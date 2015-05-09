A simple and elegant solution to displaying hierarchical tree structures (i.e. a Tree View) while leveraging the best that Twitter Bootstrap has to offer.
Where provided these are the actual versions bootstrap-treeview has been tested against.
You can install using bower (recommended):
$ bower install bootstrap-treeview
or using npm:
$ npm install bootstrap-treeview
or download manually.
Add the following resources for the bootstrap-treeview to function correctly.
<!-- Required Stylesheets -->
<link href="bootstrap.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Required Javascript -->
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bootstrap-treeview.js"></script>
The component will bind to any existing DOM element.
<div id="tree"></div>
Basic usage may look something like this.
function getTree() {
// Some logic to retrieve, or generate tree structure
return data;
}
$('#tree').treeview({data: getTree()});
In order to define the hierarchical structure needed for the tree it's necessary to provide a nested array of JavaScript objects.
Example
var tree = [
{
text: "Parent 1",
nodes: [
{
text: "Child 1",
nodes: [
{
text: "Grandchild 1"
},
{
text: "Grandchild 2"
}
]
},
{
text: "Child 2"
}
]
},
{
text: "Parent 2"
},
{
text: "Parent 3"
},
{
text: "Parent 4"
},
{
text: "Parent 5"
}
];
At the lowest level a tree node is a represented as a simple JavaScript object. This one required property
text will build you a tree.
{
text: "Node 1"
}
If you want to do more, here's the full node specification
{
text: "Node 1",
icon: "glyphicon glyphicon-stop",
selectedIcon: "glyphicon glyphicon-stop",
color: "#000000",
backColor: "#FFFFFF",
href: "#node-1",
selectable: true,
state: {
checked: true,
disabled: true,
expanded: true,
selected: true
},
tags: ['available'],
nodes: [
{},
...
]
}
The following properties are defined to allow node level overrides, such as node specific icons, colours and tags.
String
Mandatory
The text value displayed for a given tree node, typically to the right of the nodes icon.
String
Optional
The icon displayed on a given node, typically to the left of the text.
For simplicity we directly leverage Bootstraps Glyphicons support and as such you should provide both the base class and individual icon class separated by a space.
By providing the base class you retain full control over the icons used. If you want to use your own then just add your class to this icon field.
String
Optional
The icon displayed on a given node when selected, typically to the left of the text.
String
Optional
The foreground color used on a given node, overrides global color option.
String
Optional
The background color used on a given node, overrides global color option.
String
Optional
Used in conjunction with global enableLinks option to specify anchor tag URL on a given node.
Boolean
Default: true
Whether or not a node is selectable in the tree. False indicates the node should act as an expansion heading and will not fire selection events.
Object
Optional
Describes a node's initial state.
Boolean
Default: false
Whether or not a node is checked, represented by a checkbox style glyphicon.
Boolean
Default: false
Whether or not a node is disabled (not selectable, expandable or checkable).
Boolean
Default: false
Whether or not a node is expanded i.e. open. Takes precedence over global option levels.
Boolean
Default: false
Whether or not a node is selected.
Array of Strings
Optional
Used in conjunction with global showTags option to add additional information to the right of each node; using Bootstrap Badges
You can extend the node object by adding any number of additional key value pairs that you require for your application. Remember this is the object which will be passed around during selection events.
Options allow you to customise the treeview's default appearance and behaviour. They are passed to the plugin on initialization, as an object.
// Example: initializing the treeview
// expanded to 5 levels
// with a background color of green
$('#tree').treeview({
data: data, // data is not optional
levels: 5,
backColor: 'green'
});
You can pass a new options object to the treeview at any time but this will have the effect of re-initializing the treeview.
The following is a list of all available options.
Array of Objects. No default, expects data
This is the core data to be displayed by the tree view.
String, any legal color value. Default: inherits from Bootstrap.css.
Sets the default background color used by all nodes, except when overridden on a per node basis in data.
String, any legal color value. Default: inherits from Bootstrap.css.
Sets the border color for the component; set showBorder to false if you don't want a visible border.
String, class names(s). Default: "glyphicon glyphicon-check" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the icon to be as a checked checkbox, used in conjunction with showCheckbox.
String, class name(s). Default: "glyphicon glyphicon-minus" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the icon to be used on a collapsible tree node.
