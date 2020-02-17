onlabel string/html "On" Text of the on switch-button

offlabel string/html "Off" Text of the off switch-button

size string Size of the switch-button. Possible values are: xs , sm , lg (no size specified means default bootstrap size).

onstyle string "primary" Style of the on switch-button. Possible values are: primary , secondary , success , danger , warning , info , light , dark

offstyle string "light" Style of the off switch-button. Possible values are: primary , secondary , success , danger , warning , info , light , dark

style string Appends the value to the class attribute of the switch-button. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference.

width integer Sets the width of the switch-button. if set to null, width will be auto-calculated.