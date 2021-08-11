openbase logo
Readme

Bootstrap Tour

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status NPM Version Reviewed by Hound

Quick and easy way to build your product tours with Bootstrap Popovers.

Compatible with Bootstrap >= 2.3.0

Demo and Documentation

http://bootstraptour.com

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Gulp.

Feel free to contribute with pull requests, bug reports or enhancement suggestions.

We use Gulp and Jasmine. Both make your life easier ;)

Develop

Files to be developed are located under ./src/. Compiled sources are then automatically put under ./build/, ./test/ and ./docs/.

Requirements

To begin, you need a few standard dependencies installed. These commands will install ruby, gem, node, yarn, and gulp's command line runner:

Debian/Ubuntu Linux
$ curl -sS https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/pubkey.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
$ echo "deb https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/yarn.list
$ sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install ruby-full yarn
Mac OS X
$ /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"
$ brew install ruby yarn
Development requirements
$ yarn global add gulp-cli
$ yarn
$ gem install jekyll

For Mac OS X Mavericks (10.9) users: You will need to jump through all these hoops before you can install Jekyll.

Gulp usage

Run gulp and start to develop with ease:

$ gulp
$ gulp dist
$ gulp test
$ gulp docs
$ gulp clean
$ gulp server
$ gulp bump --type minor (major.minor.patch)

Check gulpfile.coffee to know more.

License

Code licensed under the MIT license. Documentation licensed under CC BY 3.0.

