With more than 85 components, over 45 available plugins, several directives, and 1000+ icons, BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of the Bootstrap v4.5 component and grid system available for Vue.js v2.6, complete with extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.







Support this project by becoming a sponsor.

Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Partners

License

Released under the MIT License. Copyright (c) BootstrapVue.