String, any legal color value. Default: inherits from Bootstrap.css.
Sets the default foreground color used by all nodes, except when overridden on a per node basis in data.
String, class name(s). Default: "glyphicon" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the icon to be used on a tree node with no child nodes.
Boolean. Default: false
Whether or not to present node text as a hyperlink. The href value of which must be provided in the data structure on a per node basis.
String, class name(s). Default: "glyphicon glyphicon-plus" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the icon to be used on an expandable tree node.
Boolean. Default: true
Whether or not to highlight search results.
Boolean. Default: true
Whether or not to highlight the selected node.
Integer. Default: 2
Sets the number of hierarchical levels deep the tree will be expanded to by default.
Boolean. Default: false
Whether or not multiple nodes can be selected at the same time.
String, class name(s). Default: "glyphicon glyphicon-stop" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the default icon to be used on all nodes, except when overridden on a per node basis in data.
String, any legal color value. Default: '#F5F5F5'.
Sets the default background color activated when the users cursor hovers over a node.
String, class name(s). Default: "glyphicon glyphicon-stop" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the default icon to be used on all selected nodes, except when overridden on a per node basis in data.
String, any legal color value. Default: undefined, inherits.
Sets the background color of the selected node.
String, any legal color value. Default: '#D9534F'.
Sets the foreground color of the selected node.
String, any legal color value. Default: '#428bca'.
Sets the background color of the selected node.
String, any legal color value. Default: '#FFFFFF'.
Sets the foreground color of the selected node.
Boolean. Default: true
Whether or not to display a border around nodes.
Boolean. Default: false
Whether or not to display checkboxes on nodes.
Boolean. Default: true
Whether or not to display a nodes icon.
Boolean. Default: false
Whether or not to display tags to the right of each node. The values of which must be provided in the data structure on a per node basis.
String, class names(s). Default: "glyphicon glyphicon-unchecked" as defined by Bootstrap Glyphicons
Sets the icon to be as an unchecked checkbox, used in conjunction with showCheckbox.
Methods provide a way of interacting with the plugin programmatically. For example, expanding a node is possible via the expandNode method.
You can invoke methods in one of two ways, using either:
The plugin's wrapper works as a proxy for accessing the underlying methods.
$('#tree').treeview('methodName', args)
Limitation, multiple arguments must be passed as an array of arguments.
You can get an instance of the treeview using one of the two following methods.
// This special method returns an instance of the treeview.
$('#tree').treeview(true)
.methodName(args);
// The instance is also saved in the DOM elements data,
// and accessible using the plugin's id 'treeview'.
$('#tree').data('treeview')
.methodName(args);
A better approach, if you plan a lot of interaction.
The following is a list of all available methods.
Checks all tree nodes
$('#tree').treeview('checkAll', { silent: true });
Triggers
nodeChecked event; pass silent to suppress events.
Checks a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId.
$('#tree').treeview('checkNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeChecked event; pass silent to suppress events.
Clear the tree view of any previous search results e.g. remove their highlighted state.
$('#tree').treeview('clearSearch');
Triggers
searchCleared event
Collapse all tree nodes, collapsing the entire tree.
$('#tree').treeview('collapseAll', { silent: true });
Triggers
nodeCollapsed event; pass silent to suppress events.
Collapse a given tree node and it's child nodes. If you don't want to collapse the child nodes, pass option
{ ignoreChildren: true }.
$('#tree').treeview('collapseNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true, ignoreChildren: false } ]);
Triggers
nodeCollapsed event; pass silent to suppress events.
Disable all tree nodes
$('#tree').treeview('disableAll', { silent: true });
Triggers
nodeDisabled event; pass silent to suppress events.
Disable a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId.
$('#tree').treeview('disableNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeDisabled event; pass silent to suppress events.
Enable all tree nodes
$('#tree').treeview('enableAll', { silent: true });
Triggers
nodeEnabled event; pass silent to suppress events.
Enable a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId.
$('#tree').treeview('enableNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeEnabled event; pass silent to suppress events.
Expand all tree nodes. Optionally can be expanded to any given number of levels.
$('#tree').treeview('expandAll', { levels: 2, silent: true });
Triggers
nodeExpanded event; pass silent to suppress events.
Expand a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId. Optionally can be expanded to any given number of levels.
