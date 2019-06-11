The library has been rewritten to remove all dependencies.
You should consider using the new repository (https://github.com/year-calendar/js-year-calendar) as the current one is not maintained anymore, and will soon be deprecated.
A fully customizable year calendar widget, for boostrap ! You can find all details on the official website.
This plugin requires the following libraries :
You can get the widget using the following methods:
npm install bootstrap-year-calendar
bower install bootstrap-year-calendar
You can create a calendar using the following javascript code :
$('.calendar').calendar()
or
$('.calendar').calendar(options)
or with the
data-provide html attribute
<div data-provide="calendar"></div>