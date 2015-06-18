A drop-in perfection for Twitter Bootstrap's Carousel (v3) to enable gestures on touch devices.
The Plugin uses hammer.js, A javascript library for multi-touch gestures to enable touch gestures that feels awesome. If you just have a touch device handy, visit the demo and feel it by yourself.
dragleft
dragright
swipeleft
swiperight
Three quick start options are available:
git clone git://github.com/ixisio/bootstrap-touch-carousel.git
bower install bootstrap-touch-carousel.
git submodule add git://github.com/ixisio/bootstrap-touch-carousel.git /vendor/your-sm
Have a look at the original bootstrap carousel documentation, the options are mostly the same.
http://getbootstrap.com/javascript/#carousel
Number
Boolean
false
The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an item. If false, carousel will not automatically cycle.
data-interval="2000"
Number
0.25
Dragging toughness of first and last carousel item.
data-toughness="0.5"
This jQuery Plugin is designed to add touch-support to your existing bootstrap carousel. The only thing you have to do, is to load these files into your existing Bootstrap project:
/dist/js/bootstrap-touch-carousel.js
/dist/css/bootstrap-touch-carousel.css
Read more about this plugin works here: http://andreasklein.org/articles/bootstrap-touch
Please read through the official twbs contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at editorconfig.org.
Bootstrap uses Grunt with convenient methods for working with the framework. It's how we compile our code, run tests, and more. To use it, install the required dependencies as directed and then run some Grunt commands.
grunt Default tasks watches for JavaScript & LESS Changes
grunt build creates a distribution build
grunt test provides some qunit tests
grunt bump release management
Copyright (c) 2014 ixisio Licensed under the MIT license.