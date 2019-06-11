The library has been rewritten to remove all dependencies.

You should consider using the new repository (https://github.com/year-calendar/js-year-calendar) as the current one is not maintained anymore, and will soon be deprecated.

A fully customizable year calendar widget, for boostrap ! You can find all details on the official website.

Requirements

This plugin requires the following libraries :

Bootstrap v3.0.0 or later

jQuery v1.8.0 or later

Installation

You can get the widget using the following methods:

From the GitHub repository or the official website.

From the Node package manager, using the following command: npm install bootstrap-year-calendar

From Bower, using the following command: bower install bootstrap-year-calendar

Usage

You can create a calendar using the following javascript code :

$( '.calendar' ).calendar()

or

$( '.calendar' ).calendar(options)

or with the data-provide html attribute