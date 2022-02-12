Early (but lovely) implementation of Vue 3, Bootstrap 5 and Typescript
BootstrapVue3 is an attempt to have BootstrapVue components in Vue3, Bootstrap 5, and typescript. Another goal is to have components written in a simple and readable way.
As you may suppose, this library is heavily inspired by BootstrapVue, as well as the components properties, events, slots, directives, etc. We want to make it that way because we want to have compatibility with BootstrapVue, so it will be easy to switch between libraries.
# NPM
npm i --save bootstrap bootstrap-vue-3
# Yarn
yarn add bootstrap bootstrap-vue-3
This project is still in alpha version so there is a lot of work to do. If you want to contribute you can:
Or if you prefer you can make a one-time donation through these channels:
Released under the MIT Licence. Copyright (c) BootstrapVue3.
npm run release
git push --follow-tags