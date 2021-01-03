Turn checkboxes and radio buttons into toggle switches. Created by Mattia Larentis, maintained by Emanuele Marchi and Peter Stein with the help of the community. Compatible with Bootstrap 4, Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 2.
Play with demo on my fiddle.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/Bttstrp/bootstrap-switch.git
npm install bootstrap-switch
yarn add bootstrap-switch
composer require components/bootstrap-switch
bower install bootstrap-switch
PM> Install-Package Bootstrap.Switch (NuGet package)
Include the dependencies: jQuery, Bootstrap and Bootstrap Switch CSS + Javascript:
<link href="bootstrap.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="bootstrap-switch.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bootstrap-switch.js"></script>
Add your checkbox:
<input type="checkbox" name="my-checkbox" checked>
Initialize Bootstrap Switch on it:
$("[name='my-checkbox']").bootstrapSwitch();
Enjoy.
IE9+ and all the other modern browsers.
src/less/bootstrap2/bootstrap-switch.less
src/less/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.less
src/sass/bootstrap4/bootstrap-switch.scss
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
The new issue should contain both a summary of the issue and the browser/OS environment in which it occurs and a link to the playground you prefer with the reduced test case. If suitable, include the steps required to reproduce the bug.
Please do not use the issue tracker for personal support requests: Stack Overflow is a better place to get help.
.form-control is not applied to the input. Bootstrap does not support that, refer to Checkboxes and radios
Licensed under the MIT License.