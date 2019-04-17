A treeview component for Bootstrap and Vue.js 2.0+

Online demo

https://bootstrap-vue-treeview.appdiamond.pl

Features

Drag & drop nodes

Context menu

Installation

npm install --save bootstrap-vue-treeview

Getting started

Webpack

If you use Webpack bundler (recommended) you can import component and register it locally:

import { bTreeView } from 'bootstrap-vue-treeview' [...] components : { bTreeView },

or globally using plugin:

import BootstrapVueTreeview from 'bootstrap-vue-treeview' Vue.use(BootstrapVueTreeview)

Now you can you the treeview component in your code:

< b-tree-view :data = "treeData" > </ b-tree-view >

export default { data() { return { treeData : [{ "id" : 2 , "name" : "Venus" , "children" : [{ "id" : 3 , "name" : "Neptune" }, { "id" : 4 , "name" : "Stratus" } ] } ] } } }

API

TreeView

1. Vue props

Prop Type Description Default value Required data Array Tree data - Yes nodeKeyProp String Name of the property containing unique node key "id" No nodeChildrenProp String Where to look for node children "children" No nodeLabelProp String Name of the property containing node label "name" No showIcons Boolean Show/hide icons false No iconClassProp String Name of the property containing icon class "icon" No defaultIconClass String Icon class to apply if node has no icon class property null No prependIconClass String Class to apply to every icon (common to all icons) null No nodesDraggable Boolean Enable/disable drag & drop feature false No contextMenu Boolean Enable/disable context menu true No renameNodeOnDblClick Boolean Enable/disable double click to rename feature true No contextMenuItems Array of menu items Context menu items [ { code: 'DELETE_NODE', label: 'Delete node' }, { code: 'RENAME_NODE', label: 'Rename node' } ] No

2. Events

Event name Description Parameters nodeSelect Triggered every time a node is selected/deselected. Check second parameter to verify if the node was selected or deselected TreeNode object, isSelected contextMenuItemSelect Triggered every time a context menu item was clicked. Context menu item object (see below), TreeNode object

TreeNode

Props and events of the tree node component are not intended to be used directly.

1. Methods

Method name Description Parameters select Select node - deselect Deselect node - expand Expand node (show children) - collapse Collapse node (hide children) - toggle Expand/collapse -

Menu item

1. Properties