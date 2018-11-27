openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bt

bootstrap-timepicker

by jdewit
0.5.2 (see all)

[Deprecated] A simple timepicker component for Twitter Bootstrap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.3K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Timepicker for Twitter Bootstrap

WARNING: This project is no longer maintained.

Build Status

A simple timepicker component for Twitter Bootstrap.

Status

Please take a look at the CHANGELOG.md and the issues tab for issues we're working on and their relative priorities.

Installation

This project is registered as a Bower package, and can be installed with the following command:

bower install bootstrap-timepicker

You can also download our latest release (and any previous release) here.

Demos & Documentation

View demos & documentation.

Support

If you make money using this timepicker, please consider supporting its development.

Click here to support bootstrap-timepicker! Flattr this

Contributing

  1. Install NodeJS and Node Package Manager.

  2. Install packages

npm install
  1. Use Bower to get the dev dependencies.
bower install
  1. Use Grunt to run tests, compress assets, etc. 
grunt test // run jshint and jasmine tests
grunt watch // run jsHint and Jasmine tests whenever a file is changed
grunt compile // minify the js and css files
  • Please make it easy on me by covering any new features or issues with Jasmine tests.
  • If your changes need documentation, please take the time to update the docs.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to everyone who have given feedback and submitted pull requests. A list of all the contributors can be found here.

Special thanks to @eternicode and his Twitter Datepicker for inspiration.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial