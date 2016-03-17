Bootstrap Toggle is a highly flexible Bootstrap plugin that converts checkboxes into toggles.
Visit http://www.bootstraptoggle.com for demos.
You can download the latest version of Bootstrap Toggle or use CDN to load the library.
Warning If you are using Bootstrap v2.3.2, use
bootstrap2-toggle.min.js and
bootstrap2-toggle.min.css instead.
<link href="https://gitcdn.github.io/bootstrap-toggle/2.2.2/css/bootstrap-toggle.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://gitcdn.github.io/bootstrap-toggle/2.2.2/js/bootstrap-toggle.min.js"></script>
bower install bootstrap-toggle
Simply add
data-toggle="toggle" to convert checkboxes into toggles.
<input type="checkbox" checked data-toggle="toggle">
Refer to Bootstrap Form Controls documentation to create stacked checkboxes. Simply add
data-toggle="toggle" to convert checkboxes into toggles.
<div class="checkbox">
<label>
<input type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
Option one is enabled
</label>
</div>
<div class="checkbox disabled">
<label>
<input type="checkbox" disabled data-toggle="toggle">
Option two is disabled
</label>
</div>
Refer to Bootstrap Form Controls documentation to create inline checkboxes. Simply add
data-toggle="toggle" to a convert checkboxes into toggles.
<label class="checkbox-inline">
<input type="checkbox" checked data-toggle="toggle"> First
</label>
<label class="checkbox-inline">
<input type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle"> Second
</label>
<label class="checkbox-inline">
<input type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle"> Third
</label>
Initialize toggles with id
toggle-one with a single line of JavaScript.
<input id="toggle-one" checked type="checkbox">
<script>
$(function() {
$('#toggle-one').bootstrapToggle();
})
</script>
Options can be passed via data attributes or JavaScript. For data attributes, append the option name to
data-, as in
data-on="Enabled".
<input type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle" data-on="Enabled" data-off="Disabled">
<input type="checkbox" id="toggle-two">
<script>
$(function() {
$('#toggle-two').bootstrapToggle({
on: 'Enabled',
off: 'Disabled'
});
})
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|on
|string/html
|"On"
|Text of the on toggle
|off
|string/html
|"Off"
|Text of the off toggle
|size
|string
|"normal"
|Size of the toggle. Possible values are
large,
normal,
small,
mini.
|onstyle
|string
|"primary"
|Style of the on toggle. Possible values are
default,
primary,
success,
info,
warning,
danger
|offstyle
|string
|"default"
|Style of the off toggle. Possible values are
default,
primary,
success,
info,
warning,
danger
|style
|string
|Appends the value to the class attribute of the toggle. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference.
|width
|integer
|null
|Sets the width of the toggle. if set to null, width will be calculated.
|height
|integer
|null
|Sets the height of the toggle. if set to null, height will be calculated.
Methods can be used to control toggles directly.
<input id="toggle-demo" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
|Method
|Example
|Description
|initialize
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle()
|Initializes the toggle plugin with options
|destroy
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('destroy')
|Destroys the toggle
|on
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('on')
|Sets the toggle to 'On' state
|off
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('off')
|Sets the toggle to 'Off' state
|toggle
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('toggle')
|Toggles the state of the toggle
|enable
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('enable')
|Enables the toggle
|disable
|$('#toggle-demo').bootstrapToggle('disable')
|Disables the toggle
Note All events are propagated to and from input element to the toggle.
You should listen to events from the
<input type="checkbox"> directly rather than look for custom events.
<input id="toggle-event" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<div id="console-event"></div>
<script>
$(function() {
$('#toggle-event').change(function() {
$('#console-event').html('Toggle: ' + $(this).prop('checked'))
})
})
</script>
This also means that using the API or Input to trigger events will work both ways.
<input id="toggle-trigger" type="checkbox" data-toggle="toggle">
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleOn()">On by API</button>
<button class="btn btn-danger" onclick="toggleOff()">Off by API</button>
<button class="btn btn-success" onclick="toggleOnByInput()">On by Input</button>
<button class="btn btn-danger" onclick="toggleOffByInput()">Off by Input</button>
<script>
function toggleOn() {
$('#toggle-trigger').bootstrapToggle('on')
}
function toggleOff() {
$('#toggle-trigger').bootstrapToggle('off')
}
function toggleOnByInput() {
$('#toggle-trigger').prop('checked', true).change()
}
function toggleOffByInput() {
$('#toggle-trigger').prop('checked', false).change()
}
</script>
A binding for knockout is available here: aAXEe/knockout-bootstrap-toggle
