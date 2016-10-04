openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bootstrap-tagsinput

by bootstrap-tagsinput
0.7.1 (see all)

jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.2K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Tags

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Bootstrap Tags Input Build Status

Bootstrap Tags Input is a jQuery plugin providing a Twitter Bootstrap user interface for managing tags.

Current stable version: v0.8.0

Usage

Examples can be found here.

Features

  • Objects as tags
  • True multi value
  • Typeahead
  • Designed for Bootstrap 2.3.2 and 3

Objects as tags

Not just support for using strings! This means you can use different values for a tag's label and value. Each tag also holds a reference to the object by which it was created, so by calling tagsinput('items') an array of the original items is returned.

True multi value support

Other implementations just concatenate the values to a comma separated string. This results in val() returning just this string, and when submitting the form, only one big, concatenated value is sent in the request.

Bootstrap Tags Input provides true multivalue support. Just use a <select multiple /> as your input element, and val() will return an array of the tag values. When submitting the form, an array of values will be sent with the request.

Typeahead support

Integrates with Twitter Bootstraps' 2.3.2 typeahead, or use custom typeahead when using Bootstrap 3.

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install
grunt install

Test:

grunt test

Build:

grunt build

Current Library Versions:

  • Bootstrap: 3.3.5
  • jQuery: 2.1.4
  • Typeahead: 0.11.1

Libraries for testing go in the /lib directory.

History

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Viet Anh21 Ratings0 Reviews
December 1, 2020
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

select2Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
548K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
sug
suggestagsThis is a JQuery plugin for input tags with auto complete suggestion.
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
220
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jquery-tags-inputMagically convert a simple text input into a cool tag list with this jQuery plugin.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
ti
tag-itA jQuery UI plugin to handle multi-tag fields as well as tag suggestions/autocomplete.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
sel
selectpageA simple style and powerful selector, including ajax remote data, autocomplete, pagination, tags, i18n and keyboard navigation features
GitHub Stars
698
Weekly Downloads
16
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial