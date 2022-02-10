openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bt

bootstrap-table1

by 文翼
1.11.1 (see all)

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

11.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

341

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bootstrap Table

Build Status GitHub version Donate Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Package Quality

An extended Bootstrap table with radio, checkbox, sort, pagination, extensions and other added features.

To get started, check out:

List of donators

LICENSE

NOTE: Bootstrap Table is licensed under The MIT License. Completely free, you can arbitrarily use and modify this plugin. If this plugin is useful to you, you can Star this repo, your support is my biggest motive force, thanks.

Features

  • Created for Twitter Bootstrap (All versions supported)
  • Responsive web design
  • Scrollable Table with fixed headers
  • Fully configurable
  • Via data attributes
  • Show/Hide columns
  • Show/Hide headers
  • Show/Hide footers
  • Get data in JSON format using AJAX
  • Simple column sorting with a click
  • Format column
  • Single or multiple row selection
  • Powerful pagination
  • Card view
  • Detail view
  • Localization
  • Extensions

How to get it

Manual download

Use Releases page or the source.

Yarn

yarn add bootstrap-table

Npm

npm install bootstrap-table

CDN

You can source bootstrap-table directly from a CDN like CDNJS or bootcss or jsdelivr.

Contributing

For feature requests, bug reports or submitting pull requests, please ensure you first read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Reporting Issues

As stated above, please read CONTRIBUTING.md, especially Bug Reports

And as stated there, please provide an Online Example when creating issues!

It's really saves much time.

You can also use our examples template via Load Examples button:

Online Editor

Your feedback is very appreciated!

Acknowledgements

Thanks to everyone who have given feedback and submitted pull requests. A list of all the contributors can be found here. This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Release History

Look at the Change Log

Local develop

To develop bootstrap-table locally please run:

mkdir bootstrap-table-dev
cd bootstrap-table-dev
git clone https://github.com/wenzhixin/bootstrap-table
git clone https://github.com/wenzhixin/bootstrap-table-examples

yarn add http-server
npx http-server

And then open: http://localhost:8081/bootstrap-table-examples

Local build

To build bootstrap-table locally please run:

npm run build

Result will appear in dist directory.

PayPal Sponsors

Write my essay services from Edubirdie

OpenCollective Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

OpenCollective Backers

Support this project by becoming a backer. Your image will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a backer]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial