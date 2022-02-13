openbase logo
bvr

bootstrap-v4-rtl

by Mahdi Majidzadeh
4.6.0-3

RTL edition of bootstrap v4 for rtl languages like Farsi and Arabic

Readme

Bootstrap logo

Bootstrap RTL

based on version 4.6.0

Sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.
Explore Bootstrap docs »


Install

Install with npm:

npm i bootstrap-v4-rtl

Quick start

Add rtl class to any element and every thing inside that turn to RTL layout

NOTE: This package is designed for multilanguage projects to change all page direction just with adding rtl class, so all left and right classes is reversed when you are in rtl

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

bootstrap/
├── css/
│   ├── bootstrap-rtl.css
│   ├── bootstrap-rtl.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-rtl.min.css
│   └── bootstrap-rtl.min.css.map
└── js/
    ├── bootstrap.js
    └── bootstrap.min.js

We provide compiled CSS and JS (bootstrap.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (bootstrap.min.*). CSS source maps (bootstrap.*.map) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools.

Contributors

Mahdi Majidzadeh twitter - github

