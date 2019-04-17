A treeview component for Bootstrap and Vue.js 2.0+
https://bootstrap-vue-treeview.appdiamond.pl
npm install --save bootstrap-vue-treeview
If you use Webpack bundler (recommended) you can import component and register it locally:
import { bTreeView } from 'bootstrap-vue-treeview'
[...]
components: {
bTreeView
},
or globally using plugin:
import BootstrapVueTreeview from 'bootstrap-vue-treeview'
Vue.use(BootstrapVueTreeview)
Now you can you the treeview component in your code:
<b-tree-view :data="treeData"></b-tree-view>
export default {
data() {
return {
treeData: [{"id": 2, "name": "Venus" , "children": [{"id": 3, "name": "Neptune"}, {"id": 4, "name": "Stratus"} ] } ]
}
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default value
|Required
|data
|Array
|Tree data
|-
|Yes
|nodeKeyProp
|String
|Name of the property containing unique node key
|"id"
|No
|nodeChildrenProp
|String
|Where to look for node children
|"children"
|No
|nodeLabelProp
|String
|Name of the property containing node label
|"name"
|No
|showIcons
|Boolean
|Show/hide icons
|false
|No
|iconClassProp
|String
|Name of the property containing icon class
|"icon"
|No
|defaultIconClass
|String
|Icon class to apply if node has no icon class property
|null
|No
|prependIconClass
|String
|Class to apply to every icon (common to all icons)
|null
|No
|nodesDraggable
|Boolean
|Enable/disable drag & drop feature
|false
|No
|contextMenu
|Boolean
|Enable/disable context menu
|true
|No
|renameNodeOnDblClick
|Boolean
|Enable/disable double click to rename feature
|true
|No
|contextMenuItems
|Array of menu items
|Context menu items
|[ { code: 'DELETE_NODE', label: 'Delete node' }, { code: 'RENAME_NODE', label: 'Rename node' } ]
|No
|Event name
|Description
|Parameters
|nodeSelect
|Triggered every time a node is selected/deselected. Check second parameter to verify if the node was selected or deselected
|TreeNode object, isSelected
|contextMenuItemSelect
|Triggered every time a context menu item was clicked.
|Context menu item object (see below), TreeNode object
Props and events of the tree node component are not intended to be used directly.
|Method name
|Description
|Parameters
|select
|Select node
|-
|deselect
|Deselect node
|-
|expand
|Expand node (show children)
|-
|collapse
|Collapse node (hide children)
|-
|toggle
|Expand/collapse
|-
|Property
|Description
|code
|Code of the menu item. Check this code to know which menu item was clicked.
|label
|Label being displayed for the user