bootstrap-vue

by bootstrap-vue
2.21.2

BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.

Overview

346K

GitHub Stars

13.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

347

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5
Read All Reviews
parimalyeole1
vinaysaini
giuseppecampanelli
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
6Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme


With more than 85 components, over 45 available plugins, several directives, and 1000+ icons, BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of the Bootstrap v4.5 component and grid system available for Vue.js v2.6, complete with extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.


100
Parimal Yeole
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

This Library is so powerful and best for creating bootstrap UI Components for Vue App. I'm currently using this library for my vue project and this really helps to add optimized bootstrap UI Components for my Vue Project. in a better and faster way. using this library I've saved a lot of time and delivered best performance and best in UI Vue App to clients. very useful library for beginners who are using vue for their web app projects. best in performance and with great community.

0
Vinay Saini
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Very good library to manage design in Vue application. When you have less knowledge about CSS, you should always use bootstrap. It gives out of the box design for almost all items we need in the UI. It has a huge community and documentation is also very good. Always helped me to build clean and powerful frontend projects.

0
Giuseppe Campanelli
Online Programmer @ Ubisoft
6 months ago

Given the popularity of bootstrap, Bootstrap-Vue is a great wrapper of bootstrap elements that helps you easily integrate these components in your Vue application.

2
sajinimarychandy
riginoommen
Akshay Kadambattu
February 8, 2021
Easy to Use

A load of Vue components good for plug and play development or prototyping or just to meet the deadline. Its not that cool when you use Tailwind for most of the projects. Otherwise, a great choice.

0
Tolotriniaina RAMASIHEINTSOA
11 days ago

