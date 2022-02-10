An extended Bootstrap table with radio, checkbox, sort, pagination, extensions and other added features.
To get started, check out:
NOTE: Bootstrap Table is licensed under The MIT License. Completely free, you can arbitrarily use and modify this plugin. If this plugin is useful to you, you can Star this repo, your support is my biggest motive force, thanks.
Use Releases page or the source.
yarn add bootstrap-table
npm install bootstrap-table
You can source bootstrap-table directly from a CDN like CDNJS or bootcss or jsdelivr.
For feature requests, bug reports or submitting pull requests, please ensure you first read CONTRIBUTING.md.
As stated above, please read CONTRIBUTING.md, especially Bug Reports
And as stated there, please provide an Online Example when creating issues!
It's really saves much time.
You can also use our examples template via Load Examples button:
Your feedback is very appreciated!
Thanks to everyone who have given feedback and submitted pull requests. A list of all the contributors can be found here. This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Look at the Change Log
To develop bootstrap-table locally please run:
mkdir bootstrap-table-dev
cd bootstrap-table-dev
git clone https://github.com/wenzhixin/bootstrap-table
git clone https://github.com/wenzhixin/bootstrap-table-examples
yarn add http-server
npx http-server
And then open: http://localhost:8081/bootstrap-table-examples
To build bootstrap-table locally please run:
npm run build
Result will appear in
dist directory.
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Support this project by becoming a backer. Your image will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a backer]