$('#tree').treeview('expandNode', [ nodeId, { levels: 2, silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeExpanded event; pass silent to suppress events.
Returns an array of collapsed nodes e.g. state.expanded = false.
$('#tree').treeview('getCollapsed', nodeId);
Returns an array of disabled nodes e.g. state.disabled = true.
$('#tree').treeview('getDisabled', nodeId);
Returns an array of enabled nodes e.g. state.disabled = false.
$('#tree').treeview('getEnabled', nodeId);
Returns an array of expanded nodes e.g. state.expanded = true.
$('#tree').treeview('getExpanded', nodeId);
Returns a single node object that matches the given node id.
$('#tree').treeview('getNode', nodeId);
Returns the parent node of a given node, if valid otherwise returns undefined.
$('#tree').treeview('getParent', node);
Returns an array of selected nodes e.g. state.selected = true.
$('#tree').treeview('getSelected', nodeId);
Returns an array of sibling nodes for a given node, if valid otherwise returns undefined.
$('#tree').treeview('getSiblings', node);
Returns an array of unselected nodes e.g. state.selected = false.
$('#tree').treeview('getUnselected', nodeId);
Removes the tree view component. Removing attached events, internal attached objects, and added HTML elements.
$('#tree').treeview('remove');
Reveals a given tree node, expanding the tree from node to root.
$('#tree').treeview('revealNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeExpanded event; pass silent to suppress events.
Searches the tree view for nodes that match a given string, highlighting them in the tree.
Returns an array of matching nodes.
$('#tree').treeview('search', [ 'Parent', {
ignoreCase: true, // case insensitive
exactMatch: false, // like or equals
revealResults: true, // reveal matching nodes
}]);
Triggers
searchComplete event
Selects a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId.
$('#tree').treeview('selectNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeSelected event; pass silent to suppress events.
Toggles a nodes checked state; checking if unchecked, unchecking if checked.
$('#tree').treeview('toggleNodeChecked', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers either
nodeChecked or
nodeUnchecked event; pass silent to suppress events.
Toggles a nodes disabled state; disabling if enabled, enabling if disabled.
$('#tree').treeview('toggleNodeDisabled', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers either
nodeDisabled or
nodeEnabled event; pass silent to suppress events.
Toggles a nodes expanded state; collapsing if expanded, expanding if collapsed.
$('#tree').treeview('toggleNodeExpanded', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers either
nodeExpanded or
nodeCollapsed event; pass silent to suppress events.
Toggles a node selected state; selecting if unselected, unselecting if selected.
$('#tree').treeview('toggleNodeSelected', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers either
nodeSelected or
nodeUnselected event; pass silent to suppress events.
Uncheck all tree nodes.
$('#tree').treeview('uncheckAll', { silent: true });
Triggers
nodeUnchecked event; pass silent to suppress events.
Uncheck a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId.
$('#tree').treeview('uncheckNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeUnchecked event; pass silent to suppress events.
Unselects a given tree node, accepts node or nodeId.
$('#tree').treeview('unselectNode', [ nodeId, { silent: true } ]);
Triggers
nodeUnselected event; pass silent to suppress events.
Events are provided so that your application can respond to changes in the treeview's state. For example, if you want to update a display when a node is selected use the
nodeSelected event.
You can bind to any event defined below by either using an options callback handler, or the standard jQuery .on method.
Example using options callback handler:
$('#tree').treeview({
// The naming convention for callback's is to prepend with `on`
// and capitalize the first letter of the event name
// e.g. nodeSelected -> onNodeSelected
onNodeSelected: function(event, data) {
// Your logic goes here
});
and using jQuery .on method
$('#tree').on('nodeSelected', function(event, data) {
// Your logic goes here
});
nodeChecked (event, node) - A node is checked.
nodeCollapsed (event, node) - A node is collapsed.
nodeDisabled (event, node) - A node is disabled.
nodeEnabled (event, node) - A node is enabled.
nodeExpanded (event, node) - A node is expanded.
nodeSelected (event, node) - A node is selected.
nodeUnchecked (event, node) - A node is unchecked.
nodeUnselected (event, node) - A node is unselected.
searchComplete (event, results) - After a search completes
searchCleared (event, results) - After search results are cleared
Copyright 2013 Jonathan Miles
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.