Wiki/How to use on how to use the library or create custom builds.

BSN Wiki

Please check the bootstrap.native Wiki pages, they're updated with almost every new commit:

BSN Contributors

Full contributors list here. Thanks!

BSN License

The BSN library is released under the MIT license.