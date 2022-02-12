openbase logo
bv3

bootstrap-vue-3

by Carlos Bonadeo
0.1.6 (see all)

Early (but lovely) implementation of Vue 3, Bootstrap 5 and Typescript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

277

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

BootstrapVue 3

Early (but lovely) implementation of Vue 3, Bootstrap 5 and Typescript


Current version Bootstrap version Vue.js version Build status
npm downloads npm weekly downloads

Why BootstrapVue3?

BootstrapVue3 is an attempt to have BootstrapVue components in Vue3, Bootstrap 5, and typescript. Another goal is to have components written in a simple and readable way.

As you may suppose, this library is heavily inspired by BootstrapVue, as well as the components properties, events, slots, directives, etc. We want to make it that way because we want to have compatibility with BootstrapVue, so it will be easy to switch between libraries.

Install

# NPM
npm i --save bootstrap bootstrap-vue-3

# Yarn
yarn add bootstrap bootstrap-vue-3

Contribute & support 🙌

This project is still in alpha version so there is a lot of work to do. If you want to contribute you can:

One-time donations

Or if you prefer you can make a one-time donation through these channels:

"Buy Me A Coffee" Invitame un café en cafecito.app

Links

License

Released under the MIT Licence. Copyright (c) BootstrapVue3.

Making a new release

npm run release
git push --follow-tags

then https://github.com/cdmoro/bootstrap-vue-3/releases/new

