WARNING: This project is no longer maintained.
A simple timepicker component for Twitter Bootstrap.
Please take a look at the
CHANGELOG.md and the issues tab for issues we're
working on and their relative priorities.
This project is registered as a Bower package, and can be installed with the following command:
bower install bootstrap-timepicker
You can also download our latest release (and any previous release) here.
View demos & documentation.
If you make money using this timepicker, please consider supporting its development.
Install NodeJS and Node Package Manager.
Install packages
npm install
bower install
grunt test // run jshint and jasmine tests
grunt watch // run jsHint and Jasmine tests whenever a file is changed
grunt compile // minify the js and css files
Thanks to everyone who have given feedback and submitted pull requests. A list of all the contributors can be found here.
Special thanks to @eternicode and his Twitter Datepicker for inspiration.