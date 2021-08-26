"Waiting for..." modal dialog with progress bar for Bootstrap.

See this plugin in action🚀: http://bootsnipp.com/snippets/featured/quotwaiting-forquot-modal-dialog

Features

AMD-compatible

Configurable

Installing

With bower

You can install this module with bower bower install bootstrap-waitingfor and include the files from build directory.

With npm

You can install this module with npm npm install --save bootstrap-waitingfor and include it as shown:

const waitingDialog = require ( 'bootstrap-waitingfor' );

Using

In your javascript code write something like this:

waitingDialog.show( 'I\'m waiting' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { waitingDialog.hide(); }, 1000 );

If you want to change the appearance of the modal, you can pass additional options:

waitingDialog.show( 'I\'m waiting' , { dialogSize : 'm' , progressType : 'success' }); setTimeout( function ( ) { waitingDialog.hide(); }, 1000 );

possible options for dialogSize are

sm - small

- small m - normal

- normal lg - large

possible options for progressType are

success

danger

warning

info

Contributing

🔥Before🔥 making a pull request do the following steps:

Run gulp Make sure gulp doesn't return any errors Open test/run.html in your favorite browser Make sure there are no errors in dev console Make sure all dialogs behave correctly

Setting up the environment:

Install Node.js Go to your project directory Run npm install -g bower Run npm install -g gulp Run npm install Run bower install

🌻You should only modify files inside src or test directories!🌻 Files in the build directory are generated automatically after running gulp .

Examples

HTML page example: