bootstrap package for webpack.
This is the
less version. If you are looking for the
sass version, refer to bootstrap-sass-loader.
Bootstrap use some fonts. You need to configure the correct loaders in your
webpack.config.js. Example:
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
// the url-loader uses DataUrls.
// the file-loader emits files.
{test: /\.(woff|woff2)(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: 'url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff'},
{test: /\.ttf(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: 'url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/octet-stream'},
{test: /\.eot(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: 'file'},
{test: /\.svg(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: 'url?limit=10000&mimetype=image/svg+xml'}
]
}
};
Bootstrap javascript components depends on jQuery. This uses
imports-loader of webpack. Install imports-loader by
npm install imports-loader --save-dev.
To use the complete bootstrap package including styles and scripts with the default settings:
require("bootstrap-webpack");
You can configurate bootstrap-webpack with two configuration files:
bootstrap.config.js
bootstrap.config.less
Add both files next to each other to your project. And:
require("bootstrap-webpack!./bootstrap.config.js");
Or simple add it as entry point to your
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
entry: [
"bootstrap-webpack!./bootstrap.config.js",
"your-existing-entry-point"
]
};
If you are using other loaders for all js files
(test: /\.js$/), this might interfere with bootstrap-webpack.
You can override the configuration loader order in the module request to suit special cases.
require("!bootstrap-webpack!./bootstrap.config.js")
require("!!bootstrap-webpack!./bootstrap.config.js")
require("-!bootstrap-webpack!./bootstrap.config.js")
Check details in
webpack loader order
You can also change your configuration, so that other loaders are not applied to bootstrap.
exclude option of the module.loaders section of the config.
test option of the module loaders to prevent matching all the js files to which the loaders are applied.
See the explanation of different module options under
module.loaders
bootstrap.config.js
Example:
module.exports = {
scripts: {
// add every bootstrap script you need
'transition': true
},
styles: {
// add every bootstrap style you need
"mixins": true,
"normalize": true,
"print": true,
"scaffolding": true,
"type": true,
}
};
bootstrap.config.less
Write less code. I. e. overwrite the default colors or sizes.
Example:
@font-size-base: 24px;
@btn-default-color: #444;
@btn-default-bg: #eee;
Configure style loader in
bootstrap.config.js.
Example:
module.exports = {
styleLoader: require('extract-text-webpack-plugin').extract('style-loader', 'css-loader!less-loader'),
scripts: {
...
},
styles: {
...
}
};
Install
extract-text-webpack-plugin before using this configuration.
Configure style loader in
bootstrap.config.js.
Example:
module.exports = {
styleLoader: require('extract-text-webpack-plugin').extract('style-loader', 'css-loader!postcss-loader!less-loader'),
scripts: {
...
},
styles: {
...
}
};
Install
extract-text-webpack-plugin before using this configuration.