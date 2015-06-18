openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
btc

bootstrap-touch-carousel

by Andreas Klein
0.8.0 (see all)

[Not maintained] A drop-in perfection for Twitter Bootstrap's Carousel (v3) to enable gestures on touch devices

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

215

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This package is no longer maintained! We're searching for contributors

Bootstrap TouchCarousel - Feels good!

Bower version

A drop-in perfection for Twitter Bootstrap's Carousel (v3) to enable gestures on touch devices.
The Plugin uses hammer.js, A javascript library for multi-touch gestures to enable touch gestures that feels awesome. If you just have a touch device handy, visit the demo and feel it by yourself.

TOC

Features

  • Supported gestures: dragleft dragright swipeleft swiperight
  • Optimized layout for touch devices
  • Build with Less & Grunt
  • No extra initializations

Quick start: Get the plugin

Three quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone git://github.com/ixisio/bootstrap-touch-carousel.git
  • Install with Bower: bower install bootstrap-touch-carousel.
  • Add as Bootstrap git submodule git submodule add git://github.com/ixisio/bootstrap-touch-carousel.git /vendor/your-sm

Plugin Options

Have a look at the original bootstrap carousel documentation, the options are mostly the same.
http://getbootstrap.com/javascript/#carousel

interval

  • Type: Number Boolean
  • Default false

The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an item. If false, carousel will not automatically cycle.

data-interval="2000"

toughness

  • Type: Number
  • Default 0.25

Dragging toughness of first and last carousel item.

data-toughness="0.5"

How it works

This jQuery Plugin is designed to add touch-support to your existing bootstrap carousel. The only thing you have to do, is to load these files into your existing Bootstrap project:

  • /dist/js/bootstrap-touch-carousel.js
  • /dist/css/bootstrap-touch-carousel.css

Read more about this plugin works here: http://andreasklein.org/articles/bootstrap-touch

Contributing

Please read through the official twbs contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at editorconfig.org.

Compiling CSS and JavaScript

Bootstrap uses Grunt with convenient methods for working with the framework. It's how we compile our code, run tests, and more. To use it, install the required dependencies as directed and then run some Grunt commands.

See twbs docs

Available Grunt Tasks

  • grunt Default tasks watches for JavaScript & LESS Changes
  • grunt build creates a distribution build
  • grunt test provides some qunit tests
  • grunt bump release management

Copyright (c) 2014 ixisio Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

js
jssor-sliderTouch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
202
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@openeuropa/bcl-carouselOpeneuropa Bootstrap Component Library
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
55
bcs
bootstrap-carousel-swipeAdding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
95
bcs
bcswipeSuper lightweight jQuery plugin to enable swipe gestures for Bootstrap 3 carousels on iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
ct
carousel-templateCarousel Bootstrap 4 Slider Template.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial