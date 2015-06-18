This package is no longer maintained! We're searching for contributors

Bootstrap TouchCarousel - Feels good!

A drop-in perfection for Twitter Bootstrap's Carousel (v3) to enable gestures on touch devices.

The Plugin uses hammer.js, A javascript library for multi-touch gestures to enable touch gestures that feels awesome. If you just have a touch device handy, visit the demo and feel it by yourself.

TOC

Features

Supported gestures: dragleft dragright swipeleft swiperight

Optimized layout for touch devices

Build with Less & Grunt

No extra initializations

Quick start: Get the plugin

Three quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone git://github.com/ixisio/bootstrap-touch-carousel.git

Install with Bower: bower install bootstrap-touch-carousel .

. Add as Bootstrap git submodule git submodule add git://github.com/ixisio/bootstrap-touch-carousel.git /vendor/your-sm

Plugin Options

Have a look at the original bootstrap carousel documentation, the options are mostly the same.

http://getbootstrap.com/javascript/#carousel

interval

Type: Number Boolean

Default false

The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an item. If false, carousel will not automatically cycle.

data-interval="2000"

toughness

Type: Number

Default 0.25

Dragging toughness of first and last carousel item.

data-toughness="0.5"

How it works

This jQuery Plugin is designed to add touch-support to your existing bootstrap carousel. The only thing you have to do, is to load these files into your existing Bootstrap project:

/dist/js/bootstrap-touch-carousel.js

/dist/css/bootstrap-touch-carousel.css

Read more about this plugin works here: http://andreasklein.org/articles/bootstrap-touch

Contributing

Please read through the official twbs contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at editorconfig.org.

Compiling CSS and JavaScript

Bootstrap uses Grunt with convenient methods for working with the framework. It's how we compile our code, run tests, and more. To use it, install the required dependencies as directed and then run some Grunt commands.

See twbs docs

Available Grunt Tasks

grunt Default tasks watches for JavaScript & LESS Changes

grunt build creates a distribution build

grunt test provides some qunit tests

grunt bump release management

Copyright (c) 2014 ixisio Licensed under the MIT license.