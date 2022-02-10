An extended Bootstrap table with radio, checkbox, sort, pagination, extensions and other added features.

To get started, check out:

LICENSE

NOTE: Bootstrap Table is licensed under The MIT License. Completely free, you can arbitrarily use and modify this plugin. If this plugin is useful to you, you can Star this repo, your support is my biggest motive force, thanks.

Features

Created for Twitter Bootstrap (All versions supported)

Responsive web design

Scrollable Table with fixed headers

Fully configurable

Via data attributes

Show/Hide columns

Show/Hide headers

Show/Hide footers

Get data in JSON format using AJAX

Simple column sorting with a click

Format column

Single or multiple row selection

Powerful pagination

Card view

Detail view

Localization

Extensions

How to get it

Manual download

Use Releases page or the source.

Yarn

yarn add bootstrap- table

Npm

npm install bootstrap-table

CDN

You can source bootstrap-table directly from a CDN like CDNJS or bootcss or jsdelivr.

Contributing

For feature requests, bug reports or submitting pull requests, please ensure you first read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Reporting Issues

As stated above, please read CONTRIBUTING.md, especially Bug Reports

And as stated there, please provide an Online Example when creating issues!

It's really saves much time.

You can also use our examples template via Load Examples button:

Online Editor

Your feedback is very appreciated!

Acknowledgements

Thanks to everyone who have given feedback and submitted pull requests. A list of all the contributors can be found here. This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Release History

Look at the Change Log

Local develop

To develop bootstrap-table locally please run:

mkdir bootstrap-table-dev cd bootstrap-table-dev git clone https://github.com/wenzhixin/bootstrap-table git clone https://github.com/wenzhixin/bootstrap-table-examples yarn add http-server npx http-server

And then open: http://localhost:8081/bootstrap-table-examples

Local build

To build bootstrap-table locally please run:

npm run build

Result will appear in dist directory.

