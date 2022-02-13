A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.
|bootstrap-validate Version
|Bootstrap Version
|Documentation
|v1
|Bootstrap 3
|v1 Download + Docs
|v2
|Bootstrap 4
|v2 Download + Docs
|v3 (Upcoming)
|Bootstrap 5, Bootstrap 4?
|v3 Download + Docs
Read the Documentation at bootstrap-validate.js.org.
$ npm i bootstrap-validate
Include the bootstrap-validate.js script:
<script defer="defer" src="bootstrap-validate.js"></script>
We want the
#name to be not longer than 30 characters!
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label">Enter a Name</label>
<input id="name">
</div>
<script>
bootstrapValidate('#name', 'max:30:Your name must not be longer than 30 characters');
</script>
Validating an
<div class="form-group">
<label for="email" class="control-label">Enter your E-Mail</label>
<div class="input" id="email">
</div>
<script>
bootstrapValidate('#email', 'email:Enter a valid email address');
</script>
See the v2 Documentation on https://bootstrap-validate.js.org/v2/ to see all available validation features, examples, and usage with module bundlers.
See examples/ for real-world usage.
You can find current Releases under Releases and older Releases for Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4 in the Download Archive.
See CHANGELOG.
Validation Rules are at least unit-tested. Use
npm test to spin up the test suites.
Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE.