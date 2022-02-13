openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bv

bootstrap-validate

by Pascale Beier
2.2.4 (see all)

A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

336

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Bootstrap Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bootstrap-validate

GitHub Workflow Status Lint GitHub Workflow Status Lint GitHub release (latest SemVer) npm GitHub

A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.

Demo

🎉 Support us with Developer Merchandise

Check out stickers, apparel and accessoires for devs on https://devsfordevs.shop.

Supported Versions

bootstrap-validate VersionBootstrap VersionDocumentation
v1Bootstrap 3v1 Download + Docs
v2Bootstrap 4v2 Download + Docs
v3 (Upcoming)Bootstrap 5, Bootstrap 4?v3 Download + Docs

Documentation

Read the Documentation at bootstrap-validate.js.org.

Quick Start

$ npm i bootstrap-validate

Include the bootstrap-validate.js script:

<script defer="defer" src="bootstrap-validate.js"></script>

We want the #name to be not longer than 30 characters!

<div class="form-group">
    <label class="control-label">Enter a Name</label>
    <input id="name">
</div>

<script>
bootstrapValidate('#name', 'max:30:Your name must not be longer than 30 characters');
</script>

Validating an #email address couldn't be easier!

<div class="form-group">
  <label for="email" class="control-label">Enter your E-Mail</label>
  <div class="input" id="email">
</div>

<script>
bootstrapValidate('#email', 'email:Enter a valid email address');
</script>

More Features!

See the v2 Documentation on https://bootstrap-validate.js.org/v2/ to see all available validation features, examples, and usage with module bundlers.

Examples

See examples/ for real-world usage.

Download

You can find current Releases under Releases and older Releases for Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4 in the Download Archive.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

Tests

Validation Rules are at least unit-tested. Use npm test to spin up the test suites.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bv
bootstrap-validatorA user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 3
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9K
jbv
@emretulek/jbvalidatorHTML 5 & Bootstrap Jquery Form Validation Plugin
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
12
smo
smokejsSmoke form validation and components for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
46
bfe
bootstrap-form-error-reporterThis plugin takes the validation responsibility from the application and puts a hook to validate form and fields using bootstrap css classes.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
jfv
jquery-form-validationjQuery library to validate html forms. compatible with bootstrap v4 and bootstrap v3
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
35
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial