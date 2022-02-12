BootstrapVue 3

Early (but lovely) implementation of Vue 3, Bootstrap 5 and Typescript





Why BootstrapVue3?

BootstrapVue3 is an attempt to have BootstrapVue components in Vue3, Bootstrap 5, and typescript. Another goal is to have components written in a simple and readable way.

As you may suppose, this library is heavily inspired by BootstrapVue, as well as the components properties, events, slots, directives, etc. We want to make it that way because we want to have compatibility with BootstrapVue, so it will be easy to switch between libraries.

Install

NPM npm i --save bootstrap bootstrap-vue-3 Yarn yarn add bootstrap bootstrap-vue-3

Contribute & support 🙌

This project is still in alpha version so there is a lot of work to do. If you want to contribute you can:

submit an issue

or better, a pull request

or even better, visit my patreon page and support me 😄

One-time donations

Or if you prefer you can make a one-time donation through these channels:

License

Released under the MIT Licence. Copyright (c) BootstrapVue3.

Making a new release

npm run release git push

then https://github.com/cdmoro/bootstrap-vue-3/releases/new