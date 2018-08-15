A tiny Bootstrap and jQuery based WYSIWYG rich text editor based on the browser function execCommand.
This project was originally built for MindMup and has now been adapted and modified to suit a wide range of projects.
Development is active, and ongoing.
This editor should work pretty well with mobile devices, but you'll need to consider the following things when styling it:
For the content attachment editor on MindMup, we apply the following rules to mobile device styling:
The original version of this code (below) appeared to be no longer maintained. There were a number of outstanding changes which needed to be merged in and a few which included performance and feature improvements. These have now been included in this master branch.
I'll keep an eye out for future changes/improvements and pull them in as required.
The original version of this tool can be found here: bootstrap-wysiwyg
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2013 Damjan Vujnovic, David de Florinier, Gojko Adzic
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
A lightweight alternative to other WYSIWYG editors but still needs improvement in many areas. I've witnessed many bugs and errors. The library is filled with console errors. Works great for text-only WYSIWYGing.