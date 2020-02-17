openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bsb

bootstrap-switch-button-react

by Brent Ely
1.2.0 (see all)

Bootstrap Switch Button for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MIT License Dependency Status Known Vulnerabilities Package Quality npm downloads

Bootstrap Switch Button for React

Checkbox replacement using stylish bootstrap-4 switch button.

Lightweight (15kb), self-contained, compiled as a single CommonJS file for easy webpack integration.

Library Distributions

ProjectDescription
bootstrap4-toggleSupports bootstrap4 (requires jQuery)
bootstrap-switch-buttonSupports bootstrap4+ (ES6 class, no dependencies)
bootstrap-switch-button-reactSupports bootstrap4+ (React component, no dependencies)

Demos

Demos and API Docs: https://gitbrent.github.io/bootstrap-switch-button-react/ 

<BootstrapSwitchButton onlabel='Admin User' offlabel='Regular User' checked={false}/>

Demo GIF

Installation

NPM

npm i bootstrap-switch-button-react --save

Yarn

yard add bootstrap-switch-button-react

Usage

Keep state in sync using the onChange function property

import BootstrapSwitchButton from 'bootstrap-switch-button-react'

<BootstrapSwitchButton
    checked={false}
    onlabel='Admin User'
    onstyle='danger'
    offlabel='Regular User'
    offstyle='success'
    style='w-100 mx-3'
    onChange={(checked: boolean) => {
        this.setState({ isUserAdmin: checked })
    }}
/>

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
onlabelstring/html"On"Text of the on switch-button
offlabelstring/html"Off"Text of the off switch-button
sizestringSize of the switch-button. Possible values are: xs, sm, lg (no size specified means default bootstrap size).
onstylestring"primary"Style of the on switch-button. Possible values are: primary,secondary,success,danger,warning,info,light,dark
offstylestring"light"Style of the off switch-button. Possible values are: primary,secondary,success,danger,warning,info,light,dark
stylestringAppends the value to the class attribute of the switch-button. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference.
widthintegerSets the width of the switch-button. if set to null, width will be auto-calculated.
heightintegerSets the height of the switch-button. if set to null, height will be auto-calculated.

Events

Keep state in sync using the onChange function property

<BootstrapSwitchButton
    onChange={(checked: boolean) => {
        this.setState({ isUserAdmin: checked })
    }}
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial