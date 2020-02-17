Checkbox replacement using stylish bootstrap-4 switch button.
Lightweight (15kb), self-contained, compiled as a single CommonJS file for easy webpack integration.
|Project
|Description
|bootstrap4-toggle
|Supports bootstrap4 (requires jQuery)
|bootstrap-switch-button
|Supports bootstrap4+ (ES6 class, no dependencies)
|bootstrap-switch-button-react
|Supports bootstrap4+ (React component, no dependencies)
Demos and API Docs: https://gitbrent.github.io/bootstrap-switch-button-react/
<BootstrapSwitchButton onlabel='Admin User' offlabel='Regular User' checked={false}/>
NPM
npm i bootstrap-switch-button-react --save
Yarn
yard add bootstrap-switch-button-react
import BootstrapSwitchButton from 'bootstrap-switch-button-react'
<BootstrapSwitchButton
checked={false}
onlabel='Admin User'
onstyle='danger'
offlabel='Regular User'
offstyle='success'
style='w-100 mx-3'
onChange={(checked: boolean) => {
this.setState({ isUserAdmin: checked })
}}
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
onlabel
|string/html
|"On"
|Text of the on switch-button
offlabel
|string/html
|"Off"
|Text of the off switch-button
size
|string
|Size of the switch-button. Possible values are:
xs,
sm,
lg (no size specified means default bootstrap size).
onstyle
|string
|"primary"
|Style of the on switch-button. Possible values are:
primary,
secondary,
success,
danger,
warning,
info,
light,
dark
offstyle
|string
|"light"
|Style of the off switch-button. Possible values are:
primary,
secondary,
success,
danger,
warning,
info,
light,
dark
style
|string
|Appends the value to the class attribute of the switch-button. This can be used to apply custom styles. Refer to Custom Styles for reference.
width
|integer
|Sets the width of the switch-button. if set to null, width will be auto-calculated.
height
|integer
|Sets the height of the switch-button. if set to null, height will be auto-calculated.
<BootstrapSwitchButton
onChange={(checked: boolean) => {
this.setState({ isUserAdmin: checked })
}}
/>