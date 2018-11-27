Timepicker for Twitter Bootstrap

WARNING: This project is no longer maintained.

A simple timepicker component for Twitter Bootstrap.

Status

Please take a look at the CHANGELOG.md and the issues tab for issues we're working on and their relative priorities.

Installation

This project is registered as a Bower package, and can be installed with the following command:

bower install bootstrap-timepicker

You can also download our latest release (and any previous release) here.

Demos & Documentation

View demos & documentation.

Support

If you make money using this timepicker, please consider supporting its development.

Contributing

Install NodeJS and Node Package Manager. Install packages

npm install

Use Bower to get the dev dependencies.

bower install

Use Grunt to run tests, compress assets, etc.

grunt test // run jshint and jasmine tests grunt watch // run jsHint and Jasmine tests whenever a file is changed grunt compile // minify the js and css files

Please make it easy on me by covering any new features or issues with Jasmine tests.

If your changes need documentation, please take the time to update the docs.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to everyone who have given feedback and submitted pull requests. A list of all the contributors can be found here.

Special thanks to @eternicode and his Twitter Datepicker for inspiration.