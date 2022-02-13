A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.

🎉 Support us with Developer Merchandise

Check out stickers, apparel and accessoires for devs on https://devsfordevs.shop.

Supported Versions

Documentation

Read the Documentation at bootstrap-validate.js.org.

Quick Start

$ npm i bootstrap-validate

Include the bootstrap-validate.js script:

< script defer = "defer" src = "bootstrap-validate.js" > </ script >

We want the #name to be not longer than 30 characters!

< div class = "form-group" > < label class = "control-label" > Enter a Name </ label > < input id = "name" > </ div > < script > bootstrapValidate( '#name' , 'max:30:Your name must not be longer than 30 characters' ); </ script >

Validating an #email address couldn't be easier!

< div class = "form-group" > < label for = "email" class = "control-label" > Enter your E-Mail </ label > < div class = "input" id = "email" > </ div > < script > bootstrapValidate( '#email' , 'email:Enter a valid email address' ); </ script >

More Features!

See the v2 Documentation on https://bootstrap-validate.js.org/v2/ to see all available validation features, examples, and usage with module bundlers.

Examples

See examples/ for real-world usage.

Download

You can find current Releases under Releases and older Releases for Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4 in the Download Archive.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

Tests

Validation Rules are at least unit-tested. Use npm test to spin up the test suites.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE.