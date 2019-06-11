openbase logo
byc

bootstrap-year-calendar

by Paul-DS
1.1.1 (see all)

A fully customizable year calendar widget, for boostrap !

Popularity

Downloads/wk

347

GitHub Stars

292

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Bootstrap Calendar

Readme

bootstrap-year-calendar is now year-calendar !

The library has been rewritten to remove all dependencies.

You should consider using the new repository (https://github.com/year-calendar/js-year-calendar) as the current one is not maintained anymore, and will soon be deprecated.

bootstrap-year-calendar

A fully customizable year calendar widget, for boostrap ! You can find all details on the official website.

alt tag

Requirements

This plugin requires the following libraries :

  • Bootstrap v3.0.0 or later
  • jQuery v1.8.0 or later

Installation

You can get the widget using the following methods:

  • From the GitHub repository or the official website.
  • From the Node package manager, using the following command: npm install bootstrap-year-calendar
  • From Bower, using the following command: bower install bootstrap-year-calendar

Usage

You can create a calendar using the following javascript code :

$('.calendar').calendar()

or

$('.calendar').calendar(options)

or with the data-provide html attribute 

<div data-provide="calendar"></div